88 Miles Per Hour Podcast

The Brothers Bear Network
88 Miles Per Hour Podcast: The Podcast that travels Back in Time to revisit the movies & music we grew up with.
  • Nosferatu minisode (2024) with Julia Diaz
    Where does our DeLorean take us this week? On Christmas Eve, we watched Nosferatu. So after the film, we hoped in our Delorean to bring you this mini revisit of the film. Plus our son join ed us for this episode. All this and more before heading Back to the Future! 88 Miles Per Hour Podcast: The Podcast that travels Back in Time to revisit the movies & music we grew up with.
    --------  
    32:40
  • Back to the Future 2.0 (1985) with Julia Diaz
    Where does our DeLorean take us this week? It's our second half of our Back to the Future Episode. After 10 years, we finally bring you an updated revisit of Back to the Future. But because we love this movie so much, our revisit was split into 2 parts. Enjoy our long over due revisit of Back to the Future. All this and more before heading Back to the Future! 88 Miles Per Hour Podcast: The Podcast that travels Back in Time to revisit the movies & music we grew up with.
    --------  
    1:05:34
  • Back to the Future 1.0 (1985) with Julia Diaz
    Where does our DeLorean take us this week? After 10 years, we finally bring you an updated revisit of Back to the Future. But because we love this movie so much, our revisit was split into 2 parts. Enjoy our long over due revisit of Back to the Future. All this and more before heading Back to the Future! 88 Miles Per Hour Podcast: The Podcast that travels Back in Time to revisit the movies & music we grew up with.
    --------  
    1:56:32
  • 35th Anniversary of Christmas Vacation (1989) with Julia Diaz
    Where does our DeLorean take us this week? A flashback revisit of the Chevy Chase Christmas classic, National Lampoon's Chevy Chase classic. It's our extra long Christmas gift to our fans. All this and more before heading Back to the Future. 88 Miles Per Hour Podcast: The Podcast that travels Back in Time to revisit the movies & music we grew up with.
    --------  
    2:14:58
  • Back to the Future The Musical with Julia Diaz and featuring Kevin Bosch
    Where does our DeLorean take us this week? We watched Back to the Future the Musical. So we called up friend and former guest, Kevin Bosch, to join us in talking about the Musical. We get some history on the show, and we compare between the movie and stage show. All this and more before heading Back to the Future! 88 Miles Per Hour Podcast: The Podcast that travels Back in Time to revisit the movies & music we grew up with.
    --------  
    1:37:09

88 Miles Per Hour Podcast: The Podcast that travels Back in Time to revisit the movies & music we grew up with.
