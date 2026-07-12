Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsFilm HistoryBoring History For Sleep | Gentle Storytelling And Ambient Sounds (Official)
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Boring History For Sleep | Gentle Storytelling And Ambient Sounds (Official)
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Boring History For Sleep | Gentle Storytelling And Ambient Sounds (Official)

HistoryAndