Buffering the Vampire Slayer

Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure
Hosts Kristin Russo & Jenny Owen Youngs are heading back into the Buffyverse for Buffering the Vampire Slayer: Once More, With Spoilers! After a critically-accl...
  • BONUS: Doomcoming 2.01 Friends, Romans, Countrymen | A Yellowjackets Podcast
    Hosts Jenny Owen Youngs and Kristin Russo cover Yellowjackets one episode at a time, spoiler free. Find all of our Season 2 coverage in the Doomcoming Feed! Lend us your EARS, kids, because we are baaaaack with our coverage ofYellowjackets Season 2! Triangle Buddy is here, a man is being buried naked in the woods, Natalie is weaponizing forks, Steve-watch has COMMENCED, Misty may get to harmonize in the woods, and we are having a cheerful dinner of slightly-charred-with-murder-evidence franks and beans! It's Season 2, Episode 1: "Friends, Romans, Countrymen" and you simply love to see it. Our episodes are spoiler-free, so you can watch along with us in real time if you haven't seen the series yet, and each episode will also include a segment at the end called "What's The Buzz" where we talk about some spoilery theories for those of you who have seen the whole first season and who might be as deep into Reddit as Jenny... WHAT'S THE BUZZ 1:50:16 - 1:56:17 LISTEN TO ALL OUR SEASON 2 COVERAGE FIND DOOMCOMING ON: SPOTIFY • APPLE • AMAZON • YOUTUBE IN EPISODE LINKS ECT Reddit Thread Opening Credits Differences LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNET  Jenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.com Kristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.com Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on twitter, facebook, and instagram Learn more about our team at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/our-team  ALL THE SHOWS WE COVER Buffering the Vampire Slayer | A Buffy the Vampire Slayer Podcast SPOTIFY • APPLE • AMAZON • YOUTUBE The eX-Files | Covering The X-Files SPOTIFY • APPLE • AMAZON • YOUTUBE Angel on Top | An Angel Podcast SPOTIFY • APPLE • AMAZON • YOUTUBE Doomcoming | A Yellowjackets Podcast SPOTIFY • APPLE • AMAZON • YOUTUBE The Boiler Room | A My So-Called Life Podcast SPOTIFY • APPLE • AMAZON • YOUTUBE MUSIC Theme song and segment music composed and performed by the one and only Jenny Owen Youngs. Closing music: Come Out and Play by The Offspring PATREON | patreon.com/bufferingcast MERCH |bufferingthevampireslayer.com/shop +++ Produced by: Kristin Russo and Jenny Owen Youngs Edited by: Kristin Russo Logo: Devan Power +++ We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples.  Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:05:23
  • The Boiler Room: 1.19 In Dreams Begin Responsibilities | A My So-Called Life Podcast
    Kristin Russo and Joanna Robinson rewatch all 19 glorious episode of My So-Called Life, one at a time, spoiler free. Re-airing here in the Buffering: Rewatch feed to celebrate the show's 30th Anniversary with special introductions ft. Jenny Owen Youngs! This podcast originally aired on February 6, 2020. Do any human beings ever realize perfect television while they watch it--every, every minute? Somehow we are here, at the final episode of My So-Called Life. Brian is going to write a letter, Jordan is going to hang out with Patty, we are going to remember all the flannel of episodes gone by, and of course, WE ARE ALL GOING TO CRY BECAUSE WE WANT AND FOREVER NEED MORE OF THIS SHOW!!! Thank you for having a time with us! Here we go into Episode 19: In Dreams Begin Responsibilities IN EPISODE LINKS All bonus episodes can be found in The Boiler Room Feed SPOTIFY • APPLE • AMAZON • YOUTUBE JOIN US ON SUNDAYS FOR OUR MY SO-CALLED LIVE WATCHES! https://www.patreon.com/collection/677602 OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK IS UP FOR PRE ORDER! bufferingcast.com/book LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNET Kristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.com Joanna Robinson | @jowrotethis; jowrotethis.com Jenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.com Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on socials MUSIC | Theme song composed and performed by Chris Farren; Best Use of Flannel jingle by Lauren Klein PATREON | patreon.com/bufferingcast MERCH | bufferingcast.com/shop PODCAST SCHEDULE | bufferingcast.com/jennycalendar Produced by: Kristin Russo and Joanna Robinson Edited & Mixed by: Lauren Klein and Kristin Russo Logo: Devan Power We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples. Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:44:33
  • Once More, With Spoilers: 1.06 The Pack | A Buffy the Vampire Slayer Podcast
