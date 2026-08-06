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The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster

Dear Media | Wishbone Production
Health & WellnessLeisure
The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster
Latest episode

275 episodes

  • The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster

    I’m Too Magnetic to Argue With You

    08/06/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    This week, Erin and Sara catch up and discuss Erin’s fridge organization, Sara’s mysterious car troubles, red flags on Instagram when dating, and much more.
    Executive Producers: Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and Allison Bresnick
    Associate Producers: Montana McBirney and Olivia Geffner
    Social Media Manager: Laura Binder
    Produced by Wishbone Production
    Produced by Dear Media

    This episode is sponsored by:
    Neuro Gum (neurogum.com PROMO CODE: FOSTER)
    Needed (thisisneeded.com PROMO CODE: FOSTER)
    BetterHelp (betterhelp.com/foster)
    Puori (puori.com/foster)
    ResortPass (resortpass.com/foster)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster

    The Karlie Kloss Episode

    07/30/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    This week, Erin and Sara sit down with Karlie Kloss for a candid conversation about raising kids, converting to judaism, navigating friendships, and much more.

    Executive Producers: Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and Allison Bresnick
    Associate Producers: Montana McBirney and Olivia Geffner
    Social Media Manager: Laura Binder
    Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch
    Produced by Wishbone Production
    Produced by Dear Media

    This episode is sponsored by:
    ResortPass (resortpass.com/foster)
    Minnow (shopminnow.com PROMO CODE: MEETMINNOW15)
    Beekeeper's Naturals (beekeepersnaturals.com/FOSTER)
    Foria (foriawellness.com/foster)
    Ladder (ladder.fit/foster)
    Hill House Home (hillhousehome.com PROMO CODE: FOSTERS)
    Avocado (avocadogreenmattress.com PROMO CODE: FOSTER)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster

    The Internet Hates Us

    07/23/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    This week, Erin and Sara catch up and discuss Erin’s athleticism, the stupidity of the internet, a psychic masseuse, Messi, and more. They also revisit their first class vs. business debate.
    Executive Producers: Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and Allison Bresnick
    Associate Producers: Montana McBirney and Olivia Geffner
    Social Media Manager: Laura Binder
    Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch
    Produced by Wishbone Production
    Produced by Dear Media

    This episode is sponsored by:
    Bon Charge (boncharge.com PROMO CODE: FOSTER)
    Hill House Home (hillhousehome.com PROMO CODE: FOSTERS)
    Puori (puori.com/foster)
    ResortPass (resortpass.com/foster)
    Five Star Weekend (watch on Peacock)
    Unreal Snacks (unrealsnacks.com/foster)
    Polymarket (download the app and use code FOSTER)

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster

    Millions of Pounds of Cookie Dough and Still Only One Employee

    07/20/2026 | 55 mins.
    You’ve probably seen Sara post about how she’s obsessed with eating a specific brand of cookie dough. Today the founder and CEO of Doughy, Kelly Ramey, joins Oversubscribed to talk about her creation. The clean, six-ingredient cookie dough sold out at Erewhon within days of launch and you can now find Doughy in Whole Foods, Target, and Costco nationwide.

    Millions of pounds of cookie dough are sold each year but here’s the incredible part: Kelly is still the only full-time employee.

    We get into how scrappy events and a manufacturing background prepared her for the chaos of building a food brand, why hundreds of failed recipes led her to cashews as the base ingredient, and the surprising origin story of the chocolate chip cookie itself. Kelly walks us through sourcing cashews from a farmer in Mozambique and maple syrup from Vermont, why she still hands out samples herself, and what it actually took to land the product in 2,300 stores nationwide. If you've ever wondered what it means to "bleed" for your company, this is it.

    // MORE FROM DOUGHY //

    You can purchase Doughy at eatdoughy.com or at Whole Food, Target, Erewhon, and Costco.

    Follow @eatdoughy on Instagram and @doughy on TikTok.

    // SPONSORS //

    Ritual: Save 25% on your first month at Ritual dot com slash FOSTER. That’s Ritual dot com slash FOSTER for 25% off your first month.

    Gusto: Try Gusto today at gusto.com/FOSTER, and get three months free when you run your first payroll.

    Quo: Try QUO for free PLUS get 20% off your first 6 months when you go to quo.com/FOSTER.

    Cotton: Learn more at about Cotton at fabricofourlives.com.

    Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.

    Produced by Dear Media.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster

    How Not to be A Doormat

    07/16/2026 | 1h 41 mins.
    Why do we keep attracting the same type of people? This week, Erin and Sara sit down with relationship expert Shane Kohler to unpack why we keep falling for the wrong people, why "playing it cool" can backfire, why ghosting hurts so much, and how our nervous systems shape our relationships.
    Executive Producers: Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and Allison Bresnick
    Associate Producers: Montana McBirney and Olivia Geffner
    Social Media Manager: Laura Binder
    Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch
    Produced by Wishbone Production
    Produced by Dear Media

    This episode is sponsored by:
    Hungryroot (hungryroot.com/foster PROMO CODE: FOSTER)
    Skims (skims.com)
    Caraway (carawayhome.com/foster10)
    AG1(drinkag1.com/foster)
    Five Star Weekend (watch on Peacock)
    Quo (quo.com/foster)
    LMNT (drinklmnt.com/foster)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster
Welcome to The World's First Podcast with Erin and Sara Foster - the real life podcast from “Nobody Wants This.” The Foster sisters will let you in on what's happening in their lives and chat with people you may or may not know to help you navigate your daily life. Conversations range in topic from friendship and sister dynamics to dating, anxiety, aging, motherhood, infertility, and more.
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