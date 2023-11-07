Episode 338: An Apology With A Warning

In this episode, Abby and Vanessa recap the latest Potomac episode including: Karen doubling down on her Mia story Dr. Wendy's mom shading her The Super Bowl celebration party that had no decor or theme Gizzy as the mediator And more