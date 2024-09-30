43 | My President Is Black | It’s the Senate, and We in It
Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants, once dreamed of justice on the streets of Oakland. Barack Obama, born to a Kenyan father and a Kansas mother, found his voice on Chicago's South Side. Against the odds, both rose from the margins to the Senate, ultimately shattering ceilings in the White House. But with the 2024 election looming, Harris stands on the precipice of another historic leap. The path Obama carved is now shadowed by fierce divisions and disillusionment. In a nation wrestling with the fallout of Obama's legacy and the fierce resistance that followed, can Harris carry the torch forward? Or will America's appetite for change be extinguished just as she steps forward?
42 | Outsiders On The Inside | It’s the Senate, and We in It
It's 1978, and Senator Edward Brooke is fighting for his political life. As the first Black U.S. Senator elected by popular vote, Ed broke barriers and reached the heights of power. But scandal and betrayal threaten to bring it all crashing down. Meanwhile, a young Carol Moseley Braun faces her own trials as she begins her journey to become the first Black woman in the Senate. From backroom deals to civil rights battles, two trailblazing Black senators navigate racism, party politics, and inner turmoil in their attempt to shape American democracy.
41 | Lord Give Me a Sign | It’s the Senate, and We in It
The Civil War's over, countless Black people are making their way in a new and dangerous world, and their fight for equality and representation ain't over. Two Black men – preacher Hiram Revels and the formerly enslaved Blanche Bruce – rise up during U.S. Reconstruction with different ideas about gaining and maintaining power. One, leans on his faith and his God, the other on his wiles as he escapes near death. Both men come from two completely different walks of life, but their eyes are set on winning the same prize: becoming the first Black senators in the United States' Congress. But, the nation's politics are strained, and even if they win their seats, taking real power ain't gonna be easy.
39 | Made You Look | For Real, For Real
Blackness is more than skin deep. This thing is cultural, and culture moves beyond what we can see. Franchesca and Conscious dive into the nuances between race and ethnicity while celebrating the contributions of Afro Latino people to Black history. And, because we ain't gonna let Halloween pass us by without touching on the spooky, our hosts chat about the resurgence of Voodoo in some Afro Latino communities and its connection back to the African continent.
40 | NYPD's Secret Story | For Real, For Real
Woop! Woop! That's the sound of da police! Conscious and Frankie welcome Dr. Chenjerai Kumanyika – host of Empire City: The Untold Origin Story of the NYPD. Dr. Kumanyika's podcast is a deeply personal tale of his relationship to policing, the history of the NYPD and its long reaching impact in police departments across the nation. Are the police truly functioning as designed? Does their origin begin and end as slave catching patrols? Today's conversation brings humor and depth to the exploration of that fraught history.
The first woman on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist List was a Black Panther. The richest person of all time, an African king, gave away so much gold that it caused Cairo's economy to crash. A 109 year old Black woman fights for reparations for her neighborhood that was burned to the ground when she was a child. On Wondery's history series Black History, For Real, hosts Franchesca Ramsey and Conscious Lee go beyond the stories you already know to drop you right in the mix. It's a no-nonsense, unwhitewashed account of history's most overlooked moments, with a mix of narrative storytelling and candid conversation. We'll even spill the occasional historical tea! It's all facts, no cap.