The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster

Tricky Sister Dynamics (with Jordan Foster)
This week, Jordan Foster is back on the podcast to chat with Erin and Sara. They discuss imposter syndrome, feeling stuck, dealing with jealousy, sibling dynamics, and more.Executive Producers: Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and Allison BresnickAssociate Producer: Montana McBirneyAudio Engineer: Josh WindischThis episode is sponsored by: LuvBug Learning (LuvBuglearning.com)Jenni Kayne (jennikayne.com/home PROMO CODE: foster)Sakara (sakara.com/foster)Stitch Fix (StitchFix.com/FOSTER)GreenPan (greenpan.us PROMO CODE: foster)Athletic Greens (athleticgreens.com/FOSTER)
5/11/2023
1:32:10
Introducing Oversubscribed
On the first of many bonus episodes, Erin and Sara sit down with their partner in Oversubscribed Ventures, Phil Schwarz from Corazon Capital. They discuss what it takes to create a fund, how the name came to be, and the process of raising money. They also cover what to expect on these future episodes, and why they want to talk to founders who are in the thick of it.Executive Producers: Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and Allison BresnickAssociate Producer: Montana McBirneyAudio Engineer: Josh Windisch
5/8/2023
43:42
Drinking Is Just the Symptom (with Dr. Elisa Hallerman, PhD, JD)
This week, Erin and Sara sit down with Dr. Elisa Hallerman, a trauma-focused drug and alcohol counselor, author of "Soulbriety," and CEO/founder of RMA. They discuss Elisa's personal addiction story and her big career shifts, the neuroscience behind trauma, getting comfortable being uncomfortable, and more.Executive Producers: Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and Allison BresnickAssociate Producer: Montana McBirneyAudio Engineer: Josh WindischThis episode is sponsored by: Aura (auraframes.com CODE: foster)Article (Article.com/foster)Boll & Branch (bollandbranch.com promo code: foster15)Vegamour (vegamour.com/foster CODE: foster)OSEA (oseamalibu.com CODE: first)Noom (noom.com/foster)
5/4/2023
1:30:58
We’re Not for Everyone
This week, Erin and Sara answer AMA questions, and discuss podcast reviews, social anxiety, reassurance, and more.Executive Producers: Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and Allison BresnickAssociate Producer: Montana McBirneyAudio Engineer: Josh WindischThis episode is sponsored by: GreenPan (greenpan.us PROMO CODE: foster)Lume (LumeDeodorant.com PROMO CODE: foster)Athletic Greens (athleticgreens.com/foster)Tawkify (tawkify.com/foster)Honeylove (honeylove.com PROMO CODE: foster)Cariuma (cariuma.com/foster)
4/27/2023
1:19:07
This Is a Boring Episode, Right?
This week, Erin and Sara cover their previous acting careers, more Hollywood stories, Succession, dating younger men, and more.Executive Producers: Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and Allison BresnickAssociate Producer: Montana McBirneyAudio Engineer: Josh WindischThis episode is sponsored by: Hiya (hiyahealth.com.foster)LMNT (drinklmnt.com/foster)Sakara (sakara.com/foster)Fabric (meetfabric.com/foster)Athletic Greens (athleticgreens.com/foster)BetterHelp (betterhelp.com/foster)
Welcome to The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster, where conversations range in topic from friendship, investing, and dating to aging, religion, motherhood, infertility, grief and more. The Foster sisters will discuss what's going on in their lives, hear from their listeners, and chat with people you may or may not know. They're so excited for everyone to discover this new medium!