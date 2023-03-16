Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast

In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast

Podcast In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast
Podcast In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast

In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast

Backstage has been the #1 resource for actors and talent-seekers for 60 years. In the Envelope, Backstage's podcast, features intimate, in-depth conversations w... More
Backstage has been the #1 resource for actors and talent-seekers for 60 years. In the Envelope, Backstage’s podcast, features intimate, in-depth conversations w... More

  • Jodie Comer
    Jodie Comer scored a Tony nomination for Suzie Miller's 'Prima Facie,' the one-woman show in which she plays a barrister, Tessa, whose sense of self is upended by a sexual assault. It's an astonishing, 100-minute whirlwind where Comer doesn't leave the stage once. To watch her take audiences on that journey night after night, it's easy to forget that Comer—best known for TV thriller "Killing Eve" and Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel"—is also making her Broadway debut. "When I took on this role, I didn't know how I was going to do it, truth be told. And I think that was a huge draw," Comer tells us about accepting the role when it debuted on the West End in 2022. "I was completely in awe. I thought, how will I ever execute this? I was really interested in that journey of: how do I get from where I am now, having no idea how I'm going to do it and struggling to imagine it, to performing this eight nights a week?" On this episode of In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, Comer dives deep into how that journey took shape and the realities of carrying a Broadway show on your back eight shows a week.
    5/11/2023
    45:13
  • Haley Lu Richardson
    Haley Lu Richardson, best known for playing Gen Z poster-child Portia in "The White Lotus" season 2, has been angling to dance in a musical for at least 12 years. "I've been putting this out into the universe since I was 16. That's my biggest dream, for sure," Richardson tells us. (She's currently "talking to people about it," she adds. There are "ideas circulating.") That desire isn't just a throwback to Richardson's days as a dancer before she transitioned to acting—it's an extension of how she still approaches performing. "The thing I love about acting the most is the thing I love about dancing the most. It's this thing that comes from your soul; it's just such a vulnerable, abandoned thing," she says. "The first time I really felt like I was acting was actually through dance. Now when I think about, what is my [acting] process? It is such an internal thing. It's in my body, it's listening to music." On this episode of In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, Richardson makes a few more discoveries about her own acting process, gets candid about the reaction to her "White Lotus" character, and reveals the iconic script she once turned down. This episode is sponsored by Voice123, the first online marketplace for voice actors with over 30,000 projects of all genres flowing through annually. Got a creative project you'd like to bring to life? Download our free step-by-step guide at voice123.co/intheenvelope to successfully find the right voice for your projects! Hire a voice actor by signing up at voice123.com for a free account and posting your projects today!
    4/27/2023
    45:32
  • Charlie Day
    Charlie Day is the co-creator of TV's longest-running live-action sitcom, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the voice of Luigi in the box office hit "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and writer-director of the star-studded new comedy "Fool's Paradise." And he wants any creatives looking to emulate that success know that the doubt never goes away—you just have to use it. "You're gonna be filled with self doubt. Because you're not a mathematician; there's no equation at the end of your work where you're going to say, 'oh great, it equalled nine. I knew it,'" Day says. "You have to come up with your own equation, and say 'purple plus blue plus John Malkovich plus Jon Brion equals nine for me. Now I feel satisfied.' It's just a series of risks you have to take. But that's why you do it, right?" In this episode of In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, Day takes us through his creative process both in front of and behind the camera. This episode is sponsored by Voice123, the first online marketplace for voice actors with over 30,000 projects of all genres flowing through annually. Got a creative project you'd like to bring to life? Download our free step-by-step guide at voice123.co/intheenvelope to successfully find the right voice for your projects! Hire a voice actor by signing up at voice123.com for a free account and posting your projects today!
    4/13/2023
    46:34
  • Intimacy Coordinators
    The role of intimacy coordinator is a relatively new one in the entertainment industry; at its core, it's designed to make sex scenes on set and stage safer and more comfortable for the actors involved. While the professionals shaping this position come from different backgrounds and have adopted their own unique approaches, the origins of intimacy coordination lie in a desperate need that went unfulfilled for far too long. "I did a call out, I think it was on Facebook, and I just said, 'please send me your experience with intimate scenes. I want the good, the bad, the ugly,'" says intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot ("Bridgerton"). "My inbox was just flooded, absolutely flooded. And I think all of them were negative. Every single person who had written in had a negative experience." In this episode of In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, we sat down with Talbot and fellow intimacy coordinators Alicia Rodis ("And Just Like That…"), Mia Schachter ("Blindspotting"), and Nisha Ahuja ("Never Have I Ever") to discuss how this up-and-coming role is changing sex scenes for the better.
    3/30/2023
    50:24
  • Jessie Mei Li
    How did Jessie Mei Li go from teaching assistant to West End alum and lead of Netflix's "Shadow & Bone" in just a few short years? Besides a bundle of talent (always helps!), the young actor comes equipped with a laser focus on what they want. "When I feel like I'm on the right path, it's almost like you're not going to stop me from doing it," Li tells us. "When I got the part in 'Shadow & Bone,' I was like, 'well yeah, that feels right to me.' I don't think it comes out of arrogance, I think I'm very good at feeling when something feels right. I'm not afraid, in that moment, to go for it." In this episode of In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, Li takes us behind the scenes of the Netflix fantasy series' season 2 return and explains how co-star chemistry has made grueling production days smoother.
    3/16/2023
    45:52

About In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast

Backstage has been the #1 resource for actors and talent-seekers for 60 years. In the Envelope, Backstage’s podcast, features intimate, in-depth conversations with today’s most noteworthy film, television, and theater actors and creators. This is your guide to every aspect of acting, from voiceover and commercial work to casting directors, agents, and more. Full of both know-how and inspiration, In the Envelope airs weekly to cover everything from practical advice on navigating the industry, to how your favorite projects are made, to personal stories of success and failure alike. Join host Jack Smart, Awards Editor at Backstage, for this guide on how to live the creative life from those who are doing it every day.
