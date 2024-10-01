There are many revelations for Flamekeepers Jim and A.Ron in this episode. The citizens of Silo 18 are plotting. Meanwhile in Silo 17, Juliette finds evidence of past rebellions. There are consequences for not cleaning. Is this podcast even real?
1:54:54
Star Trek: Lower Decks - S05E06 - Of Gods and Angles
Mariner takes on “lost cause” Ensign Olly. Seeing a lot of herself in Olly, Mariner brings the new crew member along as she tries to figure out the case of the missing shapes. Boimler tries new tactics to get Dr. T’Ana to like him. Tackle this episode with Jim and A.Ron as they discuss whether this mid-season episode bodes well for the remaining four episodes.
Worf’s Chair
Worf IN the Chair
How you’re supposed to sit in the chair
Beam your feedback to [email protected].
58:06
Silo - S02E02 - Order
One of the great things about science fiction is that it can ask the big, controversial questions, and then play out the scenarios. A.Ron takes a slightly more sympathetic view of Bernard. OSHA makes a cameo. Old secrets are dredged up. Here’s five credits for you on this special day!
Silo OTC Coverage:
OTC May 9, 2024: Intro to Silo S01
OTC May 24, 2024: More Silo S01
OTC June 14, 2024: More Silo S01
OTC July 5, 2024: More Silo S01
1:57:02
Star Trek: Lower Decks - S05E05 - Starbase 80?!
Buckle up, ensigns, we’re going to STARBASE 80! *horrified shrieks* This episode is canonizing Roddenberry’s fever dreams. Mariner and Captain Freeman might be on track to swap places. Laugh along with Jim and A.Ron as they embark on another truly funny and adventurous episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks!
ST:TNG - S01E24 - We’ll Always Have Paris - The Door Referencing the Whales
56:07
Silo - S02E01 - The Engineer
Welcome to The Flamekeepers, a podcast from Bald Move all about Silo on Apple TV+! Your hosts, Jim and A.Ron, are here to guide you through the Outside. Get a breakdown of all the connections between the previous season and this episode. What’s your theory about the man behind the door?
