Hosts Jenny Owen Youngs and Kristin Russo cover Yellowjackets one episode at a time, spoiler free. Find all of our Season 2 coverage in the Doomcoming Feed! Lend us your EARS, kids, because we are baaaaack with our coverage ofYellowjackets Season 2! Triangle Buddy is here, a man is being buried naked in the woods, Natalie is weaponizing forks, Steve-watch has COMMENCED, Misty may get to harmonize in the woods, and we are having a cheerful dinner of slightly-charred-with-murder-evidence franks and beans! It's Season 2, Episode 1: "Friends, Romans, Countrymen" and you simply love to see it. Our episodes are spoiler-free, so you can watch along with us in real time if you haven't seen the series yet, and each episode will also include a segment at the end called "What's The Buzz" where we talk about some spoilery theories for those of you who have seen the whole first season and who might be as deep into Reddit as Jenny... WHAT'S THE BUZZ 1:50:16 - 1:56:17