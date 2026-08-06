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Beyond The Blinds

Cloud10
TV & Film
Beyond The Blinds
Latest episode

451 episodes

  • Beyond The Blinds

    446. Reality TV Corner: House of Stassi, The Valley, Next Gen NYC, & More

    08/06/2026 | 51 mins.
    Approximate Timestamps (adjust by a few minute due to ads)

    01:43 - RHOC

    09:51 - House of Stassi

    32:21 - Ads

    39:07 - The Valley

    43:08 - RHOA

    46:51 - Next Gen NYC

    54:03 - Outro

    Join our Patreon for more content! - ⁠⁠patreon.com/Beyondtheblinds⁠⁠

    Follow us on Instagram -⁠ ⁠instagram.com/beyondtheblindspod⁠⁠

    Kelli on IG - ⁠⁠instagram.com/laguna_biotch/⁠⁠

    Troy on IG -⁠ ⁠Instagram.com/troyjeanspears⁠⁠

    Sponsors:

    Shopify:⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠shopify.com/blinds⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - start your $1 per month trial period today

    Boll & Branch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠bollandbranch.com/blinds⁠ and use code BLINDS to get 15% off and free shipping

    Quince: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Quince.com/BLINDS⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for free shipping and 365 day returns

    Whisker: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠whisker.com/blinds⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠-Take an additional $50 off Whisker Litter Robot bundles with code BLINDS

    Wayfair: Head to ⁠Wayfair.com⁠ to shop all things home

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Beyond The Blinds

    445. BBC's - Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Darkest Secret

    08/06/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    This week your hosts are discussing the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Darkest Secret.

    You can watch the doc here - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xat7632

    Join our Patreon for more content! - ⁠⁠patreon.com/Beyondtheblinds⁠⁠

    Follow us on Instagram -⁠ ⁠instagram.com/beyondtheblindspod⁠⁠

    Kelli on IG - ⁠⁠instagram.com/laguna_biotch/⁠⁠

    Troy on IG -⁠ ⁠Instagram.com/troyjeanspears⁠⁠

    Sponsors:

    Shopify:⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠shopify.com/blinds⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - start your $1 per month trial period today

    Boll & Branch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠bollandbranch.com/blinds and use code BLINDS to get 15% off and free shipping

    Quince: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Quince.com/BLINDS⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for free shipping and 365 day returns

    Whisker: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠whisker.com/blinds⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠-Take an additional $50 off Whisker Litter-Robot bundles with code BLINDS

    Wayfair: Head to Wayfair.com to shop all things home
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Beyond The Blinds

    444. Pop Culture Kiki: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Annalynne McCord, & More!

    08/05/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Approximate Timestamps (adjust by a few minutes due to ads)

    00:58 - Jared Leto

    03:43 - Ariana Grande

    16:25 - Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez

    18:07 - Miley Cyrus

    24:11 - The Morning Show

    26:05 - Movie Moment: The Odyssey, Ice Cream Man

    31:21 - Ad Break

    38:45 - Music Moment: Charli XCX, Slayyter, Zara Larsson, Tate McRae, Lollapalooza

    46:11 - Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

    49:25 - Rosie O'Donnell

    51:37 - Mary Beth Barone

    52:46 - Cat Cohen

    54:20 - AnnaLynne McCord

    58:49 - MySpace

    01:08:02 - Ad Break

    01:09:40 - Mario Lopez

    01:11:30 - Kylie Minogue/Madonna

    01:13:42 - Jonathan Taylor Thomas

    01:15:56 - Pete Davidson

    01:18:56 - Lisa Vanderpump/Tom Sandoval

    01:22:10 - Bethenny Frankel

    01:25:45 - Modest Mouse

    01:28:14 - Sidney Starr

    01:31:30 - Outro

    Help those in Spokane, Washington below

    The Innovia Foundation - https://innovia.iphiview.com/innovia/GiveNow/AccountInformation/tabid/495/dispatch/accountselection_id$180408_hash$f9c04d9a7ad07c61d181c69d882b312140005878/Default.aspx

