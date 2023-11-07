In this episode, Abby and Vanessa recap the latest Potomac episode including:
Karen doubling down on her Mia story
Dr. Wendy’s mom shading her
The Super Bowl celebration party that had no decor or theme
Gizzy as the mediator
And more
Episode 337: Pedranti Domination Part 2 #RHOC Reunion
In this episode Abby and Vanessa discuss...
Part 2 Reunion
Jen vs. Tamra
Jen vs. Heather
Shannon vs. Alexis
Kenya Moore’s apology
Episode 336: Drama Whiplash with Salt Lake City
In this episode Abby and Vanessa discuss…
John Barlow
The 4M necklace
Meredith/Sean/Seth
Lisa vs. Bronwyn
Teddi’s Infidelity scandal
Episode 334: Marry F Kill Potomac Style
In this episode Abby and Vanessa discuss…
The Grande Dame, has she gone too far?
Ranking the housewife newbies
K vs. Mia
Marry F Kill
Jassi’s mess
Episode 335: Cause of #RHONY death, the worst prank ever
In this episode Abby and Vanessa discuss..
The worst prank of all time
Future of RHONY
Erin’s pregnancy announcement
Jeff Lewis’ WWHL
