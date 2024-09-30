43 | My President Is Black | It’s the Senate, and We in It

Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants, once dreamed of justice on the streets of Oakland. Barack Obama, born to a Kenyan father and a Kansas mother, found his voice on Chicago's South Side. Against the odds, both rose from the margins to the Senate, ultimately shattering ceilings in the White House. But with the 2024 election looming, Harris stands on the precipice of another historic leap. The path Obama carved is now shadowed by fierce divisions and disillusionment. In a nation wrestling with the fallout of Obama's legacy and the fierce resistance that followed, can Harris carry the torch forward? Or will America's appetite for change be extinguished just as she steps forward?