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Locked On Mavericks - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Mavs
Locked On Podcast Network, Nick Angstadt, Isaac Harris
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3125 episodes
Why Cooper Flagg's Path To The All-Star Game is Easier Than Kyrie Irving's | GAME POD08/07/2026 | 32 mins.The Dallas Mavericks and NBA fans are debating a massive question: would you rather see Cooper Flagg or Kyrie Irving make an All-Star team this season? This Mavs breakdown digs into rookie expectations, roster fits, and trade value across the entire Dallas roster.
Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) & Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) break down Cooper Flagg's leap toward stardom, Kyrie Irving's path back from injury, and what it means for the Mavs' long-term core alongside Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, Klay Thompson, and Naji Marshall. The hosts also play Would You Rather with Dallas' 2025 draft class, weigh a Shaedon Sharpe trade idea, and break down a viral Cooper Flagg rookie card offer from the Mavericks. What will it take for Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving to both thrive in Dallas this season?
0:00 Cooper Flagg vs Kyrie Debate
6:04 Kyrie Legacy vs Peak Lively
11:41 Sergio vs Morez Rookie Debate
17:03 Sharpe vs Caruso Trade Debate
22:48 Cooper Flagg Card Bundle Offer
30:53 Dwight Powell Future Update...?
📸 PHOTO: Imagn Images
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Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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- The Dallas Mavericks reportedly have no plans to trade PJ Washington, and Masai Ujiri's fondness for him may be the reason why. What does that mean for Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the Mavs roster heading into training camp?
Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) & Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) break down Marc Stein's report on why Masai Ujiri is holding onto PJ Washington despite trade buzz, whether Washington's game actually fits alongside Cooper Flagg, and how the frontcourt picture looks with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II in the mix. They also dig into Naji Marshall's new extension and Cooper Flagg's growing influence in the front office, plus a Kevin Durant vs. Klay Thompson debate that's making the rounds. What does all of this mean for the Mavs' rotation and their 2025-26 outlook?
0:00 PJ Washington Staying Power?
11:35 Kevin Durant vs. Klay Thompson...
13:20 Naji Marshall's New Extension
17:05 Frontcourt Rotation Fallout?
📸 PHOTO: Imagn Images
TEXT LINE: Be a Locked On Mavs Insider to support the show and get texts from Nick & Isaac on every Mavs Rumors, News Updates, Game Previews, Q&As, & More…
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📢 Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! | Offers from our sponsors: lockedonpodcasts.com/offers
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDON for an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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- The Dallas Mavericks are entering a new era of fast, fun basketball behind Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, and NBA fans are already buzzing about how different this roster looks. This Mavs team is set up to be more athletic, deeper, and more entertaining than anything Dallas has fielded in years.
Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) & Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) break down why new head coach Dusty May's up-tempo, pass-heavy system could completely change the way the Mavericks play, and why Kyrie Irving's return unlocks shooting, shot-making, and leadership the team badly needed. They also talk through Cooper Flagg's Year 2 leap, roles for Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II, Sergio De Larrea, and Marcus Sasser, and rank the ten most fun Mavericks seasons of the last decade. Where does this new-look Mavs roster fit in NBA history?
📸 PHOTO: Imagn Images
TEXT LINE: Be a Locked On Mavs Insider to support the show and get texts from Nick & Isaac on every Mavs Rumors, News Updates, Game Previews, Q&As, & More…
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- Isaac Harris Twitter @IsaacLHarris
- Isaac Harris Instagram @IsaacLHarris_
Locked On NBA League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, WNBA & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/nba
📢 Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! | Offers from our sponsors: lockedonpodcasts.com/offers
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDON for an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Are the Dallas Mavericks about to hand the center spot to their newest rookie? The Mavs' frontcourt questions involving Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and a crowded roster take center stage as NBA analysts break down what comes next for Dallas.
Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) breaks down whether Morez Johnson Jr. can handle the center position for the Dallas Mavericks, comparing his measurables and game to Al Horford and Bam Adebayo. He digs into how Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington, and Naji Marshall all factor into a crowded Mavericks frontcourt. What does this mean for the Mavs' roster construction heading into the season?
📸 PHOTO: Imagn Images
TEXT LINE: Be a Locked On Mavs Insider to support the show and get texts from Nick & Isaac on every Mavs Rumors, News Updates, Game Previews, Q&As, & More…
📲 https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonmavs
📲 TEXT: 214-643-8637
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…
📺 Locked On Mavericks YouTube Channel
🎧 Locked On Mavericks Podcast Platforms
📲 Follow Locked On Mavs on Socials
- Locked On Mavs Twitter @LockedOnMavs
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- Nick Angstadt Twitter @NickVanExit
- Nick Angstadt TikTok NickVanExit
- Nick Angstadt Instagram @NickVanExit
- Isaac Harris Twitter @IsaacLHarris
- Isaac Harris Instagram @IsaacLHarris_
Locked On NBA League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, WNBA & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/nba
📢 Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! | Offers from our sponsors: lockedonpodcasts.com/offers
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDON for an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
RUMOR: Why the Mavs Are Playing the WAITING Game with Klay Thompson & Possibly Daniel Gafford08/05/2026 | 27 mins.The Dallas Mavericks may take Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford into next season, and both moves make more sense than fans might think. This breakdown covers the Mavs' roster crunch, buyout market, and trade rumors surrounding Cooper Flagg's supporting cast, plus fresh center concerns entering training camp.
Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) hosts today's show, breaking down the Klay Thompson buyout speculation, Daniel Gafford trade rumors, and what it all means for Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, and Dereck Lively II heading into the season. He also covers the latest on Zaccharie Risacher's offseason mindset and Vsevolod Ishchenko's decision to return to Russia for another development season. It's a daily deep dive into everything happening with the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA, and the moves shaping the roster around Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving.
📸 PHOTO: Imagn Images
TEXT LINE: Be a Locked On Mavs Insider to support the show and get texts from Nick & Isaac on every Mavs Rumors, News Updates, Game Previews, Q&As, & More…
📲 https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonmavs
📲 TEXT: 214-643-8637
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…
📺 Locked On Mavericks YouTube Channel
🎧 Locked On Mavericks Podcast Platforms
📲 Follow Locked On Mavs on Socials
- Locked On Mavs Twitter @LockedOnMavs
- Locked On Mavs Instagram LockedOnMavs
- Nick Angstadt Twitter @NickVanExit
- Nick Angstadt TikTok NickVanExit
- Nick Angstadt Instagram @NickVanExit
- Isaac Harris Twitter @IsaacLHarris
- Isaac Harris Instagram @IsaacLHarris_
Locked On NBA League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, WNBA & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/nba
📢 Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! | Offers from our sponsors: lockedonpodcasts.com/offers
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDON for an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Mavericks - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Mavs
Locked On Mavericks podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA. Nick Angstadt (Host of Locked On NBA), Isaac Harris (Formerly of Mavs.com), and friends provide your daily Mavs fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Mavericks’ franchise. Locked On Mavericks takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Mavs locker room and all over the NBA. The Locked On Mavericks podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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