Irene McGee: “The Flaw of The Real World”

Irene McGee from MTV's "The Real World: Seattle" joins Beth Stolarczyk and Jon Brennan to discuss "How real is The Real World?" Irene describes the process of how she was cast on the show and why she says she was cast. The reality pioneers talk about the emotional balance needed to be on the show and what her life is like now. All three agree that Road Rules was the "B Team". This episode is raw and unfiltered.