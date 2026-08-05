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464 episodes
Hannah Montoya Reveals Truth Behind Inter-Office Dating Rumors And Falling Out With Coworkers08/05/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Hannah Montoya joins the show to address the recent controversy surrounding her dating life, Austin Jenkins, her friendships with female coworkers, and what's next. Like and comment!
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
- Chapters:
00:00 - 57:54 - Austin Jenkins interview
57:55 - 1:14:11 - Nantucket vs The Influencers
Dave Portnoy's assistant/Chief of Staff joins the show to discuss his job, the recent fallout with his coworkers, his future at the company, and his next big career move. Kelly and Pat then discuss influencers invading Nantucket, Paige Lorenze and the the future of the island.
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Pat McAuliffe hosts a series of hilarious, no holds barred conversations that will leave you laughing on the floor. Shows air every Wednesday with new guests weekly. Headphones required.
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/out-about/id1534217005
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7rjGpD7sOD4zKOJ2eGXK2Q
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Instagram: @outandaboutpod, @barstoolpat
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
Dave Portnoy’s Assistant Called Out, Partying In Nantucket, And An AirBnB Nightmare07/22/2026 | 1h 15 mins.Chapters:
00:00 - 37:00 - Pat's Nantucket Trip & Kellys Airbnb
37:01 - 58:46 - Dave's assistant gets called out
58:47 - 01:05:45 - The Odyssey
01:05:46 - 01:15:04 - High School English teachers
Pat recaps his trip to Nantucket and reveals the key to vacationing after 30, Dave's assistant gets called out by multiple Barstool employees, and Kelly unloads on her AirBnb host after a nightmare experience. Comment and like this video to help us out! Thanks babes
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
Dave Portnoy’s Number Two Employee Breaks Down The Current State Of Barstool Sports07/15/2026 | 1h 10 mins.Chapters:
00:00 - 07:30 - Weekend recaps and Chicago preview
07:31 - 18:59 - Atlantis Cruise turned away from port
19:00 - 29:23 - A message to the h8erZ
29:24 - 1:09:53 - Gaz Interview
Description: Kelly and Pat sit down to discuss the controversy surrounding last week's show, their big weekend plans, and the Atlantis Gay Cruise being turned away from port. They are then joined by Barstool's head of social media for a behind the scenes look at the current state of Barstool Sports.
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GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS, Now playing only in theaters from Sony Pictures Classics.
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
Calling Out Jeff Nadu, Rone's Comments On The New York Office, And Exposing Stoolie Clubhouse07/09/2026 | 1h 23 mins.Kelly and Pat discuss Jeff Nadu's hatred of Kelly. Rone joins the show to defend his comments on the New York office and reveal what he would do to "fix it." Breaking down the issues surrounding Barstool social team member Neal aka "Stoolie Clubhouse."
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GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS, in theaters July 10th from Sony Pictures Classics.
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Shop now at https://Fabletics.com/outandabout to get 70- 80% off everything when you sign up as a new VIP.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
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About Out & About
Join Barstool Sports' Pat McAuliffe for conversations on gay culture, trending topics and everything in between. Headphones required. New episodes available every Wednesday everywhere podcasts are found.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandaboutPodcast website
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