12/20/2025 | 46 mins.
🎬 The Skulls (2000) | Slept-On Cinema PodcastSecret societies. Ivy League power. Late-90s conspiracy thrillers that somehow got absolutely buried by critics.This week on Slept-On Cinema, we dive into The Skulls (2000) — a glossy, paranoid, endlessly watchable thriller inspired by real-life elite secret societies like Yale's Skull and Bones. Starring Joshua Jackson, Paul Walker, and Leslie Bibb, this film explores what happens when ambition, loyalty, and power collide behind closed doors… and how high the price of success really is.Despite a baffling 9% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Skulls delivers peak early-2000s vibes: candlelit rituals, ancient rules, elite campuses, dangerous friendships, and the kind of slow-burn tension Hollywood doesn't make anymore. We break down why this movie works far better than its reputation, why Paul Walker is electric in one of his best early roles, and why this film feels like a missing link between Urban Legend, National Treasure, and prestige conspiracy thrillers.🔍 In this episode:Why The Skulls might be one of the most unfairly rated movies we've ever coveredThe real history behind Skull & Bones and elite secret societiesPeak Y2K aesthetics: dorm rooms, libraries, rituals, and soundtrack choicesPaul Walker's star-making performanceIconic moments, hidden details, and our favorite BOLOs to watch forWhat this movie gets right about power, access, and ambitionIf you love 90s & early-2000s thrillers, college conspiracy movies, or films critics completely missed the point on — this episode is for you.🎧 Listen now and rediscover a movie everyone slept on.
11/21/2025 | 43 mins.
Urban Legend (1998) may be one of the most "how is this under 50%!?" movies we've ever covered — and this week, we're diving right into the killer fun. On this episode of Slept-On Cinema, Stan Steamer and GrobeStreet revisit the late-90s slasher that turned every campfire myth into a bloody calling card. From killers in the backseat to Pop Rocks paranoia, this movie swings big, blends satire with suspense, and delivers some of the most memorable horror setups of the era.We break down why Urban Legend still absolutely rips 25+ years later, why the critics totally missed the point, and how this became one of the coolest "popcorn horror" watches of the 90s. As always, the first half is spoiler-free: we hit the Rotten Premise, some wild BOLOs, the era that produced this slasher boom, and the moments to keep an eye on when you watch. Then we send you off to enjoy the film before returning for a full breakdown of the kills, twists, tropes, and our signature Slept-On Cinema segments.If you grew up renting this from Blockbuster, if you love 90s horror, or if you just want to relive the glory days of oversized sweaters and college campus mayhem, this is your episode.Critics Score: 30% Audience Score: 38% Our Score: Criminally Slept-On.
11/07/2025 | 44 mins.
In 1998, Godzilla stomped into theaters with a roar, a record-breaking marketing campaign, and a wave of brutal reviews. But after 25 years, was it really that bad — or just misunderstood?This week, Stan Steamer and Bobby Morong (as GrobeStreet) revisit Roland Emmerich's Godzilla (1998) through the lens of nostalgia, fatherhood, and second chances. From Taco Bell tie-ins to the unforgettable Puff Daddy x Jimmy Page soundtrack, the guys unpack what made this blockbuster such an easy target — and why it's way more fun than people remember.Like every Slept-On Cinema episode, the conversation blends humor, genuine affection, and thoughtful film talk. This isn't a takedown — it's a love letter to the movies that got a raw deal.🕒 Episode Breakdown00:00 – Opening Roast: Stan and GrobeStreet kick things off by reading the original savage critic reviews — and talk about why Godzilla became a symbol of "too big to fail" '90s blockbuster culture.06:25 – Rotten Premise: Bobby reads the official synopsis and Rotten Tomatoes scores. The guys break down how a movie with this much talent, hype, and merch still got dunked on by critics — and how time has been kinder to it.14:10 – The Right of Passage: One of the episode's funniest and most heartfelt moments — GrobeStreet shares how watching Godzilla with his three-year-old son became a "family rite of passage." It's proof that some movies are meant to be felt, not graded.22:40 – BOLO (Be On The Lookout): Explosive set pieces, absurd product placements, questionable science, and peak-'90s soundtrack moments. The guys highlight the details that make this movie a time capsule — in the best way.35:15 – The Draft: Stan and Bobby each draft their MVPs — performances, lines, and miniatures that define the movie's charm. No irony, just genuine appreciation for a wild studio swing.48:50 – One Change to Make It a Blockbuster: What single adjustment could've changed its legacy? The hosts pitch everything from "less rain" to "lean into the camp."1:01:00 – Closing Thoughts: A grounded reflection on how nostalgia reshapes taste — and why Godzilla (1998) might be one of the most important "failed" blockbusters of its era.💬 Why This Episode WorksCelebrates a misunderstood blockbuster with humor and sincerityMixes nostalgia with sharp but good-natured film insightPerfect for fans who believe movies don't have to be "good" to be greatSignature Slept-On Cinema segments: Rotten Premise, BOLO, The Draft, One Change🎧 Listen now on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Acast 💬 Join the conversation: #SleptOnCinema #UnderratedMovies #FilmPodcast #Godzilla1998
9/29/2025 | 50 mins.
