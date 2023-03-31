The Business is a weekly podcast featuring lively banter about entertainment industry news and in-depth interviews with directors, producers, writers and actors... More
Megabanter: NBCUniversal scandal, Disney vs. DeSantis, Fox fires Carlson, strikes
Scandals! Legal duels! Ousters! Looming strikes! Even by Hollywood standards, this week’s industry news has been fit for, well, Hollywood. To make sense of it all, The Business presents a special spring Megabanter in which host Kim Masters teams up with Banter compatriot and Puck News founder Matt Belloni and Bloomberg entertainment and media head Lucas Shaw to break down some of the biggest Hollywood stories of 2023 so far — from a misconduct shakeup at NBCUniversal and Disney’s tête-à-tête with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Tucker Carlson’s Fox departure and the latest on the impending writers’ strikes.
4/28/2023
28:32
Encore: Aubrey Plaza, John Patton Ford on the student-loan anxiety thriller ‘Emily the Criminal’
This week, The Business revisits a conversation with actor Aubrey Plaza and director John Patton Ford about their film “Emily the Criminal.” When Plaza’s colleague handed her the script for the drama thriller, she was immediately struck by it. “It was just one of those scripts that I started to read, and I just flew through it,” she says. “It's so readable and fun … it has this momentum that propels you forward.” While Plaza had found her next great project, Ford explains why it took 12 years to write the story. With Plaza, they discuss the struggles of making “Emily The Criminal” and independent movies in general, and the film’s unexpected success. First, Kim Masters and Matt Belloni look into how the Writers Guild of America has voted to authorize strike, while Netflix details its plans for a crackdown on password sharing in the United States, and Fox News and Dominion reach a settlement.
4/21/2023
28:32
Encore: ‘Marcel the Shell’ creators bring beloved tiny creature to the big screen
This week, The Business revists a conversation with the creators of “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.” After almost an eight-year hiatus, actor Jenny Slate and director Dean Fleischer-Camp are bringing their lovable Marcel the Shell back to life. This time audiences will see the seashell with two pink shoes and one plastic eye, who babbles insightful and funny life-observations, in the stop-motion, feature-length mockumentary, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.”
4/14/2023
28:32
Steven Yeun on working on dark comedy series ‘Beef,’ making ‘Minari’
Steven Yeun discusses his fears in taking “Minari,” why he and his “Beef” co-star broke out in hives after production wrapped, and how Netflix’s offer for the series was too good to turn down. First, Amazon Studios’ lack of vision, and unlimited resources sets up a brandless streaming service. Does Amazon care about the bang that they're getting for their buck?
4/7/2023
28:31
Encore: 'Yellowjackets' creators on collaborating to make their hit Showtime series
This week, The Business revisits a conversation with Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, co-creators and co-executive producers of the series “Yellowjackets,” just out with its second season on Showtime.
