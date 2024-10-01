Powered by RND
Bald Move Pulp

Bald Move
Bald Move Pulp is where you can get your fix of robots, aliens, action space adventures, and everything in between; on television or on the big screen. Pulp was...
  • Silo - S02E03 - Solo
    There are many revelations for Flamekeepers Jim and A.Ron in this episode. The citizens of Silo 18 are plotting. Meanwhile in Silo 17, Juliette finds evidence of past rebellions. There are consequences for not cleaning. Is this podcast even real? Got feedback (NOT from the books)? Send it to the Flamekeepers at [email protected].
    1:54:54
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks - S05E06 - Of Gods and Angles
    Mariner takes on "lost cause" Ensign Olly. Seeing a lot of herself in Olly, Mariner brings the new crew member along as she tries to figure out the case of the missing shapes. Boimler tries new tactics to get Dr. T'Ana to like him. Tackle this episode with Jim and A.Ron as they discuss whether this mid-season episode bodes well for the remaining four episodes. Worf's Chair Worf IN the Chair How you're supposed to sit in the chair Beam your feedback to [email protected].
    58:06
  • Silo - S02E02 - Order
    One of the great things about science fiction is that it can ask the big, controversial questions, and then play out the scenarios. A.Ron takes a slightly more sympathetic view of Bernard. OSHA makes a cameo. Old secrets are dredged up. Here's five credits for you on this special day! Silo OTC Coverage:  OTC May 9, 2024: Intro to Silo S01 OTC May 24, 2024: More Silo S01 OTC June 14, 2024: More Silo S01 OTC July 5, 2024: More Silo S01 Got feedback (NOT from the books)? Send it to the Flamekeepers at [email protected].
    1:57:02
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks - S05E05 - Starbase 80?!
    Buckle up, ensigns, we're going to STARBASE 80! *horrified shrieks* This episode is canonizing Roddenberry's fever dreams. Mariner and Captain Freeman might be on track to swap places. Laugh along with Jim and A.Ron as they embark on another truly funny and adventurous episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks!  ST:TNG - S01E24 - We'll Always Have Paris - The Door Referencing the Whales Beam your feedback to [email protected].
    56:07
  • Silo - S02E01 - The Engineer
    Welcome to The Flamekeepers, a podcast from Bald Move all about Silo on Apple TV+! Your hosts, Jim and A.Ron, are here to guide you through the Outside. Get a breakdown of all the connections between the previous season and this episode. What's your theory about the man behind the door? Got feedback (NOT from the books)? Send it to the Flamekeepers at [email protected].
    58:25

Bald Move Pulp is where you can get your fix of robots, aliens, action space adventures, and everything in between; on television or on the big screen. Pulp was not made for serious drama, if that’s your thing, you might be looking for Bald Move Prestige.
