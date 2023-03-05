Psycho

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Broady take a deep dive into the iconic horror classic "Psycho." The hosts discuss the plot of the film and the infamous twists and turns that keep audiences on the edge of their seats.Prinze and Broady examine the legacy of director Alfred Hitchcock and his impact on the horror genre, as well as the film's themes of isolation, voyeurism, and the dark side of human nature.They also discuss the performances of the film's cast, particularly the legendary turn by Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates. They examine the psychology of the character and how he represents a deeply unsettling blend of charm and menace.Prinze and Broady explore the film's lasting impact on pop culture, including its influence on later horror films and its iconic score by composer Bernard Herrmann. They also discuss the controversy surrounding the film's violent scenes and its subversion of audience expectations.They also reflect on what makes "Psycho" a timeless classic, and why it continues to captivate and terrify audiences to this day. Whether you're a die-hard horror fan or a casual moviegoer, this episode offers a fascinating exploration of one of the greatest horror films of all time.