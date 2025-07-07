The most legendary cast member from MTV’s "The Real World" & "MTV’s The Challenge" is GETTING REAL with Jon Brennan & Beth Stolarczyk. We
haven’t seen Coral since MTV's "The Gauntlet 3” in 2008, and now we know
why. We talk about this, Mike "The Miz”, Theo Von, and if she would ever
do another reality TV show. Coral drops a couple of BOMBSHELL secrets no
one has heard before, and it shocks the hosts! When the Queen speaks, we
listen. Enjoy!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
56:53
--------
56:53
Bucky Heard: “My Best Days”
Bucky Heard, singer with the Righteous Brothers (Yes, that Righteous Brothers!), drops by Getting Real With Jon and Beth to discuss with
Beth Stolarczyk and Jon Brennan talk about how he became a member of the legendary band and his brand new solo release “My Best Days,” which is streaming now everywhere. The music video is incredible and drops July 10. Find out which lyric in particular that Beth loves in Bucky’s new song!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
56:07
--------
56:07
Glen Naessens: “Glen In The Kitchen”
Beth Stolarczyk and Jon Brennan welcome their Real World roommate Glen Naessens to the podcast. The roommates discuss music, reality TV, and their current lives. Get ready to stop being polite and start getting real…again.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:08:10
--------
1:08:10
Tokyo Parker: “Acting Is The New Reality”
Tokyo Parker, Cast member of MTV's The Real World New Orleans, MTV's The Challenge, and MTV's The Real World Homecoming series, gets real with Jon Brennan & Beth Stolarczyk. We discuss The Traitors season 4, Rachel
Zoe and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, reality TV fame, Kelley Wolf, Billy Bush, and Scott Wolf.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:06:35
--------
1:06:35
Irene McGee: “The Flaw of The Real World”
Irene McGee from MTV’s "The Real World: Seattle" joins Beth Stolarczyk and Jon Brennan to discuss "How real is The Real World?" Irene
describes the process of how she was cast on the show and why she
says she was cast. The reality pioneers talk about the emotional
balance needed to be on the show and what her life is like now. All
three agree that Road Rules was the “B Team”. This episode is raw and
unfiltered.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Reality TV star pioneers Jon Brennan & Beth Stolarczyk from MTV’s The Real World and Challenge give an insider's perspective on reality TV, music, pop culture, and Real Life. Take a walk down nostalgia lane to the present time as they get into real unfiltered one on one conversations
Get ready for a roller-coaster of emotions and thoughts as they feature a lineup of star-studded guests ranging from Syrus, the 1st Black Reality Star from ‘The Challenge,’ to Doug Herzog, Former President of MTV & Fox Television. Expect vibrant discussions, revealing interviews, and a whole lot of heart. Proud Part of Pantheon Podcasts.
Don’t miss the fun—follow today!
https://linktr.ee/gettingrealwithjonandbeth