We're taking it allll the way back to the very first Discovery special. A rewatch for me (Whitney) and a side-eyed first watch for me (Tim). In light of some...... More
Available Episodes
5 of 46
Episode 44 - Mickey Mouse, the one from the Wrist Watches?
Join us as the Duggars get, yet another, experience that they lack the context or interest to enjoy. See our girl, Dolly! Listen as Famy...doesn't really fame. Sorry Michelle, you have as little an understanding who Dolly is, as your kids. In our deep dive we get into Dolly and the amazing things she has done for the world. Her incredible mindset on love and faith and understanding, and how that pisses people off. If you are listener Megan (with the amazing penmanship), sent us a cool mug recently, or just want to hear about some good people to help with their hustle, stick with us through the end. We're doing real well in Lakewood, CO!!! Thank you to all listeners with a special shoutout to those who have a Servant's Heart!
You can buy us a pickle (even monthly)...or a coffee.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/diggingupthedug
Send us a message at [email protected]
Enjoy our episode visuals and maybe some Mildred content on insta @digginguptheduggarspod
Want to send us regular mail? Send it on over to P.O. Box 5973 Glendale. Az 85312
5/18/2023
2:11:50
Episode 43 - Tony...Excuse Me? Oh. The Agent.
See the Duggars in Dixie! Enjoy the impressive Duggar Time! Listen how Lego Hair has no respect for other folk's time! Enjoy seeing the Duggar's rolling down a hill. In the Deep Dive, we get to know more about a moral, antagonist to Bill Gothard, Tony. Or as he has been epically nicknamed, The Agent. Its so cool.
Feel Free to buy us a pickle (even monthly)...or a coffee.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/diggingupthedug
Send us a message at [email protected]
Enjoy our episode visuals and maybe some Mildred content on insta @digginguptheduggarspod
Want to send us regular mail? Send it on over to P.O. Box 5973 Glendale. Az 85312
5/11/2023
1:59:59
Episode 42 - Giving Michelle a Run for Her Money
For those...out at, Fort Rock! We Salute You! (AC DC Reference)! Join us as the Duggar Daughters take a highly anticipated(debatable) campout trip with their father! See the first BINGO of our new season! See Bugs on the Ceiling! See Lego Hair ride a...Good...Horse!
In our deep dive we do a rewatch of an episode of "World's Strictest Parents" with the Forsythes! A glimpse into future Duggar Matrimony.
Feel
Free to buy us a pickle...or a coffee.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/diggingupthedug Send us a message at
[email protected] Enjoy our episode visuals and other
shenanigans on insta @digginguptheduggarspod Want to send us regular
mail? Send it on over to P.O. Box 5973 Glendale. Az 85312
5/4/2023
1:57:16
Episode 41 - Every Girl Needs a BBS
We are back after our interseason break. Join us as we watch Famy Fame, while shopping used baby clothing! Realize that your wardrobe is lacking with no Big Black Skirt! Enjoy the debut of the Bingo card! We explore Pest and Anna doing their Gender Reveal on the Today Show. We watch Anna switch to her Black Skirt Affair wardrobe and hit the Big Apple. In our deep dive, we get into the OG scandal in IBLP, which is ol Bill, his brother, and doing nothing about trash people and expecting the scandals to blow over. We are so happy to be back for the next season.
Feel
Free to buy us a pickle...or a coffee.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/diggingupthedug Send us a message at
[email protected] Enjoy our episode visuals and other
shenanigans on insta @digginguptheduggarspod Want to send us regular
mail? Send it on over to P.O. Box 5973 Glendale. Az 85312
4/26/2023
2:17:04
Episode 40 - Q's & A's Strike Back!
We had enough questions from our users that we are back for a part 2! We dig into having children, the end of the Kosher Event "Labelgate" and feelings on creating content in the weird internet landscape of today. This was a fun way to end Season 2. We are going to take the next 2 weeks off as our normal interseason break, but we are going to drop some fun little bits on the insta, to tide ya over. We're exploring some pod subscription ideas and some merch is coming down the pipe as well. Thank you so much for the support!
Feel
Free to buy us a pickle...or a coffee.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/diggingupthedug Send us a message at
[email protected] Enjoy our episode visuals and other
shenanigans on insta @digginguptheduggarspod Want to send us regular
mail? Send it on over to P.O. Box 5973 Glendale. Az 85312
We're taking it allll the way back to the very first Discovery special. A rewatch for me (Whitney) and a side-eyed first watch for me (Tim). In light of some...uh...legal happenings, we look back from the beginnings of this saga to catch the cringe, the red flags, and the tater tot casserole.