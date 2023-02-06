Join Barstool Sports' Pat McAuliffe and Joey Camasta for conversations on gay culture, trending topics and everything in between. Headphones required. New episo... More
The Big Gay Bash + Jamie Wolf & Lucas Zelnick | Out & About Ep. 181
We're in the thick of Pride Month, y'all. Joey & Pat prepare for The Big Gay Bash Party that has Nana stressing OUT! Plus Special Guest Jamie Wolf & Lucas Zelnick join the show!
6/9/2023
53:26
Pat & Joey's Big Gay Bash: Out & About 180
We're in the thick of Pride Month, y'all. Pat recaps his trip to Fire Island while Joey does everything he can to poke holes into it. Joey also talks about his Zest Fest party in Philadelphia. Lots of intrigue there. We also discuss the article written about us and our Pride merch and address the various haters. Taylor Swift's latest drama is dissected and we invite everyone to Pat & Joey's Big Gay Bash on Thursday.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
6/7/2023
40:35
Dave Portnoy Is In The Building: Out & About 179
Today's the day, folks. Dave Portnoy, Uncle D, has finally joined the show to gab with the boys. We get right into it talking about his Miami lifestyle and how he spends his money. They also chat about old Barstool and what Dave likes and doesn't like about the company now. He recounts his first impressions of Pat and Joey and grades our overall job on the podcast. It's a side of Dave you don't always see, so don't miss this one. Love you guys.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
6/2/2023
1:08:48
Orthodox Comedy Shows ft. Jessica Kirson: Out & About 178
One of our most beloved guests is back for her THIRD appearance on Out & About. World famous comedian Jessica Kirson joins the boys and it gets off the rails quick. They start by comparing Jess's pill routine with Joey's. Then we get into how she deals with hateful commenters and other issues with being a public figure. She also drops a bombshell that she has a new sitcom greenlit in which we may have wished our way into and she details what it's like doing standup shows for Orthodox Jews.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
5/31/2023
50:15
Barstool Sports Gay Ugly ft. Nick Turani & KB: Out & About 177
The ANUS boys, Nick & KB, join us for this Friday's episode. This episode is all over the place. We do a Pride preview, play a game where we try to google Barstool employees with as few words as possible and talk with the guys about their move to Chicago. We also play a game of Composure and KB teaches us his breathing techniques.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
