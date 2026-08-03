Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1038 episodes
- Eric Deggans talks to Hiro Murai, lead director and executive producer of the Apple TV horror-comedy series Widow’s Bay. They discuss how Murai helped maintain the tricky tone of the Emmy-nominated series, his work with Donald Glover on the FX series Atlanta, and how he keeps the initial spark of creativity alive when dealing with the realities of TV production.
Plus, Kim Masters and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw discuss last week’s halt to the Paramount-Warner merger. What the Ellison family once considered a done deal may be a little less certain at the moment.
- Kim Masters talks to Kori Adelson, whose company produced Backrooms, and Roy Lee, producer of Weapons, about the hunt for the next hit YouTube IP. Adelson and Lee share their observations about the effect movies like Backrooms, Obsession, and Iron Lung have had on what studios are looking for; the filmmakers behind those three had large followings on YouTube. Adelson and Lee also explain how those same studios need to embrace creative risks–at the smaller budgets those films operated under– while taking care to understand the Gen Z audience.
Plus, Masters and Matt Belloni discuss a federal judge pausing the Warnermount merger, and Peacock’s newfound profitability. Peacock’s numbers are believed to be due, in part, to having streaming rights for the NBA playoffs, and the Spanish-language broadcast for the World Cup.
[NOTE: This episode was posted after Paramount announced that they will halt the merger until next June, at the latest, while the court weighs its decision.]
- Kim Masters talks to Dale Cohen, special counsel to PBS's Frontline, and director of UCLA Law School's Documentary Film Legal Clinic, about the threat of litigation filmmakers face from the wealthy and powerful people they choose to cover, such as Donald Trump. Cohen laments that so few investigative films are being produced right now, a situation that wasn’t helped when Disney and CBS paid up to settle dubious lawsuits from Trump. Cohen is hoping that Disney’s recent willingness to do battle with the FCC signals a growing realization that appeasement doesn’t work.
Plus, Masters and Matt Belloni discuss the latest developments in the legal battle over the Paramount-Warner Brothers merger. California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued to stop the merger this week, but has also potentially signalled some conditions that would satisfy his objections.
- Kim Masters talks to LA Times Awards Columnist Glenn Whipp about the Emmy nominations announced this week. Whipp thinks this was not a stellar year in television, meaning that top nominees, The Pitt and Hacks, are likely to feast at September’s Emmys. But Whipp is pleased that stand-out new shows, Widow’s Bay and Pluribus, got some nods. And he says give Harrison Ford an Emmy already!
Plus, Masters and Matt Belloni discuss the UK possibly intervening in the Paramount-WBD merger, and CAA’s criticism of Meta’s opt-out policy for AI images.
- This week, an encore presentation of Kim Masters’ interview with Alexandria Stapleton, the DGA Award nominated director of Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The Netflix docuseries examines the rise and fall of the hip hop mogul. Stapleton discusses partnering with executive producer 50 Cent, her approach to telling the story without turning it into a hit piece, and the care required when working with the alleged victims of Combs. She also explains why Netflix proved to be the ideal partner for this project, and how its legal team vetted controversial pre-arrest footage that Combs had commissioned himself.
Plus, Masters and Matt Belloni discuss Comcast’s surprise decision to break up the company. The cable/internet giant, which also owns NBCUniversal, could find an attractive suitor for its parts in Netflix.
More Arts podcasts
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About The Business
Lively banter about entertainment industry news and in-depth interviews with directors, producers, writers and actors, hosted by award-winning journalist Kim Masters of The Hollywood Reporter.Podcast website
Listen to The Business, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Business
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Business: Podcasts in Family