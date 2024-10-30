Powered by RND
TCM and Max
From Turner Classic Movies and Max, Talking Pictures is a podcast about movies, memories, and all the life that happens in between. Join host Ben Mankiewicz as
  • Bridget Everett
    Comedian, actor, and cabaret performer Bridget Everett and new fan Ben Mankiewicz chat about her Peabody Award-winning HBO show Somebody Somewhere as well as her outrageously fun cabaret act. Everett and Ben talk dogs, famous great uncles, and walk through the highs and lows of Everett’s endlessly promising career. Everett’s Super 8 questionnaire is a staff favorite, full of stories, inspiration, and a touching story about Turner Classic Movies.  Films Mentioned  Somebody Somewhere *  Bridget Everett: Gynecological Wonder  All About Eve  A Letter to Three Wives  Sex and the City*  The Sound of Music  The Wizard of Oz *  Mommie Dearest  Magic Mike XXL  Rudy  Let the Good Times Roll  Dancer in the Dark  Young Frankenstein   *Available on Max as of 11/19 (Availability of titles subject to change) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    57:40
  • Bill Murray
    Season two of Talking Pictures is here! Bill Murray doesn’t do a lot of podcasts, but he was game to talk movies with host Ben Mankiewicz. They dive into his comedies (Stripes, Caddyshack, Groundhog Day) and discuss the directors Murray works with repeatedly (Wes Anderson, Jim Jarmusch). Murray remembers growing up a “bad boy” in a house with eight siblings and how success impacted his mom. Finally, our Super 8 returns and you don’t want to miss the prop Bill Murray says he would steal for his personal collection.                                                                           Films Mentioned:  Meatballs  Ghostbusters   Stripes  Caddyshack  Groundhog Day  Broken Flowers  Lost in Translation  Rushmore  Red River  Frankenstein  Dracula  The Fugitive  Going My Way  Bells of Saint Mary's  Yankee Doodle Dandy  The Sound of Music  The Razor's Edge  Mad Dog and Glory  Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer  Olive Kitteridge *  Moonrise Kingdom  The Royal Tenenbaums  The Grand Budapest Hotel  Coffee and Cigarettes *  The Limits of Control  The Dead Don’t Die  Bottle Rocket  Asteroid City  Barry Lyndon  Gallipoli  Ninotchka  Old Yeller  The Man with Two Brains  Nothing but Trouble                                        *Available on Max as of 11/12 (Availability of titles subject to change) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:05:02
  • Coming Soon: Season 2 Talking Pictures
    Talking Pictures is back for its second season, filled with new guests and new stories about how movies shape us, change us – and make us laugh. This season, host Ben Mankiewicz sits down with some of the funniest stars in Hollywood, folks like Bill Murray, Margot Robbie, Carol Burnett, Henry Winkler and many more. Comedy legends open up about their toughest struggles, their wildest moments, and the twists of fate that made them famous. Each episode culminates with the Super 8, where they reveal their most cherished movie memories and film favorites. From TCM and MAX, this is Season 2 of Talking Pictures: A Movie Memories Podcast, hosted by Ben Mankiewicz. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2:30
  • Bonus Episode: Mario Cantone
    In a special bonus episode of Talking Pictures recorded live at the Turner Classic Movies Film Festival in Hollywood, host Ben Mankiewicz interviews actor, comedian, and classic movie lover, Mario Cantone. They discuss Mario’s life before acting, his role in HBO’s “Sex and the City” and the Max series “And Just Like That…,” and Ben challenges Mario to the Super 8 movie questionnaire.  Films Mentioned: Sex and the City And Just Like That… Hello Dolly Blazing Saddles Lady Sings the Blues The Lady Gambles Slap Shot Chinatown Network Quiz Show All About Eve Guys and Dolls My Cousin Vinny The Thorn Birds New York, New York Looking For Mr. Goodbar Pollyanna Bambi West Side Story (1961) Cleopatra The Wizard of Oz A Star is Born (1954) The Godfather Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:00:13
  • Bill Hader
    Director, actor, Saturday Night Live veteran, and cinephile Bill Hader joins host Ben Mankiewicz to talk about his heroes (Stanley Kubrick, Joel and Ethan Coen), about writing and directing his HBO show Barry, and if you’re hoping for a few of his expert impressions, you won’t be disappointed. Hader also ventures into his movie-watching past by answering our Super 8 questionnaire. Films Mentioned: Top Gun (1986) Superbad Trainwreck* Inside Out Barry* The Shining 2001: A Space Odyssey* Dr. Strangelove* A Clockwork Orange*  The Natural Oliver!  Planet of the Apes (1968) Paths of Glory Mars Attacks! Evil Dead Rashomon* Seven Samurai* Ikiru* It’s A Wonderful Life Bad News Bears Shawshank Redemption The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) Barton Fink A Serious Man* Inside Llewyn Davis Intolerable Cruelty  Hail, Caesar! Burn After Reading Trouble in Paradise The Apartment Five Graves to Cairo Double Indemnity One, Two, Three Sunset Boulevard  Kes To Kill A Mockingbird From Here to Eternity Von Ryan’s Express Dreams (1990) The Last Detail The Great Muppet Caper Midnight Run The Black Hole (1979) *Available on Max as of 3/19 (Availability of titles subject to change) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    58:36

About Talking Pictures

From Turner Classic Movies and Max, Talking Pictures is a podcast about movies, memories, and all the life that happens in between. Join host Ben Mankiewicz as he sits down with some of Hollywood’s most influential actors and filmmakers to discuss the movies that inspired them, touched them, and made them laugh. They swap stories, jokes, surprising moments, and endless movie recommendations then watch some of those very same films on the streaming service Max.

