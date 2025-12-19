Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsSociety & CultureTough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story

Vanity Fair
Society & CultureDocumentary
Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story

    Holiday Bonanza! Cookie Q&A and A Very Dickens Christmas

    12/19/2025 | 52 mins.

    Enjoy this episode from our friends at Milk Street Radio!We answer your calls with Vaughn Vreeland (of New York Times Cookie Week fame) to help you bake the best cookies of the season; historian Pen Vogler breaks down classic Christmas dishes featured in Charles Dickens’ stories, from turkey to plum pudding; author Kat Lieu shares her recipe for Old-Fashioned Cantonese Shortbread; and reporter Mackenzie Martin shares the true story of a Wisconsin holiday tradition, the wildcat sandwich.

  • Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story

    Legacy Is a Tricky Thing

    11/26/2025 | 48 mins.

    The final chapter of Wally Amos’s life (and this podcast) begins with him quite literally on the run back to Hawaii and sets up a series of painful battles for host Sarah Amos and her family. As Sarah navigates the struggles so many face with an aging parent, she is finally forced to reckon with a father and life she had managed to avoid unpacking at all costs. Will the Amos family be able to come together to say goodbye to the charismatic figure at the center of it all, and will Sarah find the answers she was searching for when she started this journey?

  • Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story

    When a Cookie Crumbles

    11/19/2025 | 56 mins.

    As Wally Amos continues to chase the fading fame from his Famous Amos days, he drifts farther and farther away from those who know him best, including host Sarah Amos, his daughter.New wives, new cookie companies, and new schemes to win back his fame create a version of her dad from which Sarah does her best to run. But to Sarah’s surprise, it's Wally who makes the much more dramatic escape. New episodes every Wednesday. 

  • Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story

    Almost Happy Endings

    11/12/2025 | 51 mins.

    On the surface, Wally Amos appears to have it all: the fame, the fortune, and a new wife and daughter. And to top it off, he’s living in a big pink mansion in Hawaii. He’s also helping support literacy, making a name for himself as a motivational speaker and even visiting the White House. But in reality, Wally is on the verge of losing it all.What can Wally do to save Famous Amos? And how can he do it without losing the brand that has become such an integral part of who he is?New episodes every Wednesday. 

  • Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story

    The Cookie King

    11/05/2025 | 42 mins.

    From Andy Warhol to Andy Kaufman, the meteoric success of Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies was filled with big personalities and truly original ideas, infused with the undeniable charm of Wally every step of the way. But what on earth possessed him, then a struggling talent manager living in Los Angeles with his second family, to start a chocolate chip cookie company?New episodes every Wednesday.

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story

Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story, named the Tribeca Festival’s 2025 Nonfiction Audio Storytelling Award winner, tells the story of a Black pop-culture icon and cookie mogul, through his booms and busts spanning the American century, from the perspective of his daughter, Sarah Amos.  Famous Amos was an overnight hit, leading to a life of glamour, prestige, and cookies for Wally and his family—for a while. But all the charisma and fame in the world couldn’t save Wally from a string of bad business decisions and a family fractured by his choices.  From Vanity Fair, this six-part series unravels decades of family drama—alternately hilarious and heartbreaking—against a backdrop of ’70s and ’80s pop-culture nostalgia while asking the question: Can you ever really escape your family’s past?
Podcast website
Society & CultureDocumentary

Listen to Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story, The Ezra Klein Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Little Gold Men by Vanity Fair
    Little Gold Men by Vanity Fair
    TV & Film
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/15/2026 - 11:38:52 PM