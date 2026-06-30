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Wild Ride! with Steve-O

Steve-O
ComedyTV & Film
Wild Ride! with Steve-O
Latest episode

210 episodes

  • Wild Ride! with Steve-O

    How Steve-O Stalked His Way Into Jackass (PREVIEW)

    06/30/2026 | 17 mins.
    Catch the rest of Steve-O's interview with Johnny and Jeff on the latest episode of the brand new show from the jackass universe: jackass the podcast. Subscribe on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and look out for new episodes with all your favorites from the jackass crew every Thursday.
  • Wild Ride! with Steve-O

    Steve-O Suffers His Most Brutal Backlash In Years

    02/27/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    Go to http://www.bluechew.com use code STEVEO for 10% off BlueChew GOLD
    Upgrade your wardrobe and save on @trueclassic at trueclassic.com/STEVEO #trueclassicpod
    Head to https://www.tryfum.com/STEVEO and use promo code STEVEO to get your free gift with purchase
    In this episode Steve-O addresses his recent backlash as well as his falling out with ex cohost Scott Randolph.
    Come see me on tour! http://steveo.com
    Follow us on social media! @steveo @wildride
    Steve-O's Hot Sauce! - https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Os-Sauce-Your-Butthole-Bottle/dp/B08GKXVNSX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=314GTTCX7SAAZ&keywords=butthole&qid=1668129993&sprefix=butthol%2Caps%2C256&sr=8-1
  • Wild Ride! with Steve-O

    Harland Williams Is Absolutely Ridiculous

    02/03/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Go to http://www.betterhelp.com/steveo for 10% off your first month
    Go to http://www.bluechew.com use code STEVEO for 10% off BlueChew GOLD
    Go to http://www.shopify.com/steveo for a $1 a month trial period
    Harland Williams is a stand up comedian, actor, and podcaster.
    Watch Steve-O on the latest episode of Harland Highway https://www.youtube.com/@HarlandHighwayPodcast
    Come see me on tour! http://steveo.com
    Follow us on social media! @steveo @wildride
    Steve-O's Hot Sauce! - https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Os-Sauce-Your-Butthole-Bottle/dp/B08GKXVNSX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=314GTTCX7SAAZ&keywords=butthole&qid=1668129993&sprefix=butthol%2Caps%2C256&sr=8-1
  • Wild Ride! with Steve-O

    Yung Gravy & Steve-O Discuss Their Substance Abuse

    01/29/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Go to http://www.bluechew.com use code STEVEO for 10% off BlueChew GOLD
    Go to http://www.shopify.com/steveo for a $1 a month trial period
    Upgrade your wardrobe and save on @trueclassic at trueclassic.com/STEVEO #trueclassicpod
    Yung Gravy is a rapper and one savvy marketer. Check out his website http://www.yunggravy.com
    Come see me on tour! http://steveo.com
    Follow us on social media! @steveo @wildride
    Steve-O's Hot Sauce! - https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Os-Sauce-Your-Butthole-Bottle/dp/B08GKXVNSX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=314GTTCX7SAAZ&keywords=butthole&qid=1668129993&sprefix=butthol%2Caps%2C256&sr=8-1
  • Wild Ride! with Steve-O

    Maynard James Keenan and Steve-O Look For Trouble

    01/22/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    Go to http://DrinkAG1.com/steveo to get a FREE Welcome Kit, when you first subscribe!
    Go to http://www.bluechew.com use code STEVEO for 10% off BlueChew GOLD
    Over 2 Million Butts Love TUSHY. Get 10% off TUSHY with the code [Steveo10] at https://hellotushy.com/steveo10
    Maynard James Keenan is the lead singer of TOOL, Perfect Circle, and Puscifer who's new album Normal Isn't comes out February 6 2025.
    Come see me on tour! http://steveo.com
    Follow us on social media! @steveo @wildride
    Steve-O's Hot Sauce! - https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Os-Sauce-Your-Butthole-Bottle/dp/B08GKXVNSX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=314GTTCX7SAAZ&keywords=butthole&qid=1668129993&sprefix=butthol%2Caps%2C256&sr=8-1
    00:00 Intro
    2:30 Maynard Annoyed with Rude Audiences
    6:58 Text Buddies
    9:29 Maynard's Crippling Self Doubt
    14:01 Doomsday Prepping
    18:28 Ad Break - AG1
    19:33 Green House Hammocks
    22:51 Maynard on Consciousness and Reincarnation
    32:30 Alexa and Parrots
    35:02 Ad Break - TUSHY
    36:09 Ai Creativity & The Ring of Fire
    43:33 TOOL, Perfect Circle, Puscifer
    48:04 Ad Break - BlueChew
    49:14 TOOL is Work
    51:53 Maynard's Favorite Comedians & Being A Snowflake
    58:15 History Repeating Itself
    1:02:33 Fundamentalism & Vegans
    1:17:30 Fractured Christianity
    1:24:11 Puscifer New Album Feb 6!
    1:31:38 Maynard's Gas Station Food
    1:25:12 Outro
    [meta data stuff]
    Join Maynard James Keenan, the iconic frontman of Tool, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle, as he teams up with the outrageous Steve-O, known for his crazy antics in Jackass and Wildboyz, to look for trouble and share some hilarious stories. This behind the scenes look at their adventures is full of funny and crazy moments, giving you a glimpse into the personalities of these two larger-than-life celebrities. With their combined experience in creating entertaining and often provocative content, including podcast clips and celebrity interviews, Maynard and Steve-O are the perfect pair to bring you a wildly entertaining experience. Get ready to laugh out loud at their wild and entertaining escapades, as they push the limits and have a blast doing it. With Maynard's dry wit and Steve-O's outrageous sense of humor, this is a video you won't want to miss.
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About Wild Ride! with Steve-O
Comedian and jackass star Steve-O has hilarious and honest conversations with celebrities in his mobile podcast studio.
Podcast website
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