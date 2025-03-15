Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsTV & FilmIn The Mind Of A Man with Jax Taylor
Listen to In The Mind Of A Man with Jax Taylor in the App
Listen to In The Mind Of A Man with Jax Taylor in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

In The Mind Of A Man with Jax Taylor

Podcast In The Mind Of A Man with Jax Taylor
PodcastOne
"In The Mind of a Man" is Jax Taylor unfiltered! Known for his wild past on Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, Jax tackles modern dating, relationships, and the m...
TV & Film

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Premiere episode with Alex Baskin
    Jax kicks off his new podcast series “In the Mind of a Man” with his first guest, the legendary Executive Producer and Creator of Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, Alex Baskin. Alex gives his unfiltered thoughts on what to expect in Season 2, his first impressions of Jax, his thoughts on scandovol, and if season 11 would have ended differently had Jax and some other alumni cast members would have been on the season! Get all the behind the scenes tea on this exclusive interview you won’t want to miss!Please support the show by checking out our sponsors!Quince: Go to Quince.com/jb for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.Progressive: Quote your car insurance at Progressive.com to join the ov er 28 million drivers who trust Progressive.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    57:24
  • In The Mind Of A Man with Jax Taylor
    "In The Mind of a Man" is Jax Taylor unfiltered! Known for his wild past on Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, Jax tackles modern dating, relationships, and the male psyche with raw honesty. From personal lessons to expert insights, he’s turning past mistakes into real talk. Expect no-filter conversations, surprising revelations, and guests ranging from psychologists to reality stars—all breaking down the mysteries of men. Nothing’s off-limits! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    0:35

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About In The Mind Of A Man with Jax Taylor

"In The Mind of a Man" is Jax Taylor unfiltered! Known for his wild past on Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, Jax tackles modern dating, relationships, and the male psyche with raw honesty. From personal lessons to expert insights, he’s turning past mistakes into real talk. Expect no-filter conversations, surprising revelations, and guests ranging from psychologists to reality stars—all breaking down the mysteries of men. Nothing’s off-limits! 
Podcast website

Listen to In The Mind Of A Man with Jax Taylor, Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

In The Mind Of A Man with Jax Taylor: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/15/2025 - 12:31:33 AM