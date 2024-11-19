Join Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty as they recap episodes from the hit TV show “Suits” where they played Mike Ross and Donna Paulson respectively on the s...

About Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast

Join Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty as they recap episodes from the hit TV show “Suits” where they played Mike Ross and Donna Paulson respectively on the show. Sarah and Patrick share their personal experience being on the show, interview fellow cast members, answer listener questions, and share behind-the-scenes stories. Never seen Suits before? No problem - neither have Patrick and Sarah. Join them on their first watch to learn why Suits has become a phenomenon.