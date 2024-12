Star Trek: Lower Decks - S05E06 - Of Gods and Angles

Mariner takes on "lost cause" Ensign Olly. Seeing a lot of herself in Olly, Mariner brings the new crew member along as she tries to figure out the case of the missing shapes. Boimler tries new tactics to get Dr. T'Ana to like him. Tackle this episode with Jim and A.Ron as they discuss whether this mid-season episode bodes well for the remaining four episodes. Worf's Chair Worf IN the Chair How you're supposed to sit in the chair