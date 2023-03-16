Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson, best known for playing Gen Z poster-child Portia in "The White Lotus" season 2, has been angling to dance in a musical for at least 12 years. "I've been putting this out into the universe since I was 16. That's my biggest dream, for sure," Richardson tells us. (She's currently "talking to people about it," she adds. There are "ideas circulating.") That desire isn't just a throwback to Richardson's days as a dancer before she transitioned to acting—it's an extension of how she still approaches performing. "The thing I love about acting the most is the thing I love about dancing the most. It's this thing that comes from your soul; it's just such a vulnerable, abandoned thing," she says. "The first time I really felt like I was acting was actually through dance. Now when I think about, what is my [acting] process? It is such an internal thing. It's in my body, it's listening to music." On this episode of In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, Richardson makes a few more discoveries about her own acting process, gets candid about the reaction to her "White Lotus" character, and reveals the iconic script she once turned down.