Join writer, podcaster, and White Lotus superfan Evan Ross Katz as he looks back at seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus with cast, crew, and cultural critics. Together, they’ll revisit the show’s origin, take a look behind the scenes, and unpack the storylines that made The White Lotus a cultural phenomenon that we can’t stop talking about. The first episode drops January 16 and season 3 premieres February 16 on HBO and Max.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
It’s time to return to The White Lotus. Join writer, podcaster, and White Lotus superfan Evan Ross Katz as he looks back at seasons 1 and 2 of the award-winning HBO original series with cast, crew, and cultural critics. Together, they’ll revisit the show’s origin, take a look behind the scenes, and unpack the storylines that made The White Lotus a cultural phenomenon that we can’t stop talking about.
Watch Seasons 1 and 2 of the HBO original series The White Lotus on Max.
Listen to The White Lotus Official Podcast, Pod Meets World and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app