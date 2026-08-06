Approximate Timestamps (adjust by a few minutes due to ads)



00:58 - Jared Leto



03:43 - Ariana Grande



16:25 - Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez



18:07 - Miley Cyrus



24:11 - The Morning Show



26:05 - Movie Moment: The Odyssey, Ice Cream Man



31:21 - Ad Break



38:45 - Music Moment: Charli XCX, Slayyter, Zara Larsson, Tate McRae, Lollapalooza



46:11 - Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid



49:25 - Rosie O'Donnell



51:37 - Mary Beth Barone



52:46 - Cat Cohen



54:20 - AnnaLynne McCord



58:49 - MySpace



01:08:02 - Ad Break



01:09:40 - Mario Lopez



01:11:30 - Kylie Minogue/Madonna



01:13:42 - Jonathan Taylor Thomas



01:15:56 - Pete Davidson



01:18:56 - Lisa Vanderpump/Tom Sandoval



01:22:10 - Bethenny Frankel



01:25:45 - Modest Mouse



01:28:14 - Sidney Starr



01:31:30 - Outro



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