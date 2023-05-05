Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, SI's Pat Forde & SI's Ross Dellenger break down the latest college football & college basketball news with their unique blend ... More
SportsFootballNewsSports News
Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde &amp; SI's Ross Dellenger break down the latest college football &amp; college basketball news with their unique blend ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 466
  • Fallout from ACC meetings, Dylan Raiola chooses Georgia & SEC rivalry at Dollar General
    Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast breaking down all of the events that transpired at the latest round of ACC meetings.Over the offseason, a select group has been formed within the ACC which has been named, “the magnificent seven”. These seven schools have been discussing the possibility of leaving the ACC and how plausible it would be to get out of their lengthy TV contracts within the conference. The podcast covers the nature of revenue sharing in the conference, along with the pros and cons of leaving. The guys are not pleased with the pattern of college coaches and administrators playing the money card at every turn and using that as an excuse for trying to leave a conference.The University of Tennessee is exploring options for a new entertainment district outside of their football stadium. Many colleges are beginning to develop a more corporate and luxurious environment for fans to partake in the festivities. Ross worries that these new changes could take away from the traditional college tailgating experience.Top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola has verbally committed to the University of Georgia, thereby breaking the hearts of Nebraska fans everywhere. In the end, the longshot Cornhuskers were no match for the back-to-back champion Bulldogs.In news of the weird, a Dollar General fell victim to anti-Alabama fans and a man tries to use a pet to avoid a ticket.1:00 Latest from the ACC meetings & the magnificent 734:37 The University of Tennessee is creating an entertainment district outside of their stadium42:32 Dylan Raiola verbally committed to Georgia51:52 A Dollar General fire was started due to Alabama gear56:47 A driver in Colorado had a new way to try and get out of a DUIStay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.Follow Dan @DanWetzelFollow Pat @ByPatFordeFollow Ross @RossDellengerCheck out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports PodcastsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/18/2023
    1:05:07
  • College football’s summer of realignment, Stetson Bennett’s eternal enrollment & how valuable is Notre Dame’s brand?
    Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger discuss the possibilities of yet another summer that could include massive conference realignments in college football.The first domino hasn’t dropped yet this summer in college football, but as we near a new Pac-12 television deal, it could happen soon. The Big 12 is patiently waiting to see if Pac -12 commissioner George Kliavkoff can secure a deal that is strong enough to keep the conference together. There are many lucrative schools that could follow the path of USC and UCLA given a bad deal. The guys debate as to whether or not another realignment is happening soon. Dan feels that the 12-team playoff could cure the woes of the Pac-12 and Big 12, but the conferences are in a feeding frenzy.The annual ACC meetings are taking place this week. A tense environment will likely take place as top teams like Clemson and Florida State are not happy with their share of the conference’s earnings.Notre Dame has reached the end of their apparel contract with Under Armor, which leads the podcast to wonder which company will become the next Notre Dame affiliate. Additionally, the topic brings a question of how valuable the Notre Dame brand is compared to other major institutions within the country.Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is back in the news with a new report that after 6 years of college, he did not graduate with a degree. Truly a magnificent feat for the Los Angeles Rams’ rookie QB.Lastly. in news of the weird, a Dunkin Donuts robber pulled an odd move and the Lake Erie fisherman cheaters face the scales of justice.1:00 The conference realignment race may be starting up again this summer28:53 How strong are the ACC brands?34:08 Projections for the ACC meetings43:00 What should Notre Dame do for their new brand?48:23 Reports came out that Stetson Bennett never officially graduated from Georgia with a degree after 6 years53:13 A Boston man ordered food before robbing a Dunkin58:33 The Lake Erie cheating fishermen have been sentenced to jail timeSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/15/2023
    1:02:44
  • New college gambling investigations in Iowa, Bob Huggins in hot water at WVU & does Texas have an elite roster?
    Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger examine the latest investigations that are taking place at the University of Iowa and Iowa State amid student athlete gambling allegations.At both the University of Iowa and Iowa State, investigators are getting involved with possible gambling activity from student athletes. The guys discuss why and how this could have transpired, along with explaining that gambling on sports is just something that you can’t do if you are a student athlete. With major sportsbook exposure and legalized gambling in more states, a development like this was bound to happen eventually.West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is in hot water after making insensitive remarks on a radio show in Cincinnati. The longtime coach issued an apology immediately after, causing speculation for his future with the Mountaineer program.In other college sports news, this week, Urban Meyer stated that the Texas Longhorns have one of the best, if not the best, pound-for-pound roster in college football. With a higher emphasis on recruiting in the trenches, will the Longhorns finally be