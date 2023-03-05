That Was Pretty Scary is a Horror film podcast hosted by Freddie Prinze Jr and Jon Lee Brody. Together they break down every horror film they’ve ever seen. It’s... More
The Menu
In this episode of their podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Broady take a deep dive into a newer movie called The Menu.The plot of the movie centers around a group of wealthy travelers who visit a remote island to sample a new restaurant that specializes in exotic delicacies. However, the diners soon discover that they are part of a sinister experiment that explores the lengths to which people will go to satisfy their desires.Join Freddie and Jon as they guide you through the entire menu and share the hilarity of their experience.
5/3/2023
1:08:26
Psycho
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Broady take a deep dive into the iconic horror classic "Psycho." The hosts discuss the plot of the film and the infamous twists and turns that keep audiences on the edge of their seats.Prinze and Broady examine the legacy of director Alfred Hitchcock and his impact on the horror genre, as well as the film's themes of isolation, voyeurism, and the dark side of human nature.They also discuss the performances of the film's cast, particularly the legendary turn by Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates. They examine the psychology of the character and how he represents a deeply unsettling blend of charm and menace.Prinze and Broady explore the film's lasting impact on pop culture, including its influence on later horror films and its iconic score by composer Bernard Herrmann. They also discuss the controversy surrounding the film's violent scenes and its subversion of audience expectations.They also reflect on what makes "Psycho" a timeless classic, and why it continues to captivate and terrify audiences to this day. Whether you're a die-hard horror fan or a casual moviegoer, this episode offers a fascinating exploration of one of the greatest horror films of all time.
4/26/2023
44:02
Chopping Mall
In this episode, actors and horror enthusiasts Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Lee Brody delve into the 1986 cult classic film "Chopping Mall." As they discuss the movie's plot, characters, and iconic scenes, they share their thoughts on what makes the movie so scary and entertaining, from the murderous security robots to the over-the-top gore and violence. So grab some popcorn and prepare to be scared as Freddie and Jon take you on a journey through one of the wildest horror movies of the '80s.
4/19/2023
52:51
Scream
In this thrilling episode of That Was Pretty Scary, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Broady celebrate the iconic horror film "Scream." As two self-proclaimed fans of the genre, they dive into the movie's plot, discussing its unique blend of horror and satire.They delve into the performances of the talented cast, including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as the brilliant direction of Wes Craven. They share their favorite scenes, memorable quotes, and discuss the film's impact on the horror genre.As they analyze the film's themes, Prinze and Broady explore the exploration of the "final girl" trope, the rules of surviving a horror movie, and the subversion of audience expectations. They also discuss the film's cultural significance, its influence on other horror films, and its lasting legacy in the 90's.Don't miss this episode as they pay homage to one of the most beloved horror films of all time. It's sure to be a scream!
4/12/2023
55:02
Black Phone
In this exciting episode, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Brody sit down to discuss the highly anticipated movie, Black Phone. The movie Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson, tells the story of a young boy who is abducted and held captive in a soundproof basement. As he tries to find a way out, he discovers that the other children who were taken before him are still there, and they have been communicating with each other through the wall using an old rotary phone.Throughout the episode, Freddie and Jon delve deep into the plot and characters of Black Phone, offering their insights and opinions on what makes this movie stand out. They discuss the film's impressive cast, including Ethan Hawke and Jeremy Davies, and the excellent performances they deliver. They also talk about the movie's suspenseful atmosphere, the creative use of sound, and the chilling moments that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.
