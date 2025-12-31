Each week, host Stassi Schroeder digs deep into the drama with the cast, crew, and select superfans of Tell Me Lies season three on this cozy, lively, and slightly chaotic audio and video podcast. Tune in to hear from stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White and more; showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer; and Tell Me Lies diehards like Lauren Mayberry and Katie Maloney on the latest relationship drama and each week’s most jaw-dropping scenes. You’ll get piercing recaps, behind-the-scenes buzz, on-set secrets, relationship drama, and insider deep dives into the characters, music, costumes, and stories behind the most unforgettable moments at Baird and beyond. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices