In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast

Backstage has been the #1 resource for actors and talent-seekers for 60 years. In the Envelope, Backstage’s podcast, features intimate, in-depth conversations with today’s most noteworthy film, television, and theater actors and creators.

Full of both know-how and inspiration, In the Envelope airs bi-weekly to cover everything from practical advice on navigating the industry, to how your favorite projects are made and personal stories of success and failure alike. Join host Vinnie Mancuso, Senior Editor at Backstage, for this guide on how to live the creative life from those who are doing it every day.