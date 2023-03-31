Encore: Aubrey Plaza, John Patton Ford on the student-loan anxiety thriller ‘Emily the Criminal’

This week, The Business revisits a conversation with actor Aubrey Plaza and director John Patton Ford about their film “Emily the Criminal.” When Plaza’s colleague handed her the script for the drama thriller, she was immediately struck by it. “It was just one of those scripts that I started to read, and I just flew through it,” she says. “It's so readable and fun … it has this momentum that propels you forward.” While Plaza had found her next great project, Ford explains why it took 12 years to write the story. With Plaza, they discuss the struggles of making “Emily The Criminal” and independent movies in general, and the film’s unexpected success. First, Kim Masters and Matt Belloni look into how the Writers Guild of America has voted to authorize strike, while Netflix details its plans for a crackdown on password sharing in the United States, and Fox News and Dominion reach a settlement.