Mostly Hoops with Mark Titus and Co.

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229 episodes
Preseason AP Poll Thoughts, Coaching Changes, Exhibition Games + NBA Talk | Mostly Hoops 10.26.202610/26/2026 | 58 mins.Mark Titus and Co. talking hoops… mostly.
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- Mark Titus and Co. talking hoops… mostly.
Thanks to our sponsors:
BODYARMOR: Work hard and hydrate hard with BODYARMOR Flash I.V., the Official Rapid Rehydration Drink of March Madness. Grab it at 7-Eleven
Wayfair: Head to https://Wayfair.com April 25th through the 27th to shop Way Day.
Experian: Experian: Download the app and get started for free.
BlueChew: When you buy two months of BlueChew Gold, you get the third for FREE with promo code HOOPS https://bluechew.com
Subscribe to Mostly Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MostlySportsTitusandWalker?sub_confirmation=1.
Follow Mostly Sports on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MostlySports
Follow Mark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/clubtrillion
Follow Tate on Twitter: https://x.com/BarstoolTate
Follow Dana on Twitter https://x.com/danabeers
Follow WBR on Twitter: https://x.com/W_B_Rick
Follow Mostly Hoops on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mostlyhoopsshow/
Follow Mostly Sports on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mostlysportsshow/
Follow Mark on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marktheshark34/
Follow Tate on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barstool_tate/
Follow Dana on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danabeers/
Follow Mostly Hoops on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mostlyhoopsshow
Follow Mostly Sports on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mostlysportsshow?lang=en
- Mark Titus and Co. talking hoops… mostly.
Thanks to our sponsors:
BODYARMOR: Work hard and hydrate hard with BODYARMOR Flash I.V., the Official Rapid Rehydration Drink of March Madness. Grab it at 7-Eleven
DraftKings: GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-522-4700, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).
21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 4/6/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.
Experian: Experian: Download the app and get started for free.
Subscribe to Mostly Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MostlySportsTitusandWalker?sub_confirmation=1.
Follow Mostly Sports on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MostlySports
Follow Mark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/clubtrillion
Follow Tate on Twitter: https://x.com/BarstoolTate
Follow Dana on Twitter https://x.com/danabeers
Follow WBR on Twitter: https://x.com/W_B_Rick
Follow Mostly Hoops on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mostlyhoopsshow/
Follow Mostly Sports on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mostlysportsshow/
Follow Mark on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marktheshark34/
Follow Tate on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barstool_tate/
Follow Dana on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danabeers/
Follow Mostly Hoops on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mostlyhoopsshow
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Michigan DOMINATES Tennessee & UConn Beats Duke At The Buzzer | Elite Eight - Day Two Reactions03/30/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Mark Titus and Co. talking hoops… mostly.
Thank you to our sponsors:
BODYARMOR: Work hard and hydrate hard with BODYARMOR Flash I.V., the Official Rapid Rehydration Drink of March Madness. Grab it at 7-Eleven
Subscribe to Mostly Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MostlySportsTitusandWalker?sub_confirmation=1.
Follow Mostly Sports on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MostlySports
Follow Mark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/clubtrillion
Follow Tate on Twitter: https://x.com/BarstoolTate
Follow Dana on Twitter https://x.com/danabeers
Follow WBR on Twitter: https://x.com/W_B_Rick
Follow Mostly Hoops on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mostlyhoopsshow/
Follow Mostly Sports on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mostlysportsshow/
Follow Mark on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marktheshark34/
Follow Tate on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barstool_tate/
Follow Dana on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danabeers/
Follow Mostly Hoops on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mostlyhoopsshow
Follow Mostly Sports on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mostlysportsshow?lang=en
Iowa's Magic Runs Out + Arizona Takes Down Purdue | Elite Eight - Day One Reactions03/29/2026 | 49 mins.Mark Titus and Co. talking hoops… mostly.
Thank you to our sponsors:
BODYARMOR: Work hard and hydrate hard with BODYARMOR Flash I.V., the Official Rapid Rehydration Drink of March Madness. Grab it at 7-Eleven
Venmo: Sign up at https://venmo.com/collegecard.
The Venmo Mastercard® is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. Select schools available. Venmo Stash bundle terms and exclusions apply at venmo.me/stashterms. Max $100 cash back per month.
Subscribe to Mostly Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MostlySportsTitusandWalker?sub_confirmation=1.
Follow Mostly Sports on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MostlySports
Follow Mark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/clubtrillion
Follow Tate on Twitter: https://x.com/BarstoolTate
Follow Dana on Twitter https://x.com/danabeers
Follow WBR on Twitter: https://x.com/W_B_Rick
Follow Mostly Hoops on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mostlyhoopsshow/
Follow Mostly Sports on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mostlysportsshow/
Follow Mark on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marktheshark34/
Follow Tate on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barstool_tate/
Follow Dana on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danabeers/
Follow Mostly Hoops on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mostlyhoopsshow
Follow Mostly Sports on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mostlysportsshow?lang=en
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About Mostly Hoops with Mark Titus and Co.
Mark Titus and Co. talking hoops… mostly. New episodes every Monday. Watch live on the Mostly Sports YouTube - 10am ET / 9am CTPodcast website
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