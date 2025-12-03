Some days, your hope tank is low. Not empty, not yet, but very much blinking on the dashboard like, “Hey friend, we should probably stop soon.”
On those days, it’s okay to borrow hope.
Borrow it from a friend who believes in you. Borrow it from a past version of yourself who pushed through something hard. Borrow it from the future you who knows everything is going to work out.
Borrow it from that thing you’re dreaming about, the one that lights you up even if you still don’t know exactly how you’ll make it happen.
Or borrow mine.
I believe in second chances, detours, new chapters, and the magic of trying again. I believe in divine timing and in the tiny moments that become turning points. I believe that you are not behind—you’re becoming.
So if your hope tank is low today, let me lend you some of mine. Hold onto it as long as you need. There’s more where that came from.
And when your tank is full again? Pass it on.
The Glorious Mess of Being Human EP 227
Let’s have a moment of truth: nobody, and I mean nobody, has it together as much as they pretend to. Some of us are just better at disguising or hiding the chaos.
And you know what? That’s hopeful.
Because hope doesn’t require you to be perfect. It doesn’t even require “mostly fine.” Hope just needs one thing: your willingness to keep going even when you're a slightly overcaffeinated mess.
I find this so encouraging. I don’t have to be perfect which is great because I’m definitely not. I don’t have to have everything figured out or know all the answers.
I can be a hot mess and still have hope. In fact, that’s probably when I’m most hopeful because things HAVE to get better, right?
Today I want you to give yourself permission to be human. Humans spill coffee. Humans forget passwords. Humans start laundry and then discover it three days later in the washer. I can’t be the only person who does that.
Humans have big dreams and goals and awesome ideas and sometimes we have tiny meltdowns or even big meltdowns when everything feels hard.
The good news: hope lives inside that messiness. It lives in the moment you laugh at yourself instead of criticizing yourself. It lives in the decision to try again. It lives in the part of you that whispers, “Okay… maybe I can do this after all.”
So today, be human. Not perfect. Not polished. Just human. There’s so much hope in that.
The Hope You Didn’t Know You Asked For EP 226
Today I want to talk about the kind of hope that sneaks up on you, like an Amazon package you
forgot you ordered. That can’t just be me right?
One day it’s
not there, the next day… surprise! A box of possibility sitting on your
doorstep.
Hope often doesn’t show up with trumpets or big declarations. Sometimes it tiptoes quietly with a little nudge. It’s the little shift, the tiny spark, the “hmm… maybe…” thought that wasn’t there yesterday.
Maybe you’ve been waiting for something to change and if feels like nothing is happening or happening fast enough. But if you look closely,
there’s usually some small sign that things aren’t as stuck as they feel.
It’s time to pay attention to that new idea. A different perspective. One tiny sign of encouragement you didn’t expect.
Here’s the magic: hope expands when you acknowledge it. When you say, “Oh hey, I see you,” it grows. Not because conditions instantly change, but because you change. Your posture shifts. You lift your head. You try again. You remember that you’re an amazing person who deserves all the good things life can offer.
So today, I want you to look for the hope you didn’t know you ordered. It might be disguised as a compliment from a stranger, a moment of clarity in the shower, a burst of energy that hasn’t been around lately or simply a quiet knowing that you’re not done yet, and life isn’t done with you.
Hope shows up when you expect it to be there.
Taking Inventory of Your Year so Far EP 225
The day after Thanksgiving is its own kind of moment. The big meal is over, the dishes are (mostly) done, and the world starts shifting into the next season. But before you move on, take one more breath of gratitude.
Look at how far you’ve come this year. Look at what you’ve carried, what you’ve learned, and what you didn’t think you could handle but did.
What surprised you? What challenged you? Where did things go better than planned? It’s all part of the journey and when we can stop and look back, not to judge, but to appreciate even the tough moments don’t feel quite so hard anymore.
Gratitude isn’t a day on the calendar. It’s a muscle. And every time you use it, you build resilience, hope, and steadiness.
Today’s Hope Reminder:
Carry thankfulness with you. Let it be your compass for the rest of the year, gentle, steady, and always leading you toward hope.
A Thanksgiving Gratitude EP 224
Today is Thanksgiving, a day built around one beautiful invitation: pause and give thanks. Not because everything is perfect, but because gratitude helps us see clearly.
Here’s what I’m thankful for today:
The people at my table, the ones I miss, the ones who shaped me, and the ones I get to love.
The work that lets me use my gifts.
The quiet mornings, the warm cup of tea, the laughs, the second chances, the fresh starts, the hard lessons that made me softer and stronger.
Wherever you are today, with a full house, a quiet room, or somewhere in between, I hope you feel connected to something bigger than the moment.
Today’s Hope Reminder:
Gratitude is a light. Even the smallest spark can illuminate an entire day.
