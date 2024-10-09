Andy's Girls: A Real Housewives Podcast

You in Trouble, Girl (with The Bravo Docket's Angela Angotti)

Sarah watches an episode of the People's Court, and realizes that it wouldn't take a jury to acquit Shan of all charges (Johnny J read that sentence and filed an immediate appeal). Inspired, Sarah Zooms up her Bravoholic pal, and a lawyer in practice at the Bravo Supreme Court, Angela Angotti (co-host of The Bravo Docket pod). They put on their best girl boss attire (literally anything, cause that's how girl bosses roll), and unpack the latest legal developments in the Bravo universe (and how Bravo storytelling handles real court cases), the allegations that PK and Dorit are once again facing money issues, what Angela found while researching that decade-old police report involving Katie (and why it never should have been mentioned at the reunion), the powerful use of Jen's voice during this season and the reunion, the likelihood of Alexis returning to OC next season, Gina's amazing grace (and what Travis didn't say during the 'moving out' ep), and whether Chateau Dubrow will take up residence on RHOBH. 