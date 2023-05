Episode 44 - Mickey Mouse, the one from the Wrist Watches?

Join us as the Duggars get, yet another, experience that they lack the context or interest to enjoy. See our girl, Dolly! Listen as Famy...doesn't really fame. Sorry Michelle, you have as little an understanding who Dolly is, as your kids. In our deep dive we get into Dolly and the amazing things she has done for the world. Her incredible mindset on love and faith and understanding, and how that pisses people off.