able to live up to the hype? Also, the Clemson message boards have been active recently, with one post stating that, due to the increased levels in education at the university, there could be drawbacks for the football program’s success. A wild speculation, indeed.In transfer portal news, former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne has transferred to Auburn & DJ Rodman has left Washington State to play basketball for the USC Trojans.Lastly, in news of the weird, there is an update on the pasta dumping in New Jersey, a Utah woman wrote a morbid book about her dead husband & Bo Jackson can’t get rid of the hiccups.1:00 Iowa and Iowa State are under investigation for student athletes gambling25:42 Bob Huggins is in hot water after using an anti-gay slur on a radio show38:02 Urban Meyer stated that Texas has a top roster in the nation42:33 The Clemson academic standards are rising49:42 Payton Thorne transfers to Auburn52:00 DJ Rodman transfers from Washington State to USC54:52 An update on the New Jersey pasta dumping scandal.57:42 A Utah woman wrote a book about grieving a lost parent1:01:20 Bo Jackson has had a constant case of the hiccupsStay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.Follow Dan @DanWetzelFollow Pat @ByPatFordeFollow Ross @RossDellengerCheck out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports PodcastsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/10/2023
    1:05:51
  • Bronny James commits to USC, Big 12 is looking to add to their TV experience & Jim Harbaugh loves his lawn
    Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger react to the weekend’s big news that LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James, has committed to USC and what that means for college athletics.On Saturday afternoon, Bronny James announced the next step in his basketball career. The talented guard will be keeping his talents in Southern California to join a talented Trojan team. The guys discuss the impact that both Bronny and LeBron James will bring to the USC campus, as Trojan basketball will no-doubt receive an attendance boost as a result of this news. Additionally, the guys talk about what the steps will look like after USC for the younger James.Over the weekend, Pat got to join a Jim Harbaugh press conference where it was noted that he had a great affinity for mowing his lawn. Harbaugh stated that if he were to choose a trade for work, if he couldn’t be a football coach, he would be a lawnsman. This stirs up the guys as Ross and Dan disagree on the joys of mowing one’s lawn.The Big 12 met to discuss future modernization techniques they could apply to their television broadcasts. In addition to looking for an out-of-country venue to play in, the conference pitched the idea of in-game interviews with coaches. The guys question whether or not the new ideas will carry over well into college football.Lastly, in news of the weird, someone left 500 pounds of cooked pasta by a New Jersey creek & fruit roll ups are the latest contraband not allowed into Israel.1:00 Bronny James has committed to play college basketball at USC30:10 Jim Harbaugh has a passion for mowing his lawn40:24 The Big-12 is looking to add to their TV broadcasts48:34 Someone dumped out 500 lbs of cooked pasta by a New Jersey creek52:50 Americans were caught smuggling fruit roll ups into IsraelStay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.Follow Dan @DanWetzelFollow Pat @ByPatFordeFollow Ross @RossDellengerCheck out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports PodcastsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/8/2023
    58:17
  • Alabama fires baseball coach surrounding betting suspicions, Kentucky Derby horse names & will the Pac-12 ink a deal with ESPN?
    Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger go through the recent firing of Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon after his name was linked to a possible bet placed on an Alabama game. The drama in Tuscaloosa continues in 2023, with the latest theatrics being a sports betting scandal. A man who placed a large wager in Cincinnati on an Alabama vs. LSU baseball game has been allegedly linked to the now former head coach Bohannon. The fact that this scandal is coming out of Alabama, which has been no stranger to public scrutiny this year, only adds fuel to the fire.Later, Ross provides an update on the Pac-12's pursuit of expansion in the face of the upcoming loss of UCLA and USC, as well as their negotiations in trying to secure a new television broadcast deal. After much speculation that the Pac-12 would head to an online streamer, ESPN has kept negotiations open with the conference and is not shutting the door. After producing solid ratings numbers for a notoriously late time slot, the Pac-12 is hoping to keep pace alongside the other conferences that have solidified their own lucrative TV deals.With the Kentucky Derby this weekend, Pat gives his annual list of bad horse names. This year features a misplaced apostrophe as well as a bad Star Wars reference. Lastly, the guys discuss the high school legend that is Dennis Johnson and his dominance as an elementary schooler.1:00 The SEC conference has the first scandal since the legalization of sports betting29:45 The landscape of the Pac-12 TV deal 41:03 The mystery of the pod's singing birds has been solved43:27 The Kentucky Derby is taking place this weekend52:18 Dennis Johnson had a fascinating high school athletic careerStay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.Follow Dan @DanWetzelFollow Pat @ByPatFordeFollow Ross @RossDellengerCheck out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports PodcastsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/5/2023
    1:01:50

More Sports podcasts

About College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde &amp; SI's Ross Dellenger break down the latest college football &amp; college basketball news with their unique blend of analysis, investigative journalism and eclectic humor.

There will be overreactions, there will be beer, there will be reptiles, mascot fights, Florida Man stories &amp; fast-food wars.


