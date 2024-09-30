The One Where Scheana Shay Talks Dirty Dr Peppers, Engorged Boobs & RHSLC’s Lisa Barlow
Scheana Shay is back and wait till you hear the stories! Parent/teacher conferences, going toes with a 7-year-old, the Vanderpump Dogs Gala, the Paul-Tyson fight, red-eye flights, BTS on Mormon Wives, and when is it too early for Christmas decorations? Plus, Lala, Easton and Scheana break down RHOC and RHSLC! And don’t sleep on Potomac!
GTL video episodes available Fridays at 9am Pacific on YouTube:
BONUS: Unforgettable Headlines
Where were you when…Kobe Bryant passed and Michael Jackson? How about Princess Diana or Tupac Shakur? And what about the time Britney Spears shaved her head? Or the whole Brangelina scandal? And Tiger Woods cheating on his wife? All the unforgettable headlines remembered and discussed!
GTL Bonus video episodes available Mondays at 9am Pacific on YouTube:
The One About All The Things Lala Used To Be Before Pushing 2 Kids Out Her Body
Lisa returns to the pod! Lala spent her first work days away from Sosa and survived, but how did Lisa do? Ocean cut her hair, and it’s actually cute! 24 Days of Christmas in the Burningham home, and all the tea about RHSLC and part 1 of the RHOC reunion!
GTL video episodes available Fridays at 9am Pacific on YouTube:
GTL BONUS: The Pod Life with Janet Caperna
It takes a village or in Lala’s case a pod to raise a family! A pod as in the group of people who always come through for you no matter what! Lala, Easton and Janet Caperna break down the pod mentality, and pod life, and explain why there’s no escape once admitted!
GTL Bonus video episodes available Mondays at 9am Pacific on YouTube:
Every day is a new beginning for Lala Kent. Get to know the TV personality, entrepreneur, & mom, as she dives deep into relationships, sex, betrayal, mental health, business, and personal life. Lala's top priority is to make her listeners feel heard, inspired, and most importantly make them laugh. She's here to give them honesty. Give them motivation. To Give Them Lala.