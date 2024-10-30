Bill Murray

Season two of Talking Pictures is here! Bill Murray doesn't do a lot of podcasts, but he was game to talk movies with host Ben Mankiewicz. They dive into his comedies (Stripes, Caddyshack, Groundhog Day) and discuss the directors Murray works with repeatedly (Wes Anderson, Jim Jarmusch). Murray remembers growing up a "bad boy" in a house with eight siblings and how success impacted his mom. Finally, our Super 8 returns and you don't want to miss the prop Bill Murray says he would steal for his personal collection. Films Mentioned: Meatballs Ghostbusters Stripes Caddyshack Groundhog Day Broken Flowers Lost in Translation Rushmore Red River Frankenstein Dracula The Fugitive Going My Way Bells of Saint Mary's Yankee Doodle Dandy The Sound of Music The Razor's Edge Mad Dog and Glory Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer Olive Kitteridge * Moonrise Kingdom The Royal Tenenbaums The Grand Budapest Hotel Coffee and Cigarettes * The Limits of Control The Dead Don't Die Bottle Rocket Asteroid City Barry Lyndon Gallipoli Ninotchka Old Yeller The Man with Two Brains Nothing but Trouble *Available on Max as of 11/12 (Availability of titles subject to change)