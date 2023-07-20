How Rude, Tanneritos!A Full House Rewatch Podcast is here!!Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler are a pivotal part of American pop culture. These iconic character...
Hola, Tanneritos!
It’s time to get reacquainted with Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) & Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler)! “Full House” made them iconic sitcom stars and they are ready to revisit every detail from the very beginning.
Before diving into the pilot, listen in as these lifelong pals talk about their TV family dynamic, the loss of their beloved (and adorably inappropriate) dad and how Air Bud forever left his paw print on TGIF programming.
It’s just the start of your inside and behind the scenes look, so get ready to recap your favorite ‘90s show with these frenemies turned besties with the Intro episode!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/25/2023
38:00
Introducing: How Rude, Tanneritos!
How Rude, Tanneritos!A Full House Rewatch Podcast is here!!Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler are a pivotal part of American pop culture. These iconic characters are ingrained in the lives of actresses Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber for eternity.Frenemies onscreen and BFFs off, they’ve decided to team back up and look back…from the very VERY beginning.Think you know everything about your favorite Friday night comfort show? HOW RUDE!!So join us, and say hola Tanneritos, as Jodie and Andrea tell all.They’re heading home and our hearts are full.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
