Wild Ride! with Steve-O
Comedian and jackass star Steve-O has hilarious and honest conversations with celebrities in his mobile podcast studio.
  • Sammy Hagar is SHOCKINGLY Wealthy
    We talk about his time with Eddie Van Halen, living between Jerry Garcia and Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. He talks about how Alex Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen would come to blows in rehearsals. Sponsors: Go to http://whoop.com promo code STEVEO for 15% offGo to http://LiquidDeath.com/steveo for FREE shippingGo to http://www.bluechew.com use promo code STEVEO for first free month just $5 in shipping Come see me on tour! http://steveo.comFollow us on social media! @steveo @scottrandolph83 @paulbrisske @skinnyvinny Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    1:17:31
  • What Steve Aoki Thinks About "Celebrity DJs"
    Steve Aoki tells us how he feels about "Celebrity DJs", how Steve-O was such a wimp in the cold plunge, tracking his own health and fitness, flying on Spirit airlines and so much more! Sponsors: Go to http://www.helixsleep.com/steveo for $200 off any mattress plus two free pillowsGo to http://www.harrys.com/steveo to save a few bucksGo to http://www.betterhelp.com/steveo for 10% off your first monthCome see me on tour! http://steveo.comFollow us on social media! @steveo @scottrandolph83 @paulbrisske Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/13/2023
    1:32:18
  • Lisa Vanderpump Spills The Tea!
    Lisa Vanderpump let's us know about the recent cheating scandal on Vanderpump Rules, her dog rescue charity, why she left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, breaking her leg riding a horse and more!Sponsors: Go to http://www.athleticgreens.com/steveo FREE year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packsGo to http://www.shipstation.com/steveo for a 60 day FREE trialSponsors: Go to http://www.bluechew.com use promo code STEVEO for first free month just $5 in shippingSteve-O's Hot Sauce! - https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Os-Sauce-Your-Butthole-Bottle/dp/B08GKXVNSX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=314GTTCX7SAAZ&keywords=butthole&qid=1668129993&sprefix=butthol%2Caps%2C256&sr=8-1Come see me on tour! http://steveo.comFollow us on social media! @steveo @scottrandolph83 @skinnyvinny Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/6/2023
    1:21:05
  • Maynard James Keenan Doesn’t Wish To Be Worshipped
    First of all, Steve-O fan boys on Maynard harder than he ever has in the history of this show. We talk about the UFC, touring with TOOL, are record labels necessary? Why does wine age? And more!Sponsors: Go to http://www.hellotushy.com/steveo for 10% offGo to http://www.athleticgreens.com/steveo FREE year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packsGo to http://www.shipstation.com/steveo for a 60 day FREE trialSponsors: Go to http://www.bluechew.com use promo code STEVEO for first free month just $5 in shippingSee Steve-O on tour! http://steveo.comFollow us on social media! @steveo @scottrandolph83 @skinnyvinny @paulbrisske Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/30/2023
    1:31:49
  • Jasper Dolphin: Jackass Forever, Tyler The Creator, Odd Future
    We talk with Jasper about blowing up with Odd Future, touring with friend Tyler the Creator as his DJ and hype man, getting the call to join Jackass Forever and more!Sponsors: Go to http://magicspoon.com/steveo and use code STEVEO for $5 off your custom bundleGo to http://www.tryfum.com/steveo and use code STEVEO to save 10% off when you get the Journey packGo to http://LiquidDeath.com/steveo for 20% off your first apparel purchaseCome see me on tour! http://steveo.comFollow us on social media! @steveo @scottrandolph83 @skinnyvinny Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/24/2023
    1:04:46

About Wild Ride! with Steve-O

Comedian and jackass star Steve-O has hilarious and honest conversations with celebrities in his mobile podcast studio.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

