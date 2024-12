S05 E10: The Hostess

Prepare yourself to master your craft and sparkle incandescently at future candlelight suppers as William Hanson and Jonathan Vernon-Smith discuss the tenth episode of series 5 of Keeping Up Appearances, 'The Hostess'. Hyacinth has taken an advertisement in the paper to offer up her services in educating the nation in gracious living. However, due to some innocent yet suspect wording, Hyacinth is hired for more than she had bargained. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.