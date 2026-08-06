Today on “Happy Hour,” we’re sitting down with Bailey Brown from “Bachelor in Paradise” and Grant’s season of “The Bachelor”! Bailey is giving us all the tea on her life as she reminisces about her time on “The Bachelor” and the misconceptions fans had about her. We also get real about the hate she had to deal with coming off of “Paradise.” Then, she gives us updates on her and Jeremy; have they finally found where they want to live? Plus, we’re diving into some never-before-seen photos from both shows and the stories behind them. You won’t want to miss an absolutely touching moment that brought us all to tears. Tune in now to hear all this and more, and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode!

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