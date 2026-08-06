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188 episodes
- So, we are here again, at the recycled plot line of “Lego needs to lose weight”. This time, we got Pest involved so we can see the mens show off how competitive they are. The whole episode lets us explore our new bingo square: “Who’s a Big Man?”. They suffer through 1 workout and a fitness test at the doctor.
This week we dig into the biblical way to grow plants- Dan Carlson’s “Sonic Bloom”. It’s a fascinating dig that weaves in storylines you can’t foresee: Guinness World Records, the best whistler on the planet, and a good ole Billy G grift.
If you would like to support the work that we do, head on over to www.buymeacoffee.com/diggingupthedug where you can buy us a coffee, if you would just like to support us in a one-off fashion. Or you can support us monthly by becoming a member and then you will get access to our ad-free episodes and bonus content like Pickle episodes, Mildred Mondays, recipes, and two new types of posts; Tell Us Tuesdays and Foodie Fridays . We have a lot of fun over there with our community of Pickle People.
We have Merp, I mean Merch! over at
https://digging-up-the-duggars.dashery.com
Take a peek at our episode visuals and Mildred related contact at instagram.com/digginguptheduggarspod
- Starting off the season with a double length episode means this week is a Dig-only podcast. Whit explores a long-time resident on her potential Dig list: "Combating Cult Mind Control" by Steve Hassan.
Steve explores the complex ways that cults control multiple aspects of their members lives to maintain control. It's a fascinating look at the "BITE" model, a framework to evaluate authoritarian or destructive control in groups, cults and relationships. Let's just say that we have definitely seen some of these examples in our recaps of the show.
If you would like to support the work that we do, head on over to www.buymeacoffee.com/diggingupthedug where you can buy us a coffee, if you would just like to support us in a one-off fashion. Or you can support us monthly by becoming a member and then you will get access to our ad-free episodes and bonus content like Pickle episodes, Mildred Mondays, recipes, and two new types of posts; Tell Us Tuesdays and Foodie Fridays . We have a lot of fun over there with our community of Pickle People.
We have Merp, I mean Merch! over at
https://digging-up-the-duggars.dashery.com
Take a peek at our episode visuals and Mildred related contact at instagram.com/digginguptheduggarspod
- Aaaaaaand we’re back! We kick off season 7 with all sorts of new things! New episode naming convention? Check! New updates on Pest and Joe? Check! New Bingo board? Double Check! Since we start this season with a double length episode, we get a double length recap, as well. Go figure, theseason gets started with a pregnancy announcement.
If you would like to support the work that we do, head on over to www.buymeacoffee.com/diggingupthedug where you can buy us a coffee, if you would just like to support us in a one-off fashion. Or you can support us monthly by becoming a member and then you will get access to our ad-free episodes and bonus content like Pickle episodes, Mildred Mondays, recipes, and two new types of posts; Tell Us Tuesdays and Foodie Fridays . We have a lot of fun over there with our community of Pickle People.
We have Merp, I mean Merch! over at
https://digging-up-the-duggars.dashery.com
Take a peek at our episode visuals and Mildred related contact at instagram.com/digginguptheduggarspod
- That's a wrap on Season 6. While the middle of the season felt a bit uneventful, we did witness some memorable moments. We saw some of the younger Duggars come into their own in talking heads, watched Lego try and speak Spanish to the Japanese and Chinese people alike, and saw what Michelle could look like with some semi-modern hair.
Enjoy our season Superlatives and our look back at some of our favorite Digs. We also get some discussion in on Bingo Boards going into next season. Thank you to everyone who contributed questions to our Q&A!
We have Merp, I mean Merch! over at
https://digging-up-the-duggars.dashery.com
Take a peek at our episode visuals and Mildred related contact at instagram.com/digginguptheduggarspod
- We have reached the last of leg of this season’s travel episodes with them in Beijing, China. This gigantic mob always seems to have challenges with subways. Whether it’s tickets, exchange rate, or saying “Gracias” to people in *checks notes*…China; Jim Bob is gonna Jim Bob. The family ends the trip experiencing some of the more exotic street food that China has to offer.
In our Dig section, we review details of the court’s ruling on Pest’s 2255 Motion. Whit also reviews the Duggars’ foray into the video game space with MakaziVille.
If you would like to support the work that we do, head on over to www.buymeacoffee.com/diggingupthedug where you can buy us a coffee, if you would just like to support us in a one-off fashion. Or you can support us monthly by becoming a member and then you will get access to our ad-free episodes and bonus content like Pickle episodes, Mildred Mondays, recipes, and two new types of posts; Tell Us Tuesdays and Foodie Fridays . We have a lot of fun over there with our community of Pickle People.
We have Merp, I mean Merch! over at
https://digging-up-the-duggars.dashery.com
Take a peek at our episode visuals and Mildred related contact at instagram.com/digginguptheduggarspod
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About Digging Up the Duggars
We're taking it allll the way back to the very first Discovery special. A rewatch for me (Whitney) and a side-eyed first watch for me (Tim). In light of some...uh...legal happenings, we look back from the beginnings of this saga to catch the cringe, the red flags, and the tater tot casserole.Podcast website
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