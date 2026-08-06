So, we are here again, at the recycled plot line of “Lego needs to lose weight”. This time, we got Pest involved so we can see the mens show off how competitive they are. The whole episode lets us explore our new bingo square: “Who’s a Big Man?”. They suffer through 1 workout and a fitness test at the doctor.





This week we dig into the biblical way to grow plants- Dan Carlson’s “Sonic Bloom”. It’s a fascinating dig that weaves in storylines you can’t foresee: Guinness World Records, the best whistler on the planet, and a good ole Billy G grift.



If you would like to support the work that we do, head on over to www.buymeacoffee.com/diggingupthedug where you can buy us a coffee, if you would just like to support us in a one-off fashion. Or you can support us monthly by becoming a member and then you will get access to our ad-free episodes and bonus content like Pickle episodes, Mildred Mondays, recipes, and two new types of posts; Tell Us Tuesdays and Foodie Fridays . We have a lot of fun over there with our community of Pickle People.



We have Merp, I mean Merch! over at

https://digging-up-the-duggars.dashery.com



Take a peek at our episode visuals and Mildred related contact at instagram.com/digginguptheduggarspod