Stan Steamer and GrobeStreet (Bobby Morong) dive deep into the psyches of the world's cereal killers in this 2009 3D horror spectacle. Despite being the highest-grossing Final Destination film ($186.5M worldwide), it paradoxically holds the franchise's lowest ratings (28% critics, 35% audience). The hosts explore why this NASCAR-centered death fest deserves reconsideration, celebrating its lean 82-minute runtime, pioneering 3D technology, and commitment to R-rated gore in an era of PG-13 horror.Timestamps:0:00 - Cold Open (Rotten Reviews)0:56 - Intro & Welcome1:44 - Rotten Premise2:15 - Box Office & Series History8:03 - BOLO (Be On The Lookout)15:01 - Drink Pairing: "The Pool Drain"17:18 - [BREAK]18:26 - Welcome Back19:55 - The Draft32:37 - Superlative: Favorite Death Scene37:30 - Bumper Sticker Lines38:38 - Movie Length Discussion39:09 - One Change to Be a Blockbuster40:59 - Spinoff Ideas43:35 - Tying Up Loose Ends49:03 - Next Episode Preview: Godzilla (1998)Notable Discussion Points:The spectacular McKinley Speedway opening disaster2009 fashion time capsule (frosted tips, Ed Hardy)Elaborate death fake-outs and tension buildingMissing Tony Todd's presenceWhy 70% of opening weekend was 3D showingsThe infamous pool drain sceneQuotable: "The signs are everywhere" - perfect bumper sticker material from a movie about inevitable fate.
7/22/2025 | 40 mins.
A horror genie? From ancient Persia? Released from a fire opal and ready to grant your darkest wishes? Oh yes. Wishmaster (1997) is exactly the type of gloriously gory, overstuffed chaos Slept-On Cinema was made for.This week, Stan Steamer and GrobeStreet dive into the ultimate "hard 40" — a movie that somehow sits at 25% on Rotten Tomatoes but still slaps. We break down the surprisingly impressive practical effects, the who's-who of horror cameos (Englund! Hodder! Todd! Ramey! Savini!), and why this feels more 1989 than 1997—in all the best ways.▶️ Timestamps: 0:00 – The critics hated this… but we didn't 1:36 – Rotten Premise & box office context 3:43 – Director Robert Kurtzman's makeup FX masterclass 6:00 – Horror Cameo Central: Freddy, Jason, Candyman unite 8:10 – BOLOs: narrating ancient text, statue blood, sweater game 13:50 – Draft: Best kills, best effects, best 90s moment 18:36 – What drink to pair: The Djinn & Juice, Hellraiser Sangria 22:01 – One change to make this a blockbuster 24:30 – Spinoff dreams: The Djinn Diaries, Persia Prologue, Horror-verseIt's campy. It's clever. It's gruesome. It's a perfect Slept-On Cinema pick. And remember: be careful what you wish for.
