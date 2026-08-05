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Out & About

Barstool Sports
RelationshipsSociety & Culture
Out & About
Latest episode

464 episodes

  • Out & About

    Hannah Montoya Reveals Truth Behind Inter-Office Dating Rumors And Falling Out With Coworkers

    08/05/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Hannah Montoya joins the show to address the recent controversy surrounding her dating life, Austin Jenkins, her friendships with female coworkers, and what's next. Like and comment!

    SUPPORT OUT SPONSORS

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    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
  • Out & About

    Dave Portnoy’s ‘Chief Of Staff’ Claps Back After Accusations From Coworkers

    07/29/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Chapters:
    00:00 - 57:54 - Austin Jenkins interview
    57:55 - 1:14:11 - Nantucket vs The Influencers

    Dave Portnoy's assistant/Chief of Staff joins the show to discuss his job, the recent fallout with his coworkers, his future at the company, and his next big career move. Kelly and Pat then discuss influencers invading Nantucket, Paige Lorenze and the the future of the island.

    Support Our Sponsors:
    Go to the store locator on https://stellabluecoffee.com to find a store near you.

    Pat McAuliffe hosts a series of hilarious, no holds barred conversations that will leave you laughing on the floor. Shows air every Wednesday with new guests weekly. Headphones required.

    iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/out-about/id1534217005
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7rjGpD7sOD4zKOJ2eGXK2Q

    Follow us on...
    Instagram: @outandaboutpod, @barstoolpat
    Twitter: @OutAndAboutPod, @BarstoolPat
    TikTok: @outandaboutpod, @pat.mcauliffe

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
  • Out & About

    Dave Portnoy’s Assistant Called Out, Partying In Nantucket, And An AirBnB Nightmare

    07/22/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Chapters:
    00:00 - 37:00 - Pat's Nantucket Trip & Kellys Airbnb
    37:01 - 58:46 - Dave's assistant gets called out
    58:47 - 01:05:45 - The Odyssey
    01:05:46 - 01:15:04 - High School English teachers

    Pat recaps his trip to Nantucket and reveals the key to vacationing after 30, Dave's assistant gets called out by multiple Barstool employees, and Kelly unloads on her AirBnb host after a nightmare experience. Comment and like this video to help us out! Thanks babes

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    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
  • Out & About

    Dave Portnoy’s Number Two Employee Breaks Down The Current State Of Barstool Sports

    07/15/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Chapters:
    00:00 - 07:30 - Weekend recaps and Chicago preview
    07:31 - 18:59 - Atlantis Cruise turned away from port
    19:00 - 29:23 - A message to the h8erZ
    29:24 - 1:09:53 - Gaz Interview

    Description: Kelly and Pat sit down to discuss the controversy surrounding last week's show, their big weekend plans, and the Atlantis Gay Cruise being turned away from port. They are then joined by Barstool's head of social media for a behind the scenes look at the current state of Barstool Sports.

    Support Our Sponsors

    ZBiotics
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    GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS, Now playing only in theaters from Sony Pictures Classics.

    Stella Blue
    Drink coffee. Save pets. That's Stella Blue Coffee.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
  • Out & About

    Calling Out Jeff Nadu, Rone's Comments On The New York Office, And Exposing Stoolie Clubhouse

    07/09/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Kelly and Pat discuss Jeff Nadu's hatred of Kelly. Rone joins the show to defend his comments on the New York office and reveal what he would do to "fix it." Breaking down the issues surrounding Barstool social team member Neal aka "Stoolie Clubhouse."

    SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

    Monarch
    Use code ABOUT at https://Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.

    Mars Men
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    Sony Pictures Classics
    GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS, in theaters July 10th from Sony Pictures Classics.

    Fabletics
    Shop now at https://Fabletics.com/outandabout to get 70- 80% off everything when you sign up as a new VIP.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
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About Out & About
Join Barstool Sports' Pat McAuliffe for conversations on gay culture, trending topics and everything in between. Headphones required. New episodes available every Wednesday everywhere podcasts are found.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/outandabout
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