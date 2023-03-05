Kristen Doute has been through it all and hasn’t lost her love of love. Sex, Love and What Else Matters with Kristen Doute explores all things sex, love, and re... More
Kristen’s Return + Long Distance Relationships
Episode 26. This week is Kristen’s return to television in 3 years! She makes her way back to the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse and she and Luke discuss the announcement of her new competition series, The GOAT! As Kristen gets back into the swing of filming reality TV again, she and Luke are still facing and overcoming the experience of their (sometimes) long distance relationship. What are the pits and the peaks? Find out why they think understanding your partner’s love language really does matter.
Thank you to our sponsor, BetterHelp!
5/3/2023
49:47
It All Happened – Last Night on VPR
Episode 25. SPOILER ALERT!! If you have not watched the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, then this is your warning! Kirsten and Luke break down each scene of last night’s episode and call out all the easter eggs. The Scandoval rendezvous at The Abbey at 1:00am, the constant lying, the beach day conversations, and so much for … it’s all right there in front of us!
4/27/2023
22:34
It’s Brittany, Bitch
Episode 24. This week, Kristen and Luke are joined by Brittany Cartwright and Jared Lipscomb. Brittany gives us an update on all the projects she’s working on – a new show on Peacock called “Watch with Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor”, a podcast called “When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany” and being the spokesperson for Jenny Craig! She talks about how her relationship with Jax changed from dating to marriage and being a mom. Next, they answer some fun listener questions: Did Brittany and Kristen ever hook up?! Is Brittany always as energetic as she appears? What happened with her hospital visit a few months ago? They also talk all things #Scandoval. Jared opens up about what Tom Sandoval said on the Howie Mandel interview that completely crossed the line. Jared took to social media and created a video that was picked up by the press. What did the text from Sandoval to Jared say in response to all this? Tune in to this week’s episode to find out.
4/26/2023
1:27:06
It All Happened - Last Night on VPR
Episode 23. SPOILER ALERT!! Kristen introduces a new segment called “It All Happened” where she and her friend Cam break down last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules. Tune in to hear a behind the scenes sneak peek of reality TV and about a mysterious group chat when news of #Scandoval was first revealed…
4/20/2023
30:27
Scheana's Wedding Drama with Janet Caperna
Episode 22. Former Scheananigans co-host Janet Elizabeth (Caperna) joins Kristen and Luke on this week’s podcast to discuss all things Scheana’s perfect wedding and her own sex & love life! Shout out to Scheana, Brock and Summer Honey-Davies and find out why Luke got a seat at their wedding.
Kristen, Janet, and Luke converse about the Scumdoval elephant of the episode (aka the ass-smack viewed across the world), which is the first time Luke has watched VPR in totality.
Janet tells everyone how she met Jason and when/how their shift went from friends to forever!
Who needs “same day marriage dot com”? turns out, Janet did. She is now married (again) and the three discuss the coincidences between her and Scheana’s paths in love and life.
They talk the hard no-no’s in their own relationships and how they’ve strived to move past them. Also, they chat about the difference between a tiff and a fight, and the importance of creating boundaries when bitching to your friends about your significant other!
The MAJOR must listen: find out what “breaking the skis” means and why you need to apply this analogy in your own life! Lastly, hear why Janet stans a bush down there and firmly boycotts a “BJTC”.
