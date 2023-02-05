Mostly Hoops with Mark Titus and Co.

Episode 22: The 76ers MIght Be Better Without Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic Might Be The Real NBA MVP

After getting a big win in game one of the series, the Philadelphia 76ers got league MVP Joel Embiid back in the lineup, and promptly got blown out in game 2. Mark and TJ break the game down, and discuss if the 76ers are better off without Embiid in the lineup, and if Nikola Jokic is actually more valuable than him. This, plus Anthony Davis and the Lakers beating the Warriors thanks to a failed Jordan Poole last second YOLO 3 point attempt, Hunter Dickinson is trolling the entire College Basketball media landscape, there is a mystery brewing at the Kentucky Derby, and a whole lot more on today's show.