    Welcome to Once More, With Spoilers, where Kristin Russo & Jenny Owen Youngs revisit every episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, one at a time — for the SECOND time! — this time discussing each episode with spoilers! You know that feeling where you're possessed by the spirit of a hyena and your hunger cannot be satiated by hot dogs alone?! Your sense of smell heightened, your need to be MEAN skyrocketing, and your cackle enhanced beyond recognition??!! A traditional high school rite of passage! Let's get into Buffy's S1E6, "The Pack." Hide your piglets and your principals. IN-EPISODE LINKS Tumblr on Thurl Ravenscroft... JOIN US FOR UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS: bufferingcast.com/slayers OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK IS UP FOR PRE ORDER! bufferingcast.com/book LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNET Jenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.com Kristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.com Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on socials MUSIC | Theme song and jingles composed and performed by Jenny Owen Youngs | bufferingcast.com/music PATREON | patreon.com/bufferingcast MERCH | bufferingtcast.com/shop PODCAST SCHEDULE | bufferingcast.com/jennycalendar Produced by: Kristin Russo, Jenny Owen Youngs, and LaToya Ferguson Edited by: Kristin Russo Logo: Kristine Thune We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples. Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:48:34
  • The Boiler Room: 1.18 Weekend | A My So-Called Life Podcast
    Kristin Russo and Joanna Robinson rewatch all 19 glorious episode of My So-Called Life, one at a time, spoiler free. Re-airing here in the Buffering: Rewatch feed to celebrate the show's 30th Anniversary with special introductions ft. Jenny Owen Youngs! This podcast originally aired on January 30, 2020. It's the penultimate episode of My So-Called Life, and what better way to celebrate than by finding a pair of handcuffs in Patty and Graham's bed! Let's talk about who the episode tops are, what we think of Patty's origami, and our new ship of... Brian and Rayanne?! It's the one from Danielle's perspective, Episode 18: Weekend! JOIN US ON SUNDAYS FOR OUR MY SO-CALLED LIVE WATCHES! https://www.patreon.com/collection/677602 OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK IS UP FOR PRE ORDER! bufferingcast.com/book LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNET Kristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.com Joanna Robinson | @jowrotethis; jowrotethis.com Jenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.com Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on socials MUSIC | Theme song composed and performed by Chris Farren; Best Use of Flannel jingle by Lauren Klein PATREON | patreon.com/bufferingcast MERCH | bufferingcast.com/shop PODCAST SCHEDULE | bufferingcast.com/jennycalendar Produced by: Kristin Russo and Joanna Robinson Edited & Mixed by: Lauren Klein and Kristin Russo Logo: Devan Power We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples. Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:39:44
  • The Boiler Room: 1.17 Betrayal | A My So-Called Life Podcast
    Kristin Russo and Joanna Robinson rewatch all 19 glorious episode of My So-Called Life, one at a time, spoiler free. Re-airing here in the Buffering: Rewatch feed to celebrate the show's 30th Anniversary with special introductions ft. Jenny Owen Youngs! This podcast originally aired on January 23, 2020. Angela is "totally over" Jordan Catalano and what's more, she's high as a kiiiiite she just miiiiiight stop to check you out NA NA NA NA!!! It is the episode that takes us on a ride through the lens of Brian's camcorder and into the backseat of Jordan's car, and oh how we ALL wish we could rewind the tape... but alas, we cannot. Goodbye to clocks ticking, everyone, because here we are at Episode 17: Betrayal. *sob* JOIN US ON SUNDAYS FOR OUR MY SO-CALLED LIVE WATCHES! https://www.patreon.com/collection/677602 OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK! OUR BOOK IS UP FOR PRE ORDER! bufferingcast.com/book LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNET Kristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.com Joanna Robinson | @jowrotethis; jowrotethis.com Jenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.com Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on socials MUSIC | Theme song composed and performed by Chris Farren; Best Use of Flannel jingle by Lauren Klein PATREON | patreon.com/bufferingcast MERCH | bufferingcast.com/shop PODCAST SCHEDULE | bufferingcast.com/jennycalendar Produced by: Kristin Russo and Joanna Robinson Edited & Mixed by: Lauren Klein and Kristin Russo Logo: Devan Power We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples. Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:27:49

Hosts Kristin Russo & Jenny Owen Youngs are heading back into the Buffyverse for Buffering the Vampire Slayer: Once More, With Spoilers! After a critically-acclaimed, spoiler-free watch of the series from 2016-2022, your hosts are returning to the Hellmouth to discuss all 144 episodes of Buffy for a second time, but this go-round *with* spoilers — a never-before-attempted feat of love and chaos! Buffering the Vampire Slayer is part of the Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure network of podcasts.
