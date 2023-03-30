"The thing with blind items is that we don't often see what's right in front of our eyes" - Gossip Girl Troy and Kelli are here for all of your celebrity gossip... More
88. A Dua Lipa & Olivia Rodrigo Grab Bag
This week we are levitating and then going for our license test. Was that a good enough opening line? Are you intrigued? Well, you should be! This week Kelli and Troy are taking on two of the hottest names in music, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo. The two discuss whether Dua and Olivia are industry plants, how the public has reacted to both artists and so much more. So take a bite of the sweetest pie and we hope this episode will be good 4 u.
4/27/2023
1:17:39
87. Our Very Own Coachella
It's time to put on your finest flower crown because we are going to the desert in this episode! Kelli and Troy talk about everyone from Tara Reid and Kellan Lutz to Clint Eastwood and Jared Leto! This grab bag is by far our messiest yet. So grab your Steve Nicks inspired garb and favorite party favors as we frolic through these blind items.
4/20/2023
1:32:05
86. Marky Mark & The Funky Blinds
It's finally here, after a year of teasing and talking about this episode, Kelli and Troy take on the baddest boy from Boston. The blind items, the hate crimes, the Calvin Klein shoot, nothing is off limits! We can't say this episode is all Good Vibrations, in fact, it's quite the episode, it's The Perfect Storm.
4/14/2023
1:32:04
85. Talking The Bachelor With She's All Bach
This week Troy and Kelli switch it up from the typical format! They've invited their friends Stefanie and Jackie who host the podcast She's All Bach to have a light discussion about the series. Stefanie and Jackie, along with Troy are all proud members of Bach Nation and Kelli is there to get to the bottom of why people love the show so much. For the next hour and twenty minutes, the foursome talks about behind-the-scenes tea, blind items, and play a fun round of superlatives.
4/6/2023
1:27:16
84. Gossip Boys
Hello Upper East Siders, this week Kelli and Troy have quite the treat for you. This week they're covering Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley, and Ed Westwick and there's plenty of bad behavior to keep you on the edge of your seat. Chace's dating life? Oh, they talk about it. Penn's interesting take on relationships and Ed's downright rotted behavior are also discussed.
