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The Business

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ArtsEntertainment News
The Business
Latest episode

1038 episodes

  • The Business

    The quirky alchemy of Widow’s Bay

    07/31/2026 | 30 mins.
    Eric Deggans talks to Hiro Murai, lead director and executive producer of the Apple TV horror-comedy series Widow’s Bay. They discuss how Murai helped maintain the tricky tone of the Emmy-nominated series, his work with Donald Glover on the FX series Atlanta, and how he keeps the initial spark of creativity alive when dealing with the realities of TV production.

    Plus, Kim Masters and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw discuss last week’s halt to the Paramount-Warner merger. What the Ellison family once considered a done deal may be a little less certain at the moment.
  • The Business

    Hunting for the next hit YouTube IP

    07/24/2026 | 30 mins.
    Kim Masters talks to Kori Adelson, whose company produced Backrooms, and Roy Lee, producer of Weapons, about the hunt for the next hit YouTube IP. Adelson and Lee share their observations about the effect movies like Backrooms, Obsession, and Iron Lung have had on what studios are looking for; the filmmakers behind those three had large followings on YouTube. Adelson and Lee also explain how those same studios need to embrace creative risks–at the smaller budgets those films operated under– while taking care to understand the Gen Z audience.



    Plus, Masters and Matt Belloni discuss a federal judge pausing the Warnermount merger, and Peacock’s newfound profitability. Peacock’s numbers are believed to be due, in part, to having streaming rights for the NBA playoffs, and the Spanish-language broadcast for the World Cup.

    [NOTE: This episode was posted after Paramount announced that they will halt the merger until next June, at the latest, while the court weighs its decision.]
  • The Business

    Documentary filmmakers facing the threat of litigation

    07/17/2026 | 30 mins.
    Kim Masters talks to Dale Cohen, special counsel to PBS's Frontline, and director of UCLA Law School's Documentary Film Legal Clinic, about the threat of litigation filmmakers face from the wealthy and powerful people they choose to cover, such as Donald Trump. Cohen laments that so few investigative films are being produced right now, a situation that wasn’t helped when Disney and CBS paid up to settle dubious lawsuits from Trump. Cohen is hoping that Disney’s recent willingness to do battle with the FCC signals a growing realization that appeasement doesn’t work.



    Plus, Masters and Matt Belloni discuss the latest developments in the legal battle over the Paramount-Warner Brothers merger. California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued to stop the merger this week, but has also potentially signalled some conditions that would satisfy his objections.
  • The Business

    Emmy nominations surprises and predictions

    07/10/2026 | 30 mins.
    Kim Masters talks to LA Times Awards Columnist Glenn Whipp about the Emmy nominations announced this week. Whipp thinks this was not a stellar year in television, meaning that top nominees, The Pitt and Hacks, are likely to feast at September’s Emmys. But Whipp is pleased that stand-out new shows, Widow’s Bay and Pluribus, got some nods. And he says give Harrison Ford an Emmy already!

    Plus, Masters and Matt Belloni discuss the UK possibly intervening in the Paramount-WBD merger, and CAA’s criticism of Meta’s opt-out policy for AI images.
  • The Business

    Alexandria Stapleton on chronicling the rise and reckoning of Sean Combs

    07/03/2026 | 30 mins.
    This week, an encore presentation of Kim Masters’ interview with Alexandria Stapleton, the DGA Award nominated director of Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The Netflix docuseries examines the rise and fall of the hip hop mogul. Stapleton discusses partnering with executive producer 50 Cent, her approach to telling the story without turning it into a hit piece, and the care required when working with the alleged victims of Combs. She also explains why Netflix proved to be the ideal partner for this project, and how its legal team vetted controversial pre-arrest footage that Combs had commissioned himself.



    Plus, Masters and Matt Belloni discuss Comcast’s surprise decision to break up the company. The cable/internet giant, which also owns NBCUniversal, could find an attractive suitor for its parts in Netflix.
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About The Business
Lively banter about entertainment industry news and in-depth interviews with directors, producers, writers and actors, hosted by award-winning journalist Kim Masters of The Hollywood Reporter.
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