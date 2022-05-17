Second in Command: A Veep Rewatch

We’re honored to have Frank Rich, former critic for Time magazine and The New York Post turned Executive Producer of Veep, on the pod! Frank gets into the thick of it with Tim and Matt as he recalls starting off as a political consultant on the show. They also discuss the obstacles that came with the transition of show runners from Armando Iannucci to Dave Mandel. Tune in for a special episode with the one and only Frank Rich! Tune in every Tuesday for new episodes | You can watch and listen to episodes on Spotify and Youtube and listen wherever you get your podcasts! Stay Connected With Us! Leave us a review and subscribe so you don’t miss out on an episode Send in your questions to www.Kastmedia.com/SecondinCommand and tune in to hear Matt and Tim answer your questions Matt Walsh https://www.instagram.com/mrmattwalsh Tim Simons https://www.instagram.com/timothycsimonsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Join us once again for an entire episode dedicated to answering questions from fans all over the world! This episode is a previous recording from a live Reddit Q&A we did a few months ago. Enjoy!

Dear Second in Commanders, We are taking a short break as we transition to a new home for the show. We want to thank you listeners for tuning in each week. We couldn't have done this without you! We have enjoyed every second of reminiscing and making this show with you all and can't wait to come back soon! Stay in touch and keep your ears and eyes open for more information!

After Selina is caught badmouthing a reporter, putting the campaign in jeopardy, the team gets some unexpected news. Mike worries about balancing his home and work life. Selina and her staff wonder how to make her seem more down-to-earth, when they learn that Thornhill is leading in the polls. Jonah asks his mom and Bill Ericsson for help after the Maddox disaster in the previous episode.

Join friends and Veep co-stars Matt Walsh and Timothy Simons for a weekly comedy podcast where they dive into a rewatch the Matt and Tim way -- beginning with the question, "what is memory? And is what we remember actually what happened?" They'll also unpack the question "what's it like to be two supporting actors on Veep as well as in their real lives in Hollywood." So Veep fans feel free to ask your questions, leave your comments, and if you're lucky, you may even win a free tuxedo. Expect expert interviews, cast and crew drop-ins, and commentary on politics so ridiculous, it might seem fake on a comedy show.