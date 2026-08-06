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- Today on "Golden Hour," Kathy and Susan are joined by their good friend and "Golden Bachelor" alum, Leslie Fhima! Leslie is here to get real about dating, dish out some advice, and so much more. We kick things off hearing about a recent moment where Leslie put herself out there; did things work out? Then, Kathy and Leslie discuss a suicide prevention walk they're doing this year; they discuss how this loss has impacted their lives and how they've grown through the grief. And of course, we're getting into your questions! Is it a red flag if your partner still has photos of their ex on their phone? Is the silent treatment after an argument considered emotional manipulation? You asked and we're answering! Tune in now and be sure to subscribe.
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- Today on “Happy Hour,” Charity and Rachel are giving you a deep dive behind their time on “The Bachelor” and as leads on “The Bachelorette.” Our producer Katie is showing us never-before-seen photos of the girls throughout their time with the franchise and they’re giving us all the tea. Would Charity have done “Bachelor in Paradise” if she was never the lead? Who gave Rachel the ick at Charity’s “Longest Kiss” date? There’s a story behind all of these photos and we're ready to spill it all. Tune in now and be sure to subscribe.
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Bailey Brown: Public Misconceptions and Never-Before-Seen Moments from ‘Paradise’ | Happy Hour08/04/2026 | 42 mins.Today on “Happy Hour,” we’re sitting down with Bailey Brown from “Bachelor in Paradise” and Grant’s season of “The Bachelor”! Bailey is giving us all the tea on her life as she reminisces about her time on “The Bachelor” and the misconceptions fans had about her. We also get real about the hate she had to deal with coming off of “Paradise.” Then, she gives us updates on her and Jeremy; have they finally found where they want to live? Plus, we’re diving into some never-before-seen photos from both shows and the stories behind them. You won’t want to miss an absolutely touching moment that brought us all to tears. Tune in now to hear all this and more, and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode!
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- Today on “Golden Hour,” Kathy and Susan are back to chat about all things vacation! We kick things off by getting into some Bachelor Nation news. Kathy gives us the inside scoop on Cindy Culler’s recent girls trip with fellow alumni from “The Golden Bachelor” Season 2. Then, we discuss all things vacation; can vacation flings ever been real? Has Kathy or Susan had a vacation fling? (Yes.) They’ve traveled far and wide and they’re here to dish on it. And, of course, we get into our "Golden Hotline" to give you guys some advice. If your boyfriend is still friends with his ex-fiancée, is it valid to be upset or are you competing with a ghost? Is there ever a way to set family boundaries without causing drama? You asked, we’re answering. Plus, "The Gals Google It" is back, and today we’re tackling “brainrot.” Tune in now and be sure to subscribe!
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- Today on “Golden Hour,” we have our friend and “Real Housewives of New York” icon Kelly Bensimon! Kelly is here to catch us up on everything going on in her life. From selling a $22 million home to reuniting with her “Ultimate Girls Trip” crew, there is so much to discuss. We get into her past drama with Bethenny Frankel; what’s Kelly’s POV after all this time? We also dive into her dating life and she helps dish out some advice to our listeners. Tune in now and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode!
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About Bachelor Happy Hour
Bachelor Nation, can we steal you for a second?! The one and only OFFICIAL Bachelor Nation podcast is here. Hosted by two of the most popular “Bachelorettes,” Charity Lawson and Rachel Recchia, “Bachelor Happy Hour takes you behind the scenes with all things Bachelor Nation. Charity and Rachel talk to current cast members who reveal first-hand details about what really goes on at the iconic Bachelor Manson, and they’ve got all the inside information about “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” and “Bachelor in Paradise” that you simply won’t hear anywhere else. From chatting with fellow franchise alumni to sharing exclusive material, you’ll find it all on “Bachelor Happy Hour.”Podcast website
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