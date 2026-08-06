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815 episodes
LSU has a new financial model + Could there be a vote on the 'Save College Sports' act + Which transfers you should know for Yahoo! College Fantasy08/06/2026 | 1h 1 mins.On this episode of the College Football enquirer, Andy Staples, Ross Dellenger and Steven Godfrey break down LSU's new financial model.
Ross gives an update on the 'Save College Sports' Act. Could we see a vote before the congressional recess?
To round out the program, Eric Froton joins the show to give us insight on which transfer players to keep an eye on for your Yahoo College Fantasy draft!
All this and more on this episode of the College Football Enquirer.
00:00 Show Rundown
01:05 LSU debuts new financial model
28:05 Could we see a vote on the 'Save College Sports' Act
38:30 Transfer players you need to know
Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on your favorite podcast app:
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📢 Check out the Yahoo Sports podcast network or yahoosports.tv
Big 10 and SEC support 'Save College Sports' act + Notre Dame and USC to renew rivalry08/04/2026 | 55 mins.On this episode of the College Football Enquirer Andy Staples, Ross Dellenger and Steven Godfrey dive into the latest from the Big 10 and SEC now supporting the 'Save College Sports' Act.
From there, Notre Dame and USC are set to renew their rivalry, but we'll have to wait until 2030.
To round out the show, a District Judge in Colorado has ruled in favor of the class of 2022. Will this lead to a mad scramble before the start of the season?
All this and more on this episode of the College Football Enquirer.
00:00 Show Rundown
00:50 Big Ten and SEC change course
26:45 Notre Dame and USC renew rivalry
43:25 Colorado District Judge Makes Ruling
Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on your favorite podcast app:
🎧 Apple Podcasts
🎧 Spotify
🖥️ YouTube
📢 Check out the Yahoo Sports podcast network or yahoosports.tv
Congressional deadlines come and go + Arion Carter's absurd suspension + the price of patches07/31/2026 | 1h 4 mins.On this episode of the College Football Enquirer, Andy Staples, Ross Dellenger and Steven Godfrey break down the latest on the ‘Protect College Sports’ Act.
From there Andy and Steven dive into Arion Carter’s suspension over his agent covering the cost of a flight.
To round out the show, we break down how one team in Notre Dame can command the same price as the Big 12 conference for a sponsorship patch.
All this and more on this edition of the College Football Enquirer.
00:00 Show Rundown
00:45 Congressional Update from Ross
17:41 Arion Carter's absurd suspension
45:20 The price of sponsorship patches
Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on your favorite podcast app:
🎧 Apple Podcasts
🎧 Spotify
🖥️ YouTube
📢 Check out the Yahoo Sports podcast network or yahoosports.tv
Mike Lombardi placed on leave + Stanford players form CFPA Chapter + Ohio State cashes in with Chase07/28/2026 | 1h 5 mins.On Today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Andy Staples, Ross Dellenger, and Steven Godfrey dive into the latest on Mike Lombardi and how it has all gone awry during the Bill Belichick era.
From there the trio dissects the latest from Stanford as the players have formed the first ever on campus chapter of the CFPA.
To round out the show, we break down Ohio State's new jersey logo and just how much Chase was willing to pay for the valuable real estate on the Buckeye's scarlet jerseys.
All this and more on this episode of the College Football Enquirer.
00:00 Show Rundown
00:47 Mike Lombardi placed on leave
23:19 Ross's congressional update
30:23 Stanford players form first on campus CFPA chapter
43:30 Ohio State's Chase jersey patch
51:51 Who will finish where in the Big 10?
56:11 Texas A&M Condos
Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on your favorite podcast app:
🎧 Apple Podcasts
🎧 Spotify
🖥️ YouTube
📢 Check out the Yahoo Sports podcast network or yahoosports.tv
Lane Kiffin takes to the podium + Could the SEC leave the NCAA + Nick Saban has a plan for scheduling07/23/2026 | 48 mins.On this episode of The College Football Enquirer, Lane Kiffin takes to the podium and announces he is off social media. What does that mean for the Tigers?
Ross sat down with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey to discuss whether or not the SEC could really leave the NCAA?
To round out the show, Nick Saban made a suggestion to solve scheduling concerns. We turn to Steven Godfrey to break it all down.
All this and more on this episode of the College Football Enquirer.
00:00 Show Rundown
01:30 Lane Kiffin takes to the podium
18:40 Could the SEC leave the NCAA?
23:45 Surprise Cameo from John Daly
34:30 Nick Saban offers a solution to P4 scheduling
Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on your favorite podcast app:
🎧 Apple Podcasts
🎧 Spotify
🖥️ YouTube
📢 Check out the Yahoo Sports podcast network or yahoosports.tv
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About College Football Enquirer
Andy Staples, Ross Dellenger & Steven Godfrey break down the latest college football news with their unique blend of analysis, investigative journalism and over-the-top shenanigans. There will be overreactions, there will be beer, there will be mascot fights. Buckle up for the most informative and funniest show about the most insane sport in America.Podcast website
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