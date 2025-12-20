In 1998, Godzilla stomped into theaters with a roar, a record-breaking marketing campaign, and a wave of brutal reviews. But after 25 years, was it really that bad — or just misunderstood?This week, Stan Steamer and Bobby Morong (as GrobeStreet) revisit Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla (1998) through the lens of nostalgia, fatherhood, and second chances. From Taco Bell tie-ins to the unforgettable Puff Daddy x Jimmy Page soundtrack, the guys unpack what made this blockbuster such an easy target — and why it’s way more fun than people remember.Like every Slept-On Cinema episode, the conversation blends humor, genuine affection, and thoughtful film talk. This isn’t a takedown — it’s a love letter to the movies that got a raw deal.🕒 Episode Breakdown00:00 – Opening Roast: Stan and GrobeStreet kick things off by reading the original savage critic reviews — and talk about why Godzilla became a symbol of “too big to fail” ’90s blockbuster culture.06:25 – Rotten Premise: Bobby reads the official synopsis and Rotten Tomatoes scores. The guys break down how a movie with this much talent, hype, and merch still got dunked on by critics — and how time has been kinder to it.14:10 – The Right of Passage: One of the episode’s funniest and most heartfelt moments — GrobeStreet shares how watching Godzilla with his three-year-old son became a “family rite of passage.” It’s proof that some movies are meant to be felt, not graded.22:40 – BOLO (Be On The Lookout): Explosive set pieces, absurd product placements, questionable science, and peak-’90s soundtrack moments. The guys highlight the details that make this movie a time capsule — in the best way.35:15 – The Draft: Stan and Bobby each draft their MVPs — performances, lines, and miniatures that define the movie’s charm. No irony, just genuine appreciation for a wild studio swing.48:50 – One Change to Make It a Blockbuster: What single adjustment could’ve changed its legacy? The hosts pitch everything from “less rain” to “lean into the camp.”1:01:00 – Closing Thoughts: A grounded reflection on how nostalgia reshapes taste — and why Godzilla (1998) might be one of the most important “failed” blockbusters of its era.💬 Why This Episode WorksCelebrates a misunderstood blockbuster with humor and sincerityMixes nostalgia with sharp but good-natured film insightPerfect for fans who believe movies don’t have to be “good” to be greatSignature Slept-On Cinema segments: Rotten Premise, BOLO, The Draft, One Change🎧 Listen now on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Acast 💬 Join the conversation: #SleptOnCinema #UnderratedMovies #FilmPodcast #Godzilla1998 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.