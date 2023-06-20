Locked On Mavericks - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Mavs

Mavericks Rumors: Paul George, Draymond Green, Kyle Kuzma, and NBA Draft Prospects Mavs HAVE to Take
The Dallas Mavericks have the 10th Pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, who can they get to help Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving? Should the Mavs look into Paul George's Trade Rumors or Draymond Green or Kyle Kuzma?
Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) and Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) discuss the NBA Trade Rumors around Paul George, Draymond Green, Kyle Kuzma, and more before the Dallas Mavericks decide what to do in the NBA Draft. Should the Mavs explore trade options for Paul George now that the Clippers are gauging trade offers? Then they share the NBA Draft Prospects the Mavs would HAVE to draft if they somehow fell to #10. Could Cam Whitmore be the perfect 3 for the Mavs? Would Taylor Hendricks compliment the Mavs system perfectly?
