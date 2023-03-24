Comedian and jackass star Steve-O has hilarious and honest conversations with celebrities in his mobile podcast studio. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy f... More
Sammy Hagar is SHOCKINGLY Wealthy
We talk about his time with Eddie Van Halen, living between Jerry Garcia and Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. He talks about how Alex Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen would come to blows in rehearsals.
4/20/2023
1:17:31
What Steve Aoki Thinks About "Celebrity DJs"
Steve Aoki tells us how he feels about "Celebrity DJs", how Steve-O was such a wimp in the cold plunge, tracking his own health and fitness, flying on Spirit airlines and so much more!
4/13/2023
1:32:18
Lisa Vanderpump Spills The Tea!
Lisa Vanderpump let's us know about the recent cheating scandal on Vanderpump Rules, her dog rescue charity, why she left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, breaking her leg riding a horse and more!
4/6/2023
1:21:05
Maynard James Keenan Doesn’t Wish To Be Worshipped
First of all, Steve-O fan boys on Maynard harder than he ever has in the history of this show. We talk about the UFC, touring with TOOL, are record labels necessary? Why does wine age? And more!
3/30/2023
1:31:49
Jasper Dolphin: Jackass Forever, Tyler The Creator, Odd Future
We talk with Jasper about blowing up with Odd Future, touring with friend Tyler the Creator as his DJ and hype man, getting the call to join Jackass Forever and more!