#479 - The Case Against Tariffs (w/ Scott Lincicome)

We've promised this one for a very long time. But now that Trump is returning to the White House—the mercantilist maniac who recently said "the most beautiful word in the dictionary is 'tariff'"—we finally followed through. By popular demand, we called upon Scott Lincicome, senior visiting lecturer at Duke University Law School and vice president of general economics and Cato's Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies, to answer all of your questions on protectionism, tariffs, and trade. Don't care about such things!? Well, this episode is a double feature! After Scott's masterclass on free trade, the lads stick around to discuss Trump's appointments (ummm….this was a day before the Gaetz-Gabbard selections), "neocons," and the WNBA. And for you subscribers: we will drop Moynihan's conversation with Bard College historian Sean McMeekin in the next few days.