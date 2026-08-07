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340 episodes
- This week in Flight School: ALF crashes into the Tanner family garage, drinks beer with a kid and gives us a new appreciation for the realism of Full House.Follow us on Instagram @howrudepodcast & TikTok @howrudetanneritos
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- Jesse inherits the SMASH Club nightclub and quickly learns that reopening it takes more than rock‑and‑roll dreams. It's peak season‑7 silliness, complete with a cage‑dancing loan officer, Orange Julius and some cousin rivalry.
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- You asked and Jodie & Andrea answered! This minisode is packed with revelations; Kimmy Gibbler's dream cameo, what the heck even IS that cement and why the Full House finale needs a serious rewrite. Plus, find out which cast member never went to tape night.
Follow us on Instagram @howrudepodcast & TikTok @howrudetanneritos
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- The episode that introduced the iconic "Gia" and gave us “terminally pathetic," Stephanie navigates peer pressure with a little help from a radio call‑in and her dad’s wise words. It’s a classic Full House lesson in staying true to yourself, wrapped in 90s flannel and bathroom graffiti.
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- Tanneritos are the BEST fanneritos. Literally. You send us love when we're rambling, corrections when we're wrong and receipts when we help you win trivia (Lisa, we are so proud). Plus! now accepting applications for ...‘The Poddys' ...sponsored by Toilet Paper. IYKYK.
Follow us on Instagram @howrudepodcast & TikTok @howrudetanneritos
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About How Rude, Tanneritos!
How Rude, Tanneritos!A Full House Rewatch Podcast is here!!Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler are a pivotal part of American pop culture. These iconic characters are ingrained in the lives of actresses Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber for eternity.Frenemies onscreen and BFFs off, they’ve decided to team back up and look back…from the very VERY beginning.Think you know everything about your favorite Friday night comfort show? HOW RUDE!!So join us, and say hola Tanneritos, as Jodie and Andrea tell all.They’re heading home and our hearts are full.Podcast website
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