    Donate to SpokAnimal C.A.R.E - https://checkout.shelterluv.com/donate/spok

    Heart of Spokane - https://www.heartofspokane.org/donate?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

    Join our Patreon for more content! - ⁠⁠patreon.com/Beyondtheblinds⁠⁠

    Follow us on Instagram -⁠ ⁠instagram.com/beyondtheblindspod⁠⁠

    Kelli on IG - ⁠⁠instagram.com/laguna_biotch/⁠⁠

    Troy on IG -⁠ ⁠Instagram.com/troyjeanspears⁠⁠

    Sponsors:

    Shopify:⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠shopify.com/blinds⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - start your $1 per month trial period today

    Boll & Branch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠bollandbranch.com/blinds and use code BLINDS to get 15% off and free shipping

    Quince: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Quince.com/BLINDS⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for free shipping and 365 day returns

    Whisker: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠whisker.com/blinds⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠-Take an additional $50 off Whisker Litter-Robot bundles with code BLINDS

    Wayfair: Head to Wayfair.com to shop all things home

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Beyond The Blinds

    443. Reality TV Corner: In The City, Next Gen NYC, The Valley, & More!

    07/30/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Approximate Timestamps (adjust by a few minutes due to ads)

    02:00 - In the City

    19:49 - Below Deck Med

    25:50 - Ads

    35:02 - Next Gen NYC

    52:52 - McBee Dynasty

    54:28 - Project Runway

    58:53 - The Challenge

    01:00:15 - The Valley

    01:16:44 - Ads

    01:19:24 - Southern Hospitality

    01:21:05 - RHOC

    01:25:43 - RHONY

    01:30:09 - Outro

    Sponsors:Shopify:⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠shopify.com/blinds⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - start your $1 per month trial period today

    Boll & Branch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠bollandbranch.com/blinds and use code BLINDS to get 15% off and free shipping

    Quince: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Quince.com/BLINDS⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for free shipping and 365 day returns

    Whisker: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠whisker.com/blinds⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠-Take an additional $50 off Whisker Litter-Robot bundles with code BLINDS

    Zenni Optical: ⁠⁠⁠⁠zenni.com/PODCAST⁠⁠⁠⁠ and use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order

    TaskRabbit: Taskrabbit.com or the Taskrabbit app using promo code BLINDS for $15 off

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Beyond The Blinds

    442. The June (2026) Blind Item Episode

    07/30/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    This week your hosts are reading blind items from June 2026!

    Join our Patreon for more content! - ⁠⁠patreon.com/Beyondtheblinds⁠⁠

    Follow us on Instagram -⁠ ⁠instagram.com/beyondtheblindspod⁠⁠

    Kelli on IG - ⁠⁠instagram.com/laguna_biotch/⁠⁠

    Troy on IG -⁠ ⁠Instagram.com/troyjeanspears⁠⁠

    Sponsors:

    Shopify:⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠shopify.com/blinds⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - start your $1 per month trial period today

    Boll & Branch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠bollandbranch.com/blinds and use code BLINDS to get 15% off and free shipping

    Quince: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Quince.com/BLINDS⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for free shipping and 365 day returns

    Whisker: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠whisker.com/blinds⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠-Take an additional $50 off Whisker Litter-Robot bundles with code BLINDS

    Zenni Optical: ⁠⁠⁠⁠zenni.com/PODCAST⁠⁠⁠⁠ and use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order

    TaskRabbit: Taskrabbit.com or the Taskrabbit app using promo code BLINDS for $15 off
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Beyond The Blinds
"The thing with blind items is that we don't often see what's right in front of our eyes" - Gossip Girl Troy and Kelli are here for all of your celebrity gossip needs! They take you beyond the "celebrity blinds" and dive deeper into the dark side of Hollywood. This podcast is full of scandal, intrigue, and gossip surrounding your favorite celebrities. Please note this podcast is for entertainment purposes only, it's all alleged.
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