Episode 9 - "Look For The Light"

Host Troy Baker and showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are joined by special guest Ashley Johnson, who played Ellie in the game and plays a pivotal character in the finale episode of the season. The group unpacks the origin of Ellie’s immunity and the story of Joel’s scar. They also debate the morality of Joel’s decisions at the end of the show and what his actions do to his relationship with Ellie. HBO’s The Last of Us podcast is produced by HBO and Pineapple Street Studios. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices