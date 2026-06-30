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210 episodes
- Catch the rest of Steve-O's interview with Johnny and Jeff on the latest episode of the brand new show from the jackass universe: jackass the podcast. Subscribe on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and look out for new episodes with all your favorites from the jackass crew every Thursday.
- Go to http://www.bluechew.com use code STEVEO for 10% off BlueChew GOLD
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In this episode Steve-O addresses his recent backlash as well as his falling out with ex cohost Scott Randolph.
Come see me on tour! http://steveo.com
Follow us on social media! @steveo @wildride
Steve-O's Hot Sauce! - https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Os-Sauce-Your-Butthole-Bottle/dp/B08GKXVNSX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=314GTTCX7SAAZ&keywords=butthole&qid=1668129993&sprefix=butthol%2Caps%2C256&sr=8-1
- Go to http://www.betterhelp.com/steveo for 10% off your first month
Go to http://www.bluechew.com use code STEVEO for 10% off BlueChew GOLD
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Harland Williams is a stand up comedian, actor, and podcaster.
Watch Steve-O on the latest episode of Harland Highway https://www.youtube.com/@HarlandHighwayPodcast
Come see me on tour! http://steveo.com
Follow us on social media! @steveo @wildride
Steve-O's Hot Sauce! - https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Os-Sauce-Your-Butthole-Bottle/dp/B08GKXVNSX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=314GTTCX7SAAZ&keywords=butthole&qid=1668129993&sprefix=butthol%2Caps%2C256&sr=8-1
- Go to http://www.bluechew.com use code STEVEO for 10% off BlueChew GOLD
Go to http://www.shopify.com/steveo for a $1 a month trial period
Upgrade your wardrobe and save on @trueclassic at trueclassic.com/STEVEO #trueclassicpod
Yung Gravy is a rapper and one savvy marketer. Check out his website http://www.yunggravy.com
Come see me on tour! http://steveo.com
Follow us on social media! @steveo @wildride
Steve-O's Hot Sauce! - https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Os-Sauce-Your-Butthole-Bottle/dp/B08GKXVNSX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=314GTTCX7SAAZ&keywords=butthole&qid=1668129993&sprefix=butthol%2Caps%2C256&sr=8-1
- Go to http://DrinkAG1.com/steveo to get a FREE Welcome Kit, when you first subscribe!
Go to http://www.bluechew.com use code STEVEO for 10% off BlueChew GOLD
Over 2 Million Butts Love TUSHY. Get 10% off TUSHY with the code [Steveo10] at https://hellotushy.com/steveo10
Maynard James Keenan is the lead singer of TOOL, Perfect Circle, and Puscifer who's new album Normal Isn't comes out February 6 2025.
Come see me on tour! http://steveo.com
Follow us on social media! @steveo @wildride
Steve-O's Hot Sauce! - https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Os-Sauce-Your-Butthole-Bottle/dp/B08GKXVNSX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=314GTTCX7SAAZ&keywords=butthole&qid=1668129993&sprefix=butthol%2Caps%2C256&sr=8-1
00:00 Intro
2:30 Maynard Annoyed with Rude Audiences
6:58 Text Buddies
9:29 Maynard's Crippling Self Doubt
14:01 Doomsday Prepping
18:28 Ad Break - AG1
19:33 Green House Hammocks
22:51 Maynard on Consciousness and Reincarnation
32:30 Alexa and Parrots
35:02 Ad Break - TUSHY
36:09 Ai Creativity & The Ring of Fire
43:33 TOOL, Perfect Circle, Puscifer
48:04 Ad Break - BlueChew
49:14 TOOL is Work
51:53 Maynard's Favorite Comedians & Being A Snowflake
58:15 History Repeating Itself
1:02:33 Fundamentalism & Vegans
1:17:30 Fractured Christianity
1:24:11 Puscifer New Album Feb 6!
1:31:38 Maynard's Gas Station Food
1:25:12 Outro
[meta data stuff]
Join Maynard James Keenan, the iconic frontman of Tool, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle, as he teams up with the outrageous Steve-O, known for his crazy antics in Jackass and Wildboyz, to look for trouble and share some hilarious stories. This behind the scenes look at their adventures is full of funny and crazy moments, giving you a glimpse into the personalities of these two larger-than-life celebrities. With their combined experience in creating entertaining and often provocative content, including podcast clips and celebrity interviews, Maynard and Steve-O are the perfect pair to bring you a wildly entertaining experience. Get ready to laugh out loud at their wild and entertaining escapades, as they push the limits and have a blast doing it. With Maynard's dry wit and Steve-O's outrageous sense of humor, this is a video you won't want to miss.
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About Wild Ride! with Steve-O
Comedian and jackass star Steve-O has hilarious and honest conversations with celebrities in his mobile podcast studio.Podcast website
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Wild Ride! with Steve-O: Podcasts in Family