Tricks of the Trade

Welcome to our newest podcast - The Hobbyist Arborist! Just kidding... this week Patrick and Sarah talk about Suits S1 Episode 6, titled Tricks of the Trade. They create a "nest of trust" to discuss how they feel about this week's fashion, we hear from Max Toplin on how he got cast as the beloved Harold, we learn which moment from "Old School" Patrick was inspired by in his performance, we rename #sexybits to The Gina Tor-RIZ award, and get a play-by-play of watching Suits with Sarah and Patrick while they are on a plane together. Email us a voice memo of your questions about Suits at [email protected] . We may use it on the show!Follow us on Instagram & TikTok - @suitssidebarGet access to all the podcasts you love, music channels and radio shows with the SiriusXM App! Get 3 months free using this show link: https://siriusxm.com/sidebar