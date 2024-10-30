Listen to The Lion and The Sun: A Modern History of Iran in the App

The biggest oil field the world had ever seen, a foreign military occupation and a socialist revolution in the north. As Russia's influence wanes, Britain seizes control of Iran's newfound oil wealth and expands its influence in the region.

How a journalist and a military lieutenant orchestrated the 1921 coup d'état and how Reza Khan gained control of Iran's military and became an influential player in the government.

In the season finale of the podcast, Reza Khan aims for total control, the young shah flees his country and Iran braces itself for a brave new world.

A defiant Sheikh, a province rich in oil, and Reza Khan's push to unify a fractured Iran. The story of Arabistan and how one local tribe became the biggest threat to Persia.

Reza Khan's army marches toward Arabistan, Khaz'al tries to unite local tribes against the government and the battle for Arabistan reaches its breaking point.

About The Lion and The Sun: A Modern History of Iran

Iran’s history has been a never-ending struggle for liberty and independence. In this podcast, Oriana tells the story of how Iran ended up where it is now and how religion, monarchy, democracy, and nationalism all played important roles in defining the lives of its people. A journey that expands 200 years and reaches through three different political systems. New episodes every other Wednesday.