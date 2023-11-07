Host Troy Baker and showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are joined by special guest Ashley Johnson, who played Ellie in the game and plays a pivotal character in the finale episode of the season. The group unpacks the origin of Ellie’s immunity and the story of Joel’s scar. They also debate the morality of Joel’s decisions at the end of the show and what his actions do to his relationship with Ellie. HBO’s The Last of Us podcast is produced by HBO and Pineapple Street Studios.
1:15:46
Episode 8 - "When We Are In Need"
Host Troy Baker and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann unpack the episode in which Troy has an on-screen role. They break down the character of David and how this narcissistic predator tries to manipulate Ellie. They discuss one of the darkest moments of the show so far, and Neil says why it was so important to a subvert typical narrative. HBO’s The Last of Us podcast is produced by HBO and Pineapple Street Studios.
48:48
Episode 7 - "Left Behind"
Host Troy Baker and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann break down the Ellie and Riley relationship and tease the backstory of Ellie’s scar. They geek out over arcades, malls and Mortal Kombat II and share how they brought all those sights and sounds to life on screen. HBO’s The Last of Us podcast is produced by HBO and Pineapple Street Studios.
1:07:30
Episode 6 - "Kin"
Host Troy Baker and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann unpack the emotional crossroads inside Episode 6. Neil reveals what key aspects of Joel and Ellie came from the actors who played them in the game and shares an Easter egg from Craig’s life that they put in this episode. Finally, they talk about how director Jasmila Žbanić brought the community of Jackson to life, and how carefully they adapted a beloved argument between Joel and Ellie from the game. HBO’s The Last of Us podcast is produced by HBO and Pineapple Street Studios.
57:29
Episode 5 - "Endure And Survive"
Host Troy Baker and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann unpack Episode 5. They talk about why they made Sam deaf in the show, a departure from the game, and how they cast the role. In discussing the stories of Sam (Keivonn Woodard) and Henry (Lamar Johnson), Neil and Craig continue to dig into the theme of parental love. Also, Neil gives a 101 on the various Infected you see on screen–Bloaters and all. HBO’s The Last of Us podcast is produced by HBO and Pineapple Street Studios.
The official companion podcast for the new HBO Original series The Last of Us, based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name. Each week, join Host Troy Baker (who played Joel in the video game) as he breaks down episodes of the TV series with Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Together they’ll dive into key moments and reveal behind the scenes stories from the making of this action survival series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.