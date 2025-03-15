In The Mind Of A Man with Jax Taylor

Premiere episode with Alex Baskin

Jax kicks off his new podcast series "In the Mind of a Man" with his first guest, the legendary Executive Producer and Creator of Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, Alex Baskin. Alex gives his unfiltered thoughts on what to expect in Season 2, his first impressions of Jax, his thoughts on scandovol, and if season 11 would have ended differently had Jax and some other alumni cast members would have been on the season! Get all the behind the scenes tea on this exclusive interview you won't want to miss!