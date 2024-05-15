Back to the Future 2.0 (1985) with Julia Diaz

Where does our DeLorean take us this week? It's our second half of our Back to the Future Episode. After 10 years, we finally bring you an updated revisit of Back to the Future. But because we love this movie so much, our revisit was split into 2 parts. Enjoy our long over due revisit of Back to the Future. All this and more before heading Back to the Future! 88 Miles Per Hour Podcast: The Podcast that travels Back in Time to revisit the movies & music we grew up with.