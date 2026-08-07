Locked On Mavericks - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly have no plans to trade PJ Washington, and Masai Ujiri's fondness for him may be the reason why. What does that mean for Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the Mavs roster heading into training camp?



Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) & Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) break down Marc Stein's report on why Masai Ujiri is holding onto PJ Washington despite trade buzz, whether Washington's game actually fits alongside Cooper Flagg, and how the frontcourt picture looks with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II in the mix. They also dig into Naji Marshall's new extension and Cooper Flagg's growing influence in the front office, plus a Kevin Durant vs. Klay Thompson debate that's making the rounds. What does all of this mean for the Mavs' rotation and their 2025-26 outlook?







0:00 PJ Washington Staying Power?



11:35 Kevin Durant vs. Klay Thompson...



13:20 Naji Marshall's New Extension



17:05 Frontcourt Rotation Fallout?











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