Hola, Tanneritos!

It's time to get reacquainted with Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) & Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler)! "Full House" made them iconic sitcom stars and they are ready to revisit every detail from the very beginning. Before diving into the pilot, listen in as these lifelong pals talk about their TV family dynamic, the loss of their beloved (and adorably inappropriate) dad and how Air Bud forever left his paw print on TGIF programming. It's just the start of your inside and behind the scenes look, so get ready to recap your favorite '90s show with these frenemies turned besties with the Intro episode!