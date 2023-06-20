Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Locked On Mavericks - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Mavs
Locked On Mavericks - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Mavs

Locked On Podcast Network, Nick Angstadt, Isaac Harris
SportsBasketball
  • How the Dallas Mavericks' NBA Draft Plans Turned Into Dereck Lively II & Olivier Maxence-Prosper
    The Dallas Mavericks chose Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper in the 2023 NBA Draft. What did Nico Harrison & Michael Finley say about the Mavs Rookies and their plan going forward? Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) discuss the Dallas Mavericks Draft Night and why they were successful. How are Dereck Lively and O-Max set up for success in Dallas? What was the best quote of the night from Michael Finley or Nico Harrison? What was the story of the draft? Did any other teams make bad picks?
    6/24/2023
    37:39
  • How Dereck Lively II & Olivier-Maxence Prosper Made the Dallas Mavericks Draft Night a Success
    The Dallas Mavericks traded down to acquire Dereck Lively II and then Olivier-Maxence Prosper & Richaun Holmes in NBA Draft Trades, was it a successful night for Mark Cuban, Nico Harrison, and the Mavs? Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) breakdown the Dallas Mavericks Draft Night and the trades that got them Dereck Lively II & Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Was the night successful for the Mavs? What will Dereck Lively bring to the Mavs? How did the Mavs pull off a trade to send Davis Bertans away and then acquire the 24th pick? Why is Isaac so hyped for O-MAAAAAAAAXXXX on the Mavs? Will Richaun Holmes play for the Mavs?
    6/23/2023
    36:55
  • Mavs Draft Rumors & Big Board, Who Will Mavs Take at #10 or Trade Down For?
    The Dallas Mavericks made it to the 2023 NBA Draft, who would work best with Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving? The guys share what the Mavs Draft Big Board will be tonight! Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) share what they believe the Dallas Mavericks 2023 NBA Draft Big Board is right now. Who will the Mavs select at #10 in the Draft to help Luka Doncic? Is Dereck Lively the best pick if they stayed at #10? Could Cason Wallace, Bilal Coulibaly, Kobe Bufkin, or Jalen Hood-Schifino be good enough if they were able to trade down?
    6/22/2023
    37:20
  • Mavericks Rumors: Paul George, Draymond Green, Kyle Kuzma, and NBA Draft Prospects Mavs HAVE to Take
    The Dallas Mavericks have the 10th Pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, who can they get to help Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving? Should the Mavs look into Paul George's Trade Rumors or Draymond Green or Kyle Kuzma? Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) discuss the NBA Trade Rumors around Paul George, Draymond Green, Kyle Kuzma, and more before the Dallas Mavericks decide what to do in the NBA Draft. Should the Mavs explore trade options for Paul George now that the Clippers are gauging trade offers? Then they share the NBA Draft Prospects the Mavs would HAVE to draft if they somehow fell to #10. Could Cam Whitmore be the perfect 3 for the Mavs? Would Taylor Hendricks compliment the Mavs system perfectly?
    6/21/2023
    34:19
  • Dereck Lively is Rising, Does That Help the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023 NBA Draft & More
    The latest NBA Draft Rumors say that Duke big Dereck Lively is rising up Draft Boards, is that a good thing for the Dallas Mavericks? Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) discuss the latest NBA Draft Rumors around Dereck Lively rising up Draft Boards, does that help or hurt the Mavs? Are the Mavs still trading down and could they still get Lively if they do? Isaac shares some Draft Hot Takes. Then they discuss how the Mavs could get in on a Damian Lillard deal as a 3rd team.
    6/20/2023
    36:35

About Locked On Mavericks - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Mavs

The Locked On Mavericks Podcast hosted by Nick Angstadt (Locked On NBA) and Isaac Harris (Mavs.com) is the best (and only) daily Dallas Mavs show in existence. Every day Nick and Isaac discuss the latest on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dirk Nowitzki, NBA Trade Rumors, Free Agency, and the rest of the NBA. Past guests include Mark Cuban, Luka Doncic, Nico Harrison, and many more Mavericks. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network and a WFAA contributor.
