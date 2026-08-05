Joanna Robinson is joined by Yasi Salek to recap the first four episodes of ‘Furious,’ a Hulu crime thriller starring Emmy Rossum.



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(0:00) Intro



(3:23) The score and needle drops



(11:28) How the characters are portrayed



(14:55) The story so far



(17:49) Lola Petticrew’s performance



(23:58) Casting the men



(38:52) The complicated nature of the show



(50:48) What will happen to Catherine Grace?



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Host: Joanna Robinson



Guest: Yasi Salek



Producers: Kai Grady and Devon Renaldo



Additional Production Support: Justin Sayles and Jacob Cornett



#Furious #Hulu #EmmyRossum #Thriller #Drama #Recap #Breakdown #Reactions #PrestigeTV

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