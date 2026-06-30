Go to http://DrinkAG1.com/steveo to get a FREE Welcome Kit, when you first subscribe!

Go to http://www.bluechew.com use code STEVEO for 10% off BlueChew GOLD

Over 2 Million Butts Love TUSHY. Get 10% off TUSHY with the code [Steveo10] at https://hellotushy.com/steveo10

Maynard James Keenan is the lead singer of TOOL, Perfect Circle, and Puscifer who's new album Normal Isn't comes out February 6 2025.

Come see me on tour! http://steveo.com

Follow us on social media! @steveo @wildride

Steve-O's Hot Sauce! - https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Os-Sauce-Your-Butthole-Bottle/dp/B08GKXVNSX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=314GTTCX7SAAZ&keywords=butthole&qid=1668129993&sprefix=butthol%2Caps%2C256&sr=8-1

00:00 Intro

2:30 Maynard Annoyed with Rude Audiences

6:58 Text Buddies

9:29 Maynard's Crippling Self Doubt

14:01 Doomsday Prepping

18:28 Ad Break - AG1

19:33 Green House Hammocks

22:51 Maynard on Consciousness and Reincarnation

32:30 Alexa and Parrots

35:02 Ad Break - TUSHY

36:09 Ai Creativity & The Ring of Fire

43:33 TOOL, Perfect Circle, Puscifer

48:04 Ad Break - BlueChew

49:14 TOOL is Work

51:53 Maynard's Favorite Comedians & Being A Snowflake

58:15 History Repeating Itself

1:02:33 Fundamentalism & Vegans

1:17:30 Fractured Christianity

1:24:11 Puscifer New Album Feb 6!

1:31:38 Maynard's Gas Station Food

1:25:12 Outro

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Join Maynard James Keenan, the iconic frontman of Tool, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle, as he teams up with the outrageous Steve-O, known for his crazy antics in Jackass and Wildboyz, to look for trouble and share some hilarious stories. This behind the scenes look at their adventures is full of funny and crazy moments, giving you a glimpse into the personalities of these two larger-than-life celebrities. With their combined experience in creating entertaining and often provocative content, including podcast clips and celebrity interviews, Maynard and Steve-O are the perfect pair to bring you a wildly entertaining experience. Get ready to laugh out loud at their wild and entertaining escapades, as they push the limits and have a blast doing it. With Maynard's dry wit and Steve-O's outrageous sense of humor, this is a video you won't want to miss.