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645 episodes
- Joanna Robinson is joined by Yasi Salek to recap the first four episodes of ‘Furious,’ a Hulu crime thriller starring Emmy Rossum.
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(0:00) Intro
(3:23) The score and needle drops
(11:28) How the characters are portrayed
(14:55) The story so far
(17:49) Lola Petticrew’s performance
(23:58) Casting the men
(38:52) The complicated nature of the show
(50:48) What will happen to Catherine Grace?
Email us! prestigetv@spotify.com
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Host: Joanna Robinson
Guest: Yasi Salek
Producers: Kai Grady and Devon Renaldo
Additional Production Support: Justin Sayles and Jacob Cornett
#Furious #Hulu #EmmyRossum #Thriller #Drama #Recap #Breakdown #Reactions #PrestigeTV
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- Jo and Rob break free to recap the finale of ‘Cape Fear.’
Intro (0:00)Instant reactions (3:27)The Cady family cookout (7:04)The Bowdens (24:51)Max’s mock trial (30:04)The ending (37:14)The ‘Cape Fear’ corkboard! (43:17)
Email us! thinkofababycarrot@gmail.com or prestigetv@spotify.com
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Subscribe to the Ringer TV YouTube channel here for full episodes of ‘The Prestige TV Podcast’ and so much more!
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob MahoneyGuest: Bill SimmonsProducers: Kai Grady and Devon RenaldoAdditional Production Support: Justin Sayles and Jacob Cornett
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- Jo and Rob get down in the swamp for the penultimate episode of ‘Cape Fear.’
Intro (0:00)Mailbag check-in (2:08)What is going on with Anna? (5:47)Tom’s burner phone (9:17)Timeline (11:07)Cady family showdown (12:29)Max’s hospital stay (14:42)The biscuit incident (17:31)Crystal and Anna (23:31)Max’s play on Tom (32:00)Max and Noa (34:07)The boat (35:48)What’s left for Zack? (39:19)Finale hopes (40:31)The conspiracy board (41:52)Outro (46:57)
Email us! prestigetv@spotify.com
Follow us on IG and TikTok!
Subscribe to the Ringer TV YouTube channel here for full episodes of The Prestige TV Podcast and so much more!
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob MahoneyProducers: Devon Renaldo and Kai GradyStudio Production: Jacob CornettAdditional Production Support: Justin Sayles
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- Jo and Rob dive into the deep end as they break down Episode 8 of 'Cape Fear.'
Intro (0:00)Anna’s free? (2:12)Mailbag check-in (4:08)Therapy hour with Zack (12:37)Natalie and the pool (15:30)The shooting (19:15)Natalie and Nevaeh (21:03)Noa and Anna (23:05)Detective Grayson (23:48)Anna’s shitty dad (26:56)Anna and Max’s kiss (29:40)Tom and Anna’s prison scene (32:44)What is this show about? (35:33)Max’s relationship with Crystal (38:52)Max’s head injury (41:11)Tom and Natalie (44:34)Anna and Max in the hospital (47:08)Natalie’s look (50:31)The conspiracy board (53:09)Outro (57:10)
Email us! thinkofababycarrot@gmail.com or prestigetv@spotify.com
Follow us on IG and TikTok!
Subscribe to the Ringer TV YouTube channel here for full episodes of The Prestige TV Podcast and so much more!
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob MahoneyProducers: Devon Renaldo and Kai GradyAdditional Production Support: Justin Sayles and Jacob Cornett
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- Jo and Rob unlock the safe to recap the seventh episode of ‘Cape Fear.’
Intro (0:00)
"Mongrel" (1:52)RIP Ray (3:31)Scopolamine Watch (6:03)Zack’s Possession (9:15)Color Call Out (12:40)Max Cady Never Misses (13:57)Unhinged Line Reads (15:40)Paul (17:05)The Car Ride (20:30)Max Cady Goes Home (27:00)Creepy Luke (30:05)The Boat (32:01)Natalie’s Baptism (39:06)Planting the Drugs (41:41)Episode MVP (46:43)Tom’s Dream (48:48)The Conspiracy Board (51:58)Outro (57:54)
Email us! thinkofababycarrot@gmail.com or prestigetv@spotify.com
Follow us on IG and TikTok!
Subscribe to the Ringer TV YouTube channel here for full episodes of ‘The Prestige TV Podcast’ and so much more!
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob MahoneyProducers: Devon Renaldo and Kai GradyAdditional Production Support: Justin Sayles and Jacob Cornett
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Prestige TV Podcast
The Prestige TV Podcast is your home for instant reactions, deep dives, creator interviews, and Hall of Fame retrospectives on the best television around. Join a rotating cast of Ringer personalities including Bill Simmons, Joanna Robinson, Rob Mahoney, Mallory Rubin, Van Lathan, and more as they break down the shows you're binging and the ones you're waiting to drop every week. Subscribe to The Prestige TV Podcast, check back weekly for our breakdowns, and most importantly, keep watching.Podcast website
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