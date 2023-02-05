Mostly Hoops with Mark Titus and Co.

Episode 21: Rone Confronts Mark Titus About His Viral Takes, Talks Pat Bev Pod & 76ers vs Celtics
Today we're joined by Barstool's own Adam "Rone" Ferrone (22:07-1:04:42). Rone is a Barstool Sports personality, known as cohost of "The Pat Bev Pod" with NBA Star Patrick Beverley, "Son of a Boy Dad" with Lil Sasquatch, and a member of "The Yak". Outside of those shows he also regularlly appears in a ton of other high level Barstool Content, including "Neighborhood Eats", "The Nicest", "Barstool's Most Dangerous Game Show", and he was even a host of last week's "En Eff El Draft Show". Outside of Barstool he is a rap battle world champion, a man of fine taste, and a Philly native to his core. Rone joins the show to talk 76ers/Celtics, as well as how the Pat Bev Pod came to be, and also hash out some beef with Mark steming from a Tik Tok take that went viral a few weeks ago. Outside of Rone, Mark and TJ talk Lebron vs Steph, the rest of the NBA Playoffs, the NFL Draft, and a lot more.
Follow Rone:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rone?lang=en
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adamferrone/?hl=en
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@_rone?lang=en
We'll be back with a new episode Thursday as we continue our offseason schedule of Tuesday/Thursday uploads.
Thanks to our sponsors:
Barstool Sportsbook: Must be 21+ Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
Astroflav: Visit https://Astroflav.com/barstool for a FREE 2 Week Trial. Just pay shipping.
Coors Light: Get Coors Light in the new look delivered straight to your door with Drizly or Instacart by going to https://barstool.link/CoorsLightTitus
Follow the show on all socials @MarkTitusShow