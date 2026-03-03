This week is a very special episode -- as it's the LIVE episode with Ana Macho from the Welcome to El Barrio launch party! Becca interviews Ana Macho where they chat moving to NYC, going from drag to full-blown reggaeton / pop star, the realities of living in PR, and more. If you enjoyed this episode and want more live experiences, comment / like /etc to let us know! Also don’t forget to email us at [email protected], or DM the show page @welcometoelbarrio for submissions! And subscribe to the show’s substack for FREE for bonus content! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
"Puerto Rico Es Una Cama Twin" w/ Ale-Marie Figueroa
02/24/2026 | 43 mins.
This week Becca chats with community builder and culture writer -- Ale-Marie Figueroa! The two chats being perceived in the diaspora, boozy book club, politics and higher education, and more!
"Boricua For All" w/ Vico Ortiz
02/17/2026 | 41 mins.
This week Becca chats with actor, activist, drag king extraordinaire -- Vico Ortiz! The two chat, representation in hollywood, drag, fluidity of language, and more! Those in the NYC area, join us for our launch party Feb 21st in partnership with Lighthouse Campus! RSVP for your spot below: https://posh.vip/e/welcome-to-el-barrio-launch-party
"Multiple Puerto Ricos" with Jorell Melendez-Badillo and Aurora Santiago-Ortiz
02/10/2026 | 47 mins.
Welcome BACK to another episode of Welcome to El Barrio, where this week Becca Ramos chats with authors, historians, and activists Jorell Melendez-Badillo and Aurora Santiago-Ortiz. The three chat challenges of living in Puerto Rico, Aurora and Jorell's barrio stories, Venezuela and its relation to Puerto Rico, their program Puerto Rican Studies Hub, and more! Follow Aurora and Jorell here: @sant_aurora_ @jmelendezbadillo And follow the Puerto Rican Studies Hub here: @prstudieshub
Between Two Islands
02/03/2026 | 18 mins.
In this inaugural episode of 'Welcome to El Barrio,' host Becca Ramos shares the personal journey that led to the podcast's creation! Tune in next week for the first chat-show episode with Jorrell Melendez-Badillo and Aurora Santiago-Ortiz.
“Welcome to El Barrio” is a vibrant new podcast about Puerto Rican identity — our stories, finally told by us.
Hosted by award-winning producer Becca Ramos, this series blends laugh-out-loud interviews with artists, scholars, creators, tastemakers, and everyday Boricuas to illuminate the stories the textbooks left out.
Each week, Becca dives into the history, culture, politics, spirituality, and pop-culture moments that shape what it means to be Puerto Rican today — from the roots of brujería and ancestral healing, to the global impact of Bad Bunny, to the hidden history behind Operation Bootstrap, Hurricane Maria’s aftermath, and the evolution of the diaspora.
This show is unapologetically for us. For the kids who grew up “ni de aquí, ni de allá.” For everyone who felt their culture reduced to stereotypes, mispronounced in classrooms, or left out of the narrative entirely. Through humor, heart, research, and community storytelling, Becca invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery — and a celebration of La Isla del Encanto in all its complexity.
Featuring a lineup of powerful Boricua voices across film, music, academia, design, and activism, Welcome to El Barrio is a love letter, an archive, and an invitation. Come learn, laugh, heal, and say it with us. WEPA!