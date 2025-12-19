Tough Cookie: The Wally “Famous” Amos Story

The final chapter of Wally Amos’s life (and this podcast) begins with him quite literally on the run back to Hawaii and sets up a series of painful battles for host Sarah Amos and her family. As Sarah navigates the struggles so many face with an aging parent, she is finally forced to reckon with a father and life she had managed to avoid unpacking at all costs. Will the Amos family be able to come together to say goodbye to the charismatic figure at the center of it all, and will Sarah find the answers she was searching for when she started this journey?