Bernard Arnault: 1949–1997
1/14/2026 | 31 mins.
This has been one of my favourite stories to research — because this story is just that good. It begins with a young engineer running a small construction company, he has an epiphany in the back of a New York taxi.From there, it unfolds through boardroom upheavals, aggressively structured deals, and a long-term vision that never wavered. What sets Arnault apart isn't just the finance or tactics — it's the creativity you rarely see in a business titan.It's a cracking story. Enjoy.
Chamath Palihapitiya: Lofty Ideals, Calculated Moves
1/07/2026 | 30 mins.
Promoted at just 26 to head AOL’s messaging platform, then spearheaded Facebook's growth helping to grow it from 15 million users to 840 million, buying 10% of the Golden State Warriors for just $25 million, being the public face of SPACs- a move that tarnished his reputation, co-hosting the massively popular All-In podcast, and just in the last few weeks, making billions from a very early AI investment- it’s a cracking story- enjoy.
Sir James Goldsmith – From Corporate Raiding to Political Crusading
12/31/2025 | 31 mins.
Here's a guy who won the equivalent of £350,000 on a horse race when he was just 16 years old, made international headlines at 21 for eloping with the daughter of one of the world's richest men, employed 400 people by the time he was 23, and went on to become one of the most ruthless and cunning corporate raiders in the US during the 80s, and then emerged in the 90s as one of the most prominent anti-globalisation and anti-EU voices, helping to lay the foundation for what would become Brexit. And all the while publicly juggling his time between his ex-wife, his current wife, and his mistress. It's a cracking story – enjoy.
Jesse Livermore: The Best Trader Ever?
12/24/2025 | 28 mins.
I wanted to dig into Livermore’s story ever since i came across him in the episode we did on short sellers- and what a story this is- he became a full time trader the age of 16, he built his own system that earned him billions in today's money, but so many times he didn’t follow his own system and went broke and bankrupt many times. This is the guy who shorted the 1929 crash and made over $2 billion from it. It’s a fascinating story- enjoy
Tony Hsieh: The Man Who Sold Happiness
12/17/2025 | 31 mins.
Hsieh sold his first company when he was just 26 years old for $265 million. He then built Zappos into an online retailing giant from zero revenue to $2 billion dollars and in doing so he really did revolutionise online business by offering the type of customer service that was unheard of back- free shipping both ways, 365 day returns. He wrote a book that that stayed at number 1 for 27 weeks, and put $350 million dollars of his own money into redeveloping downtown las vagasBut behind the success was a man chasing something he could never quite catch—trying to engineer happiness, and this became an obsession that consumed him.
