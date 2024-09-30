The One About All The Things Lala Used To Be Before Pushing 2 Kids Out Her Body

Lisa returns to the pod! Lala spent her first work days away from Sosa and survived, but how did Lisa do? Ocean cut her hair, and it's actually cute! 24 Days of Christmas in the Burningham home, and all the tea about RHSLC and part 1 of the RHOC reunion! GTL video episodes available Fridays at 9am Pacific on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@GiveThemLalaPodcast?si=9oETguBpysJbttBz