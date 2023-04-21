Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Prestige TV Podcast

The Ringer
The Ringer staff delivers a guide to the vast streaming landscape by discussing one show or movie per day, including premieres. the latest surprise Netflix hits... More
  • ‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 6 Precap
    Chris and Wos start the pod by discussing how Kendall Roy’s transparent fronting was consistently being tested during the Scandinavian trip, and then give flowers to Alexander Skarsgard's excellent portrayal of Lukas Matsson. They later dive into banquet etiquette, the glaring culture clash between the European and American corporate factions, and how Matsson utilized his imposing presence throughout the retreat (6:04). Next, they attempt to decipher the intricate commentary and interactions between the major players, shine a light on the Tom and Shiv saga, and share their favorite one-liners from Episode 5 (16:48). Hosts: Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre Associate Producer: Chris Sutton Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    33:49
  • 'Love & Death’ Episodes 1-3
    Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney reunite to discuss the true crime drama ‘Love & Death,’ based on the story of Candy Montgomery (1:00). Then Joanna speaks with show writer David E. Kelly and director Lesli Linka Glatter about their collaborative effort on the show (50:00). Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney Guests: Lesli Linka Glatter and David E. Kelley Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jonathan Kermah Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    1:11:36
  • ‘Barry’ Season 4, Episode 3 Recap With Bill Hader
    Sean Fennessey is joined by ‘Barry’ cocreator-director-star Bill Hader to break down the third episode of the season, as well as its shocking ending. Host: Sean Fennessey Guest: Bill Hader Producer: Bobby Wagner Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    50:44
  • ‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 5 Recap
    Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the fifth episode of ‘Succession’ Season 4. They discuss the alarming revelations regarding Lukas Matsson’s personal life and the complicated dynamic between him and the Roy siblings. Along the way, they also talk about Roman and Kendall’s inability to effectively handle the GoJo deal and Shiv’s behind-the-scenes strategic maneuvering. They close with predictions on who will be running Waystar Royco at the end of the season. Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson Producer: Kai Grady Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    58:23
  • ‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 5 Precap
    Chris and Wos begin their conversation by dissecting the siblings' state of mind in the wake of Logan’s untimely death and Marcia’s icy return to the dramatic fold. After the break, they discuss the day-by-day time layout of the season, their favorite scenes from Episode 4, and the ‘Succession’-like scandals currently surrounding Fox News and Rupert Murdoch (14:00). Finally, they share what they’re looking out for in Episode 5 (20:34). Hosts: Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre Producers: Chris Sutton and Kaya McMullen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    26:43

About The Prestige TV Podcast

The Ringer staff delivers a guide to the vast streaming landscape by discussing one show or movie per day, including premieres. the latest surprise Netflix hits, periodic check-ins on favorite TV shows, new movies available for streaming, and the hosts’ favorite shows to watch right away.
