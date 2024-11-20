Paul Mescal on Quieting the “Demons in My Head” to Take on Gladiator II

This week, Rebecca talks with the Aftersun Oscar nominee, Paul Mescal, who stars in Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel. The indie darling reveals why he finally said yes to a blockbuster, the sage advice he got from his director, and why he's been working at such an intense pace since Normal People. Plus, he answers the Proust Questionnaire, revealing his greatest (mini) extravagance.