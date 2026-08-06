Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
451 episodes
- Approximate Timestamps (adjust by a few minute due to ads)
01:43 - RHOC
09:51 - House of Stassi
32:21 - Ads
39:07 - The Valley
43:08 - RHOA
46:51 - Next Gen NYC
54:03 - Outro
Join our Patreon for more content! - patreon.com/Beyondtheblinds
Follow us on Instagram - instagram.com/beyondtheblindspod
Kelli on IG - instagram.com/laguna_biotch/
Troy on IG - Instagram.com/troyjeanspears
Sponsors:
Shopify: shopify.com/blinds - start your $1 per month trial period today
Boll & Branch: bollandbranch.com/blinds and use code BLINDS to get 15% off and free shipping
Quince: Quince.com/BLINDS for free shipping and 365 day returns
Whisker: whisker.com/blinds -Take an additional $50 off Whisker Litter Robot bundles with code BLINDS
Wayfair: Head to Wayfair.com to shop all things home
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week your hosts are discussing the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Darkest Secret.
You can watch the doc here - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xat7632
Join our Patreon for more content! - patreon.com/Beyondtheblinds
Follow us on Instagram - instagram.com/beyondtheblindspod
Kelli on IG - instagram.com/laguna_biotch/
Troy on IG - Instagram.com/troyjeanspears
Sponsors:
Shopify: shopify.com/blinds - start your $1 per month trial period today
Boll & Branch: bollandbranch.com/blinds and use code BLINDS to get 15% off and free shipping
Quince: Quince.com/BLINDS for free shipping and 365 day returns
Whisker: whisker.com/blinds -Take an additional $50 off Whisker Litter-Robot bundles with code BLINDS
Wayfair: Head to Wayfair.com to shop all things home
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
444. Pop Culture Kiki: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Annalynne McCord, & More!08/05/2026 | 1h 30 mins.Approximate Timestamps (adjust by a few minutes due to ads)
00:58 - Jared Leto
03:43 - Ariana Grande
16:25 - Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez
18:07 - Miley Cyrus
24:11 - The Morning Show
26:05 - Movie Moment: The Odyssey, Ice Cream Man
31:21 - Ad Break
38:45 - Music Moment: Charli XCX, Slayyter, Zara Larsson, Tate McRae, Lollapalooza
46:11 - Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid
49:25 - Rosie O'Donnell
51:37 - Mary Beth Barone
52:46 - Cat Cohen
54:20 - AnnaLynne McCord
58:49 - MySpace
01:08:02 - Ad Break
01:09:40 - Mario Lopez
01:11:30 - Kylie Minogue/Madonna
01:13:42 - Jonathan Taylor Thomas
01:15:56 - Pete Davidson
01:18:56 - Lisa Vanderpump/Tom Sandoval
01:22:10 - Bethenny Frankel
01:25:45 - Modest Mouse
01:28:14 - Sidney Starr
01:31:30 - Outro
Help those in Spokane, Washington below
The Innovia Foundation - https://innovia.iphiview.com/innovia/GiveNow/AccountInformation/tabid/495/dispatch/accountselection_id$180408_hash$f9c04d9a7ad07c61d181c69d882b312140005878/Default.aspx
Donate to SpokAnimal C.A.R.E - https://checkout.shelterluv.com/donate/spok
Heart of Spokane - https://www.heartofspokane.org/donate?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
Join our Patreon for more content! - patreon.com/Beyondtheblinds
Follow us on Instagram - instagram.com/beyondtheblindspod
Kelli on IG - instagram.com/laguna_biotch/
Troy on IG - Instagram.com/troyjeanspears
Sponsors:
Shopify: shopify.com/blinds - start your $1 per month trial period today
Boll & Branch: bollandbranch.com/blinds and use code BLINDS to get 15% off and free shipping
Quince: Quince.com/BLINDS for free shipping and 365 day returns
Whisker: whisker.com/blinds -Take an additional $50 off Whisker Litter-Robot bundles with code BLINDS
Wayfair: Head to Wayfair.com to shop all things home
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Approximate Timestamps (adjust by a few minutes due to ads)
02:00 - In the City
19:49 - Below Deck Med
25:50 - Ads
35:02 - Next Gen NYC
52:52 - McBee Dynasty
54:28 - Project Runway
58:53 - The Challenge
01:00:15 - The Valley
01:16:44 - Ads
01:19:24 - Southern Hospitality
01:21:05 - RHOC
01:25:43 - RHONY
01:30:09 - Outro
Sponsors:Shopify: shopify.com/blinds - start your $1 per month trial period today
Boll & Branch: bollandbranch.com/blinds and use code BLINDS to get 15% off and free shipping
Quince: Quince.com/BLINDS for free shipping and 365 day returns
Whisker: whisker.com/blinds -Take an additional $50 off Whisker Litter-Robot bundles with code BLINDS
Zenni Optical: zenni.com/PODCAST and use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order
TaskRabbit: Taskrabbit.com or the Taskrabbit app using promo code BLINDS for $15 off
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week your hosts are reading blind items from June 2026!
