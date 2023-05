Sex, Love, and What Else Matters

Scheana's Wedding Drama with Janet Caperna

Former Scheananigans co-host Janet Elizabeth (Caperna) joins Kristen and Luke on this week's podcast to discuss all things Scheana's perfect wedding and her own sex & love life! Shout out to Scheana, Brock and Summer Honey-Davies and find out why Luke got a seat at their wedding. Kristen, Janet, and Luke converse about the Scumdoval elephant of the episode (aka the ass-smack viewed across the world), which is the first time Luke has watched VPR in totality. Janet tells everyone how she met Jason and when/how their shift went from friends to forever! Who needs "same day marriage dot com"? turns out, Janet did. She is now married (again) and the three discuss the coincidences between her and Scheana's paths in love and life. They talk the hard no-no's in their own relationships and how they've strived to move past them. Also, they chat about the difference between a tiff and a fight, and the importance of creating boundaries when bitching to your friends about your significant other! The MAJOR must listen: find out what "breaking the skis" means and why you need to apply this analogy in your own life! Lastly, hear why Janet stans a bush down there and firmly boycotts a "BJTC".