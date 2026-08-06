The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster

You’ve probably seen Sara post about how she’s obsessed with eating a specific brand of cookie dough. Today the founder and CEO of Doughy, Kelly Ramey, joins Oversubscribed to talk about her creation. The clean, six-ingredient cookie dough sold out at Erewhon within days of launch and you can now find Doughy in Whole Foods, Target, and Costco nationwide.



Millions of pounds of cookie dough are sold each year but here’s the incredible part: Kelly is still the only full-time employee.



We get into how scrappy events and a manufacturing background prepared her for the chaos of building a food brand, why hundreds of failed recipes led her to cashews as the base ingredient, and the surprising origin story of the chocolate chip cookie itself. Kelly walks us through sourcing cashews from a farmer in Mozambique and maple syrup from Vermont, why she still hands out samples herself, and what it actually took to land the product in 2,300 stores nationwide. If you've ever wondered what it means to "bleed" for your company, this is it.



// MORE FROM DOUGHY //



You can purchase Doughy at eatdoughy.com or at Whole Food, Target, Erewhon, and Costco.



Follow @eatdoughy on Instagram and @doughy on TikTok.



// SPONSORS //



Ritual: Save 25% on your first month at Ritual dot com slash FOSTER. That’s Ritual dot com slash FOSTER for 25% off your first month.



Gusto: Try Gusto today at gusto.com/FOSTER, and get three months free when you run your first payroll.



Quo: Try QUO for free PLUS get 20% off your first 6 months when you go to quo.com/FOSTER.



Cotton: Learn more at about Cotton at fabricofourlives.com.



Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.



Produced by Dear Media.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.