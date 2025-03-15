Jax kicks off his new podcast series “In the Mind of a Man” with his first guest, the legendary Executive Producer and Creator of Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, Alex Baskin. Alex gives his unfiltered thoughts on what to expect in Season 2, his first impressions of Jax, his thoughts on scandovol, and if season 11 would have ended differently had Jax and some other alumni cast members would have been on the season! Get all the behind the scenes tea on this exclusive interview you won’t want to miss!Please support the show by checking out our sponsors!Quince: Go to Quince.com/jb for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.Progressive: Quote your car insurance at Progressive.com to join the ov er 28 million drivers who trust Progressive.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
57:24
In The Mind Of A Man with Jax Taylor
"In The Mind of a Man" is Jax Taylor unfiltered! Known for his wild past on Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, Jax tackles modern dating, relationships, and the male psyche with raw honesty. From personal lessons to expert insights, he’s turning past mistakes into real talk. Expect no-filter conversations, surprising revelations, and guests ranging from psychologists to reality stars—all breaking down the mysteries of men. Nothing’s off-limits! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
"In The Mind of a Man" is Jax Taylor unfiltered! Known for his wild past on Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, Jax tackles modern dating, relationships, and the male psyche with raw honesty. From personal lessons to expert insights, he’s turning past mistakes into real talk. Expect no-filter conversations, surprising revelations, and guests ranging from psychologists to reality stars—all breaking down the mysteries of men. Nothing’s off-limits!