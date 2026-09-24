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314 episodes
- David Dastmalchian joins Backstage's In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast to get candid about the highs and lows of his wide-ranging career. Dastmalchian also dives deep into his upcoming role as M. Bison in "Street Fighter," tells stories about working with auteurs Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, and David Lynch, and explains why genre storytelling is so important.
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Backstage has been the #1 resource for actors and talent-seekers for 60 years. In the Envelope, Backstage’s podcast, features intimate, in-depth conversations with today’s most noteworthy film, television, and theater actors and creators. Full of both know-how and inspiration, In the Envelope airs bi-weekly to cover everything from practical advice on navigating the industry, to how your favorite projects are made and personal stories of success and failure alike. Join host Vinnie Mancuso, senior editor at Backstage, for this guide on how to live the creative life from those who are doing it every day: https://bit.ly/2OMryWQ
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Follow Backstage and In the Envelope on social media:
- https://www.facebook.com/backstage
- https://www.twitter.com/backstage
- https://www.twitter.com/intheenvelope
- https://www.instagram.com/backstagecast
Looking to get cast? Subscribe here: www.backstage.com/subscribe
Browse Backstage casting listings: https://bit.ly/3mth68e
Special thanks to...
- Host: Vinnie Mancuso
- Producer: Jamie Muffett
- Social media: Karen Jenkins, Sky Silverman
- Design: Jen Foreman
- Additional support: Kasey Howe, Suzy Woltmann, Jenn Zilioli
- Kate Siegel joins Backstage's In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast to discuss her role as a reigning scream queen, including Mike Flanagan collaborations like "The Haunting of Hill House," "Midnight Mass," and the upcoming "Carrie" adaptation. She also digs in to her love of found footage horror as she''s set to guest star in "The Creep Tapes" season 3 (out on on Shudder and AMC+ September 15), how she preps and performs complex monologues, her memories of breakout film "Hush," and much more.
...
Backstage has been the #1 resource for actors and talent-seekers for 60 years. In the Envelope, Backstage’s podcast, features intimate, in-depth conversations with today’s most noteworthy film, television, and theater actors and creators. Full of both know-how and inspiration, In the Envelope airs bi-weekly to cover everything from practical advice on navigating the industry, to how your favorite projects are made and personal stories of success and failure alike. Join host Vinnie Mancuso, senior editor at Backstage, for this guide on how to live the creative life from those who are doing it every day: https://bit.ly/2OMryWQ
...
Follow Backstage and In the Envelope on social media:
- https://www.facebook.com/backstage
- https://www.twitter.com/backstage
- https://www.twitter.com/intheenvelope
- https://www.instagram.com/backstagecast
Looking to get cast? Subscribe here: www.backstage.com/subscribe
Browse Backstage casting listings: https://bit.ly/3mth68e
Special thanks to...
- Host: Vinnie Mancuso
- Producer: Jamie Muffett
- Social media: Karen Jenkins, Sky Silverman
- Design: Jen Foreman
- Additional support: Kasey Howe, Suzy Woltmann, Jenn Zilioli
- With "Avengers: Doomsday" on the horizon, In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast is looking back at one of our favorite guests—Emmy nominee and the MCU’s Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston. (Originally released June 2024)
...
Backstage has been the #1 resource for actors and talent-seekers for 60 years. In the Envelope, Backstage’s podcast, features intimate, in-depth conversations with today’s most noteworthy film, television, and theater actors and creators. Full of both know-how and inspiration, In the Envelope airs bi-weekly to cover everything from practical advice on navigating the industry, to how your favorite projects are made and personal stories of success and failure alike. Join host Vinnie Mancuso, senior editor at Backstage, for this guide on how to live the creative life from those who are doing it every day: https://bit.ly/2OMryWQ
...
