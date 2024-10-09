Powered by RND
Andy's Girls: A Real Housewives Podcast

Sarah Galli
Andy's Girls with Sarah Galli is a semiweekly podcast that dives deep into the drama on and off Bravo TV. A mix of C-SPAN and "Iyanla Fix My Life," episodes foc...
TV & Film

  • You in Trouble, Girl (with The Bravo Docket's Angela Angotti)
    Sarah watches an episode of the People's Court, and realizes that it wouldn't take a jury to acquit Shan of all charges (Johnny J read that sentence and filed an immediate appeal). Inspired, Sarah Zooms up her Bravoholic pal, and a lawyer in practice at the Bravo Supreme Court, Angela Angotti (co-host of The Bravo Docket pod). They put on their best girl boss attire (literally anything, cause that's how girl bosses roll), and unpack the latest legal developments in the Bravo universe (and how Bravo storytelling handles real court cases), the allegations that PK and Dorit are once again facing money issues, what Angela found while researching that decade-old police report involving Katie (and why it never should have been mentioned at the reunion), the powerful use of Jen's voice during this season and the reunion, the likelihood of Alexis returning to OC next season, Gina's amazing grace (and what Travis didn't say during the 'moving out' ep), and whether Chateau Dubrow will take up residence on RHOBH. You don't need a law degree to love this convo (but mazel if you have both) - it's Andy's Girls, Episode 613!Support the sass: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/damegalliJOIN/LEVEL UP TO THE ANDY'S GIRLS PATREON, AND ENJOY BONUS EPS, INVITES TO SPECIAL ZOOM EVENTS, AND MORE: https://www.patreon.com/AndysGirlsFollow Sarah on social: https://www.instagram.com/damegalli/Highlighted Organizations Supporting Civilians in Israel and Gaza:Women Wage Peace: Women Wage Peace is the largest grassroots peace movement in Israel whose purpose is to promote a political agreement, involving women in the process. Today the movement has more than 44,000 members. https://www.womenwagepeace.org.il/en/NewGround: a Muslim-Jewish Partnership for Change: NewGround envisions an America where Muslims and Jews and others, both secular and religious, model lasting partnerships and engagement in authentic communication and mutual cooperation.     1:18:16
  • Don't Put Me In, Coach (with Bravo Bravo Ducking Bravo)
    Sarah watches the Orange County reunion and Salt Lake City extended ep and is almost able to successfully erase memories of New New York. Almost. Deterred by the fact that that silver memory stick remote yada from Men in Black is not yet avail on Amazon Prime, she realizes the next best option is a Bravoholic bestie in the prime of her (pod) life: content creator and host of the pod "High & Low," Bravo Bravo Ducking Bravo. After forgetting to fully introduce her until a solid 30 minutes into the episode, they talk about Teddi's non-acknowledgement acknowledgement about the affair (and PR overdrive response), Becky Minkoff's sleight of hand 'prank' against the audience and cast, Katie and her kiddo's high and lows (the lows are also highs), Alexis' full time role as the protector of male ego, a critical error in applying logic to Lisa Barlow's allergy to coach, Bronwyn's battle to have her feelings considered/acknowledged, Heather and Lisa's genuine and in no way transactional friendship, and more.     1:25:15
  • Based on New Information (An OC Deep Dive Follow-Up)
    Call it a to be continued, "Back From the Future"-style. Thanks to some updated receipts (thanks, Bravo Docket), and Sarah's AG mission statement ("normalize changing your mind based on new information"), Sarah sits down for an OC reunion part 1 rewatch, and deepens perspectives on the dynamics between Emily, Katie, Heather...and us. Orange County may be over next week (waaaaaa), but the convo is ongoing - it's Andy's Girls, Episode 611!
    55:00
  • Get Off Your High Horse: A Teddi Jo Mellencamp Accountability Coaching (with Bravo Bravo Ducking Bravo)
    If this is Teddi's definition of All In... Sarah hears the breaking news details about Teddi Mellencamp's alleged affair with her horse trainer while his wife was giving birth, and knows immediately that she simply has to record an emergency ep. So she sends an SOS bat call to AG's official accountability coach, content creator and "High & Low" podcast host, Bravo Bravo Ducking Bravo. BBDB and Sarah put on a few thousand-dollar cowboy hats (it's what Kyle would want, in addition to silence), and unpack all of the alleged details: Teddi's attempted cover-up in racing to file for divorce in order to shift suspicion in Edwin's direction, what 'sources' close to the horse trainer's wife (and Team Teddi) have to say, the wild attention this has gotten vs. what's been sent All In's way, and how this might impact Teddi's job as someone who, ya know, stays accountable.     1:07:28
  • Calling the Shots (A RHOSLC Deep Dive)
    Sarah hides in steerage on Todd and Bronwyn's private jet - coincidentally, their luggage compartment is more comfortable than economy plus - and has her own ladies who launch (grenades) weekend in Palm Springs. With a balmy heat of precisely 130 degrees (and that's just measuring the temperature between Bronwyn and Barlow, natch). Sarah lounges in the bathtub meant for Meredith Marks (turns out hanging a sign that says "Welcome to Ohio" is the perfect way to steer her toward another door), and deep dives Bronwyn v. Lisa B. v. Heather v. Friendship, Todd's confusion over the entire premise of this specific show, Lisa's belief that Justin owes her an apology (for being yelled at, one presumes), and Meredith and Seth's bumpy road. Who needs five million dollars of diamonds (Sarah does, ahem), this convo is priceless (though those diamonds would be nice as well) - it's Andy's Girls, Episode 609!
    55:06

About Andy's Girls: A Real Housewives Podcast

Andy's Girls with Sarah Galli is a semiweekly podcast that dives deep into the drama on and off Bravo TV. A mix of C-SPAN and "Iyanla Fix My Life," episodes focus on the psychology behind the Real Housewives franchise. Named a 'Certified Bravoholic' by Bravo, Sarah is joined by rotating guest co-hosts, from Real Housewives themselves to prominent culture writers, comedians, and Bravoholics.
