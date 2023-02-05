Mostly Hoops with Mark Titus and Co.

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Mark Titus Show in the App
Listen to The Mark Titus Show in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
The Mark Titus Show

The Mark Titus Show

Podcast The Mark Titus Show
Podcast The Mark Titus Show

The Mark Titus Show

Barstool Sports
add
Mark Titus and his rotating cast of friends, athletes, coaches, co-workers, family members, and anyone else he can get to pick up the phone take you inside his ... More
SportsBasketball
Mark Titus and his rotating cast of friends, athletes, coaches, co-workers, family members, and anyone else he can get to pick up the phone take you inside his ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • Episode 22: The 76ers MIght Be Better Without Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic Might Be The Real NBA MVP
    After getting a big win in game one of the series, the Philadelphia 76ers got league MVP Joel Embiid back in the lineup, and promptly got blown out in game 2. Mark and TJ break the game down, and discuss if the 76ers are better off without Embiid in the lineup, and if Nikola Jokic is actually more valuable than him. This, plus Anthony Davis and the Lakers beating the Warriors thanks to a failed Jordan Poole last second YOLO 3 point attempt, Hunter Dickinson is trolling the entire College Basketball media landscape, there is a mystery brewing at the Kentucky Derby, and a whole lot more on today’s show. We'll be back with a new episode Tuesday as we continue our offseason schedule of Tuesday/Thursday uploads. Thanks to our sponsors: Astroflav: Visit https://Astroflav.com/barstool for a FREE 2 Week Trial. Just pay shipping. Coors Light: Get Coors Light in the new look delivered straight to your door with Drizly or Instacart by going to https://barstool.link/CoorsLightTitus Barstool Store: Shop now at https://store.barstoolsports.com Follow the show on all socials @MarkTitusShow
    5/4/2023
    1:16:08
  • Episode 21: Rone Confronts Mark Titus About His Viral Takes, Talks Pat Bev Pod & 76ers vs Celtics
    Today we're joined by Barstool's own Adam "Rone" Ferrone (22:07-1:04:42). Rone is a Barstool Sports personality, known as cohost of "The Pat Bev Pod" with NBA Star Patrick Beverley, "Son of a Boy Dad" with Lil Sasquatch, and a member of "The Yak". Outside of those shows he also regularlly appears in a ton of other high level Barstool Content, including "Neighborhood Eats", "The Nicest", "Barstool's Most Dangerous Game Show", and he was even a host of last week's "En Eff El Draft Show". Outside of Barstool he is a rap battle world champion, a man of fine taste, and a Philly native to his core. Rone joins the show to talk 76ers/Celtics, as well as how the Pat Bev Pod came to be, and also hash out some beef with Mark steming from a Tik Tok take that went viral a few weeks ago. Outside of Rone, Mark and TJ talk Lebron vs Steph, the rest of the NBA Playoffs, the NFL Draft, and a lot more. Follow Rone: Twitter: https://twitter.com/rone?lang=en Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adamferrone/?hl=en Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@_rone?lang=en We'll be back with a new episode Thursday as we continue our offseason schedule of Tuesday/Thursday uploads. Thanks to our sponsors: Barstool Sportsbook: Must be 21+ Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER Astroflav: Visit https://Astroflav.com/barstool for a FREE 2 Week Trial. Just pay shipping. Coors Light: Get Coors Light in the new look delivered straight to your door with Drizly or Instacart by going to https://barstool.link/CoorsLightTitus Follow the show on all socials @MarkTitusShow
    5/2/2023
    1:46:40
  • Episode 20: Jimmy Butler Finishes Off The Bucks & The NBA Playoffs Are Chaos
    We didn't know if it was possible, but Jimmy Butler and the Heat went absolute god mode AGAIN to knock the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks out of the playoffs in round 1, The NBA Playoff script writers are absolutely cooking up some fire. All of a sudden the New York Knicks have home court advantage in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference, meanwhile the Celtics still haven't even made it that far. Mark and TJ talk Tuesday and Wednesday's action, plus a new edition of Mark's Fraud Power Rankings, and we recap Ben Mintz's historic 10k run. We'll be back with a new episode Tuesday as we continue our offseason schedule of Tuesday/Thursday uploads. Thanks to our sponsors: Astroflav: Visit https://Astroflav.com/barstool for a FREE 2 Week Trial. Just pay shipping. Coors Light: Get Coors Light in the new look delivered straight to your door with Drizly or Instacart by going to https://barstool.link/CoorsLightTitus Barstool Sports Store: Shop now at https://store.barstoolsports.com Fitbod: Get 25% off your subscription or try the app FREE at https://barstool.link/FitbodTitus. Follow the show on all socials @MarkTitusShow
    4/27/2023
    1:20:28
  • Episode 19: Brandon Walker Returns to Talk NFL Draft, Deion Sanders, and Moving To Chicago
    After a long weekend we were blessed with two more absolute banger NBA Playoff games as Jimmy Butler had one of the all time performances to lift the Heat over the Bucks 3 games to 1, and Lebron James turned back the clock to drop 22 points and 20 rebounds on Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies. Brandon Walker makes his return to the show (31:31-1:37:11) to talk all sorts of things, including this week's NFL Draft, his controversial Top 10 College Football Coaches list, the Oakland Athletics, video games, and much more. Plus Mark and Brandon tease some potential future plans once the duo move to Chicago. We'll be back with a new episode Thursday as we continue our offseason schedule of Tuesday/Thursday uploads. Thanks to our sponsors: Coors Light: Get Coors Light in the new look delivered straight to your door with Drizly or Instacart by going to https://barstool.link/CoorsLightTitus Gametime: Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code TITUS for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). Astroflav: Visit https://Astroflav.com/barstool for a FREE 2 Week Trial. Just pay shipping. Follow the show on all socials @MarkTitusShow
    4/25/2023
    1:53:47
  • Episode 18: Draymond Green SUSPENDED For Stomping on Domantas Sabonis
    Draymond Green has once again provided the NBA Playoffs with a moment tor remember, stomping on Domantas Sabonis and attempting to fight the entire city of Sacramento, leading to his suspenion for game 3 of the Warriors/Kings series. Mark breaks down that situaion, Draymond's role as a villain, and much more, including an update on the Chinese Basketball point shaving controversy, Woj and Shams, weekend previews, and the Barstool debut of Mark's Fraud Power Rankings. We'll be back with a new episode Tuesday as we continue our offseason schedule of Tuesday/Thursday uploads. Thanks to our sponsors: Astroflav: Visit https://Astroflav.com/barstool for a FREE 2 Week Trial. Just pay shipping. Coors Light: Get Coors Light in the new look delivered straight to your door with Drizly or Instacart by going to https://barstool.link/CoorsLightTitus Barstool Sportsbook: Must be 21+ Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER Follow the show on all socials @MarkTitusShow
    4/20/2023
    1:31:35

More Sports podcasts

About The Mark Titus Show

Mark Titus and his rotating cast of friends, athletes, coaches, co-workers, family members, and anyone else he can get to pick up the phone take you inside his world of college basketball, the NBA, and more.

Podcast website

Listen to The Mark Titus Show, Gresh and Fauria and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Mark Titus Show

The Mark Titus Show

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Mark Titus Show: Podcasts in Family