Join our Patreon for more content! - patreon.com/Beyondtheblinds
Follow us on Instagram - instagram.com/beyondtheblindspod
Kelli on IG - instagram.com/laguna_biotch/
Troy on IG - Instagram.com/troyjeanspears
Sponsors:
Shopify: shopify.com/blinds - start your $1 per month trial period today
Boll & Branch: bollandbranch.com/blinds and use code BLINDS to get 15% off and free shipping
Quince: Quince.com/BLINDS for free shipping and 365 day returns
Whisker: whisker.com/blinds -Take an additional $50 off Whisker Litter-Robot bundles with code BLINDS
Zenni Optical: zenni.com/PODCAST and use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order
TaskRabbit: Taskrabbit.com or the Taskrabbit app using promo code BLINDS for $15 off
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More TV & Film podcasts
- The Big PictureTV & Film
- Blank Check with Griffin & DavidComedy, Film Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Pop Culture Happy HourArts, Books, Entertainment News, Film Reviews, Music, Music Commentary, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- House of RTV & Film
- Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra JudgeTV & Film
- Watch What CrappensTV & Film
- 48 HoursNews, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
- The RewatchablesTV & Film
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
Trending TV & Film podcasts
- Critical DarlingsFilm Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny BananasTV & Film
- You Are GoodFilm History, Film Reviews, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch PodcastComedy, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Peanut Butter and Biscuits - A Ted Lasso/Shrinking FancastAfter Shows, TV & Film
- I Ken Not with Kendrick TuckerEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Digging Up the DuggarsTV & Film
- She's All BachAfter Shows, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Soapy Hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg RikaartEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Rose Pricks: A Bachelor RoastAfter Shows, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- jackass the podcast with johnny knoxville and jeff tremaineAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Surviving Sister WivesAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The Bechdel CastComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- Shelf-Aware with Ren and LizzyArts, Books, Comedy, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Turtle TimeTV & Film
- Vanderpump Rules PartyComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 90210MGTV & Film
- Films To Be Buried With with Brett GoldsteinComedy, Comedy Interviews, Film Interviews, TV & Film
- The Delta FlyersFiction, Science Fiction, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- CinephobeComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- This Had Oscar BuzzTV & Film
- La Entrevista con Yordi RosadoTV & Film
- UnspooledFilm Reviews, TV & Film
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
About Beyond The Blinds
"The thing with blind items is that we don't often see what's right in front of our eyes" - Gossip Girl Troy and Kelli are here for all of your celebrity gossip needs! They take you beyond the "celebrity blinds" and dive deeper into the dark side of Hollywood. This podcast is full of scandal, intrigue, and gossip surrounding your favorite celebrities. Please note this podcast is for entertainment purposes only, it's all alleged.
Listen to Beyond The Blinds, The Big Picture and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Beyond The Blinds
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Beyond The Blinds: Podcasts in Family