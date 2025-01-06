The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott

Hi, we're Ben Stiller and Adam Scott. We have severed ourselves from the world for 5 years, making the workplace thriller Severance. While we have no memory of ...

The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott is an episode-by-episode, behind-the-scenes breakdown of the AppleTV+ workplace thriller with the series’ creators, cast, crew, and celebrity superfans. Executive producer/director Ben Stiller and star/executive producer Adam Scott will rewatch every episode of Season 1 and share in-depth, never-before-heard analysis in daily episodes, every weekday beginning Tuesday, January 7. The companion podcast will continue into Season 2, beginning January 17 and dropping every Friday with the release of each new episode. From Audacy Podcasts, Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios, Red Hour, and Great Scott. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In the Season 1 premiere, Ben and Adam are joined by Severance creator Dan Erickson and executive producer Jackie Cohn to discuss the origins and execution of the series' iconic pilot. They'll get into the mythic early drafts, Dan's mind-numbing (and Severance-inspiring) career before breaking into show biz, and much more. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

This week, Ben and Adam unpack Season 1 Episode 2 with finger-trap connoisseur and all-around legend Zach Cherry, aka “Dylan.” Digressions include improvising with or without permission, John Turturro's brief but impactful tenure on USA's "Monk," and how fun it is to be on your phone. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott

Hi, we're Ben Stiller and Adam Scott. We have severed ourselves from the world for 5 years, making the workplace thriller Severance. While we have no memory of what happened during that time, we thought we should make a companion podcast for all the Innies who will have no recollection of watching, in an attempt to reintegrate them with their memory of the show. This is the Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott, an episode-by-episode, behind-the-scenes breakdown with the creators, cast, crew, and fans of the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning TV show. In advance of Season 2 premiering January 17 on Apple TV+, director/executive producer Stiller and star/executive producer Scott will rewatch every episode of Season 1 and share in-depth, never-before-heard analysis, alongside guests including creator Dan Erickson, producer Jackie Cohn, stars Zach Cherry ("Dylan"), John Turturro ("Irving") and Britt Lower ("Helly"), and celebrity superfans Jon Stewart, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The podcast will continue weekly following new episodes of Season 2. From Audacy Podcasts, Audacy's Pineapple Street Studios, Red Hour, and Great Scott. If you’ve got a question about Severance, call our hotline at 212-830-3816. We just might play your voicemail and answer your question on the podcast.