The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon
The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon
The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon

HBO
TV & FilmAfter Shows
The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon
  Exploring the Game of Thrones Universe (with Tommy Dunne)
    In the final episode, Jason and Greta zoom out on the wider Game of Thrones universe. They get psyched for the new HBO Original, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. They also geek-out over an upcoming Thrones auction and talk all things swords with Thrones weapons master Tommy Dunne!
    --------  
    56:31
  From Book to Screen (with showrunner Ryan Condal)
    Jason and Greta welcome showrunner Ryan Condal back on the podcast to answer more questions about the screen adaptation of Fire & Blood and the unique challenges of adapting the beloved George R.R. Martin book into the TV series House of the Dragon.
    --------  
    49:30
  Burning Questions
    Your 'burning' questions, answered! This week, Jason and Greta take fan questions. With help from Showrunner Ryan Condal, Medieval Historian Dr. Charles Farris, and Sound Designer Paula Fairfield, we get some epic answers.
    --------  
    46:31
  The Dragonseed Deep Dive (with Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, and Clinton Liberty)
    Jason and Greta go deep on dragons and dragon riding with the Dragonseeds. They talk with Kieran Bew (Hugh), Tom Bennett (Ulf), and Clinton Liberty (Addam) about how to claim a dragon, Targaryen bastard wigs, and behind the scenes stories from set.
    --------  
    1:07:39
  Season 2 In Review with Fabien Frankel
    In the wake of that finale, Jason and Greta react to the entire second season and take stock of how each character ended up. They unpack how Rhaenyra and Alicent changed over time and then they talk with Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole) about imposter syndrome, existential dread, and Cole's skin care regimen.
    --------  
    1:07:32

About The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon

The HBO Original series House of the Dragon is back for Season 2 – and so is The Official Games of Thrones Podcast. Join hosts Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen every week for exclusive interviews with the show’s writers, cast and crew, and a whole lot of thoughts and opinions. It’s the only podcast with the inside scoop on all things House of the Dragons. The Official Game of Thrones Podcast is produced by Max Podcasts and Pineapple Street Studios.
TV & FilmAfter Shows

