On Today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Andy Staples, Ross Dellenger, and Steven Godfrey dive into the latest on Mike Lombardi and how it has all gone awry during the Bill Belichick era.



From there the trio dissects the latest from Stanford as the players have formed the first ever on campus chapter of the CFPA.



To round out the show, we break down Ohio State's new jersey logo and just how much Chase was willing to pay for the valuable real estate on the Buckeye's scarlet jerseys.



All this and more on this episode of the College Football Enquirer.



00:00 Show Rundown



00:47 Mike Lombardi placed on leave



23:19 Ross's congressional update



30:23 Stanford players form first on campus CFPA chapter



43:30 Ohio State's Chase jersey patch



51:51 Who will finish where in the Big 10?



56:11 Texas A&M Condos



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