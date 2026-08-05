Chapters:

00:00 - 37:00 - Pat's Nantucket Trip & Kellys Airbnb

37:01 - 58:46 - Dave's assistant gets called out

58:47 - 01:05:45 - The Odyssey

01:05:46 - 01:15:04 - High School English teachers



Pat recaps his trip to Nantucket and reveals the key to vacationing after 30, Dave's assistant gets called out by multiple Barstool employees, and Kelly unloads on her AirBnb host after a nightmare experience. Comment and like this video to help us out! Thanks babes



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