The Lion and The Sun: A Modern History of Iran
The Lion and The Sun: A Modern History of Iran

Oriana Coburn
Iran’s history has been a never-ending struggle for liberty and independence. In this podcast, Oriana tells the story of how Iran ended up where it is now and h...
History

Available Episodes

  • Book One – Special Episode: Arabistan (2)
    Reza Khan's army marches toward Arabistan, Khaz'al tries to unite local tribes against the government and the battle for Arabistan reaches its breaking point.
    27:50
  • Book One – Special Episode: Arabistan (1)
    A defiant Sheikh, a province rich in oil, and Reza Khan's push to unify a fractured Iran. The story of Arabistan and how one local tribe became the biggest threat to Persia.
    24:48
  • Book One – Ep.10: Brave New World
    In the season finale of the podcast, Reza Khan aims for total control, the young shah flees his country and Iran braces itself for a brave new world.
  • Book One – Ep.9: The Coup
    How a journalist and a military lieutenant orchestrated the 1921 coup d'état and how Reza Khan gained control of Iran's military and became an influential player in the government.
    22:42
  • Book One – Ep.8: APOC
    The biggest oil field the world had ever seen, a foreign military occupation and a socialist revolution in the north. As Russia's influence wanes, Britain seizes control of Iran's newfound oil wealth and expands its influence in the region.
    25:56

About The Lion and The Sun: A Modern History of Iran

Iran’s history has been a never-ending struggle for liberty and independence. In this podcast, Oriana tells the story of how Iran ended up where it is now and how religion, monarchy, democracy, and nationalism all played important roles in defining the lives of its people. A journey that expands 200 years and reaches through three different political systems. New episodes every other Wednesday.
