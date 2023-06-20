Locked On Mavericks - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Mavs

Mavs Draft Rumors & Big Board, Who Will Mavs Take at #10 or Trade Down For?

The Dallas Mavericks made it to the 2023 NBA Draft, who would work best with Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving? The guys share what the Mavs Draft Big Board will be tonight! Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) share what they believe the Dallas Mavericks 2023 NBA Draft Big Board is right now. Who will the Mavs select at #10 in the Draft to help Luka Doncic? Is Dereck Lively the best pick if they stayed at #10? Could Cason Wallace, Bilal Coulibaly, Kobe Bufkin, or Jalen Hood-Schifino be good enough if they were able to trade down?