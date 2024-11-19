Welcome to our newest podcast - The Hobbyist Arborist! Just kidding... this week Patrick and Sarah talk about Suits S1 Episode 6, titled Tricks of the Trade. They create a "nest of trust" to discuss how they feel about this week's fashion, we hear from Max Toplin on how he got cast as the beloved Harold, we learn which moment from "Old School" Patrick was inspired by in his performance, we rename #sexybits to The Gina Tor-RIZ award, and get a play-by-play of watching Suits with Sarah and Patrick while they are on a plane together.
Email us a voice memo of your questions about Suits at [email protected].
Bail Out
This week Sarah and Patrick are talking season 1, episode 5, Bail Out! Patrick recounts his meeting with a bear, and we introduce a new segment - the Motherload - where Patrick’s mom sends her hot takes on the episode. We answer the age old question - can you really crochet pantyhose, and dive deep into the scene that changed Donna’s trajectory for the rest of the series. Finally, we attempt to solve one of the great Suits mysteries: where on earth is the Mike Ross doll? If you know, reach out to us at the below email!
Gina Torres
The myth... the legend... the BOSS - Jessica Pearson is in the studio. This week, Patrick and Sarah speak with Gina Torres on how she got the role, playing the most powerful person in the room, the moments Gina stood up for Sarah on set, and of course - the clothes. They go all in on the beautiful costumes Gina wore as Jessica, because "there's no reason she wouldn't wear what she wanted to."
Dirty Little Secrets
This week Patrick and Sarah break down Dirty Little Secrets, and they want to know "are you in bed with them?" In bed watching on your laptops of course! Sarah schools us on the best college pizza, Patrick clears the air about his height and the two discuss why Jessica doesn't have her own assistant, what to do if you get bedbugs, and the helmet is BACK! Plus, Patrick does his best Braveheart impression.
Inside Track
Suits is in Toronto! This week, Patrick and Sarah dive into episode 3 - Inside Track. We find out what it was like moving to, or in Patrick’s case moving *back* to Toronto and reveal which cast mate lived with both Patrick and Sarah during season 1. We explore Donna’s favorite word, and discuss love triangles, what it’s like to watch your own kissing scenes, and get a little background on the g*ddamn counter.
Join Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty as they recap episodes from the hit TV show “Suits” where they played Mike Ross and Donna Paulson respectively on the show. Sarah and Patrick share their personal experience being on the show, interview fellow cast members, answer listener questions, and share behind-the-scenes stories. Never seen Suits before? No problem - neither have Patrick and Sarah. Join them on their first watch to learn why Suits has become a phenomenon.