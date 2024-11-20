Paul Mescal on Quieting the “Demons in My Head” to Take on Gladiator II
This week, Rebecca talks with the Aftersun Oscar nominee, Paul Mescal, who stars in Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel. The indie darling reveals why he finally said yes to a blockbuster, the sage advice he got from his director, and why he's been working at such an intense pace since Normal People. Plus, he answers the Proust Questionnaire, revealing his greatest (mini) extravagance.
Nosferatu Might Just Be an Oscar Contender After All
This week, the hosts share their report out of the inaugural public screening of Nosferatu in Hollywood, which saw journalists and Academy members sitting side by side (and occasionally covering their eyes in horror). The film is officially a player in the race, but to what degree? The hosts get into all that, unpack how the best-director race is shaping up, and answer a few remaining listener questions.
Demi Moore on Feeling the Substance Love—And Keeping That Yellow Coat
The iconic actress joins David this week to discuss her career-best work in The Substance, from the intensity of the shoot to the incredible response the film has been getting these last few months: “I truly couldn’t have imagined this.”
Mailbag! Demi Moore, Double Nominations, and Movie Escapism
As a salve for this week's election news, we've got a mailbag episode. The hosts dig into the many questions sent in by listeners over the last past month, including their thoughts on awards chances for Saoirse Ronan, Demi Moore, and Jesse Plemons. Plus, they attempt to answer one listener's creative question about a Best Picture Quarter Quell, and they reveal what movies they seek out when they want to escape from work (or real life!) completely.Join us for conversation with Marianne Jean-Baptiste following the Hard Truths screening at the Denver Film Festival. Tickets and more information can be found here.
Kieran Culkin, Live From Savannah: “What Am I Even Saying?”
For the first live Little Gold Men of the season, A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin joins us at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival for a lively, freewheeling conversation about everything from working with Jesse Eisenberg to the struggle to leave Succession behind to his fond memories of filming Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. To open the show, David and Richard also outline the highlights of Savannah at a crucial point in the Oscar race—and how this regional festival can be a perfect platform for contenders seeking a boost.