Follow Backstage and In the Envelope on social media:
- https://www.facebook.com/backstage
- https://www.twitter.com/backstage
- https://www.twitter.com/intheenvelope
- https://www.instagram.com/backstagecast
Looking to get cast? Subscribe here: www.backstage.com/subscribe
Browse Backstage casting listings: https://bit.ly/3mth68e
Special thanks to...
- Host: Vinnie Mancuso
- Producer: Jamie Muffett
- Social media: Karen Jenkins, Sky Silverman
- Design: Jen Foreman
- Additional support: Kasey Howe, Suzy Woltmann, Jenn Zilioli
- Sarah Pidgeon joins Backstage's In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast to discuss her breakout, Emmy-nominated role as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in "Love Story." Pidgeon also gets candid about how the show has changed her life, how it mirrors playing characters on the cusp of stardom in "Love Story" and Broadway's "Stereophonic," what she's hoping for in the future, and much more.
...
Backstage has been the #1 resource for actors and talent-seekers for 60 years. In the Envelope, Backstage’s podcast, features intimate, in-depth conversations with today’s most noteworthy film, television, and theater actors and creators. Full of both know-how and inspiration, In the Envelope airs bi-weekly to cover everything from practical advice on navigating the industry, to how your favorite projects are made and personal stories of success and failure alike. Join host Vinnie Mancuso, senior editor at Backstage, for this guide on how to live the creative life from those who are doing it every day: https://bit.ly/2OMryWQ
...
Follow Backstage and In the Envelope on social media:
- https://www.facebook.com/backstage
- https://www.twitter.com/backstage
- https://www.twitter.com/intheenvelope
- https://www.instagram.com/backstagecast
Looking to get cast? Subscribe here: www.backstage.com/subscribe
Browse Backstage casting listings: https://bit.ly/3mth68e
Special thanks to...
- Host: Vinnie Mancuso
- Producer: Jamie Muffett
- Social media: Karen Jenkins, Sky Silverman
- Design: Jen Foreman
- Additional support: Kasey Howe, Suzy Woltmann, Jenn Zilioli
- Riz Ahmed joins Backstage's In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast to discuss his Emmy-nominated performance in "Bait," the Prime Video mini-series he created and stars in. The actor also gets candid about why performers need to stay vulnerable, what it actually feels like to see your name linked to a role like James Bond, trying to add personal touches to blockbusters like "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Venom," and much more.
...
Backstage has been the #1 resource for actors and talent-seekers for 60 years. In the Envelope, Backstage’s podcast, features intimate, in-depth conversations with today’s most noteworthy film, television, and theater actors and creators. Full of both know-how and inspiration, In the Envelope airs bi-weekly to cover everything from practical advice on navigating the industry, to how your favorite projects are made and personal stories of success and failure alike. Join host Vinnie Mancuso, senior editor at Backstage, for this guide on how to live the creative life from those who are doing it every day: https://bit.ly/2OMryWQ
...
Follow Backstage and In the Envelope on social media:
- https://www.facebook.com/backstage
- https://www.twitter.com/backstage
- https://www.twitter.com/intheenvelope
- https://www.instagram.com/backstagecast
Looking to get cast? Subscribe here: www.backstage.com/subscribe
Browse Backstage casting listings: https://bit.ly/3mth68e
Special thanks to...
- Host: Vinnie Mancuso
- Producer: Jamie Muffett
- Social media: Karen Jenkins, Sky Silverman
- Design: Jen Foreman
- Additional support: Kasey Howe, Suzy Woltmann, Jenn Zilioli
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About In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast
Backstage has been the #1 resource for actors and talent-seekers for 60 years. In the Envelope, Backstage’s podcast, features intimate, in-depth conversations with today’s most noteworthy film, television, and theater actors and creators. Full of both know-how and inspiration, In the Envelope airs bi-weekly to cover everything from practical advice on navigating the industry, to how your favorite projects are made and personal stories of success and failure alike. Join host Vinnie Mancuso, Senior Editor at Backstage, for this guide on how to live the creative life from those who are doing it every day.Podcast website
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