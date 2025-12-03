The Glorious Mess of Being Human EP 227

Let’s have a moment of truth: nobody, and I mean nobody, has it together as much as they pretend to. Some of us are just better at disguising or hiding the chaos. And you know what? That’s hopeful. Because hope doesn’t require you to be perfect. It doesn’t even require “mostly fine.” Hope just needs one thing: your willingness to keep going even when you're a slightly overcaffeinated mess. I find this so encouraging. I don’t have to be perfect which is great because I’m definitely not. I don’t have to have everything figured out or know all the answers. I can be a hot mess and still have hope. In fact, that’s probably when I’m most hopeful because things HAVE to get better, right? Today I want you to give yourself permission to be human. Humans spill coffee. Humans forget passwords. Humans start laundry and then discover it three days later in the washer. I can’t be the only person who does that. Humans have big dreams and goals and awesome ideas and sometimes we have tiny meltdowns or even big meltdowns when everything feels hard. The good news: hope lives inside that messiness. It lives in the moment you laugh at yourself instead of criticizing yourself. It lives in the decision to try again. It lives in the part of you that whispers, “Okay… maybe I can do this after all.” So today, be human. Not perfect. Not polished. Just human. There’s so much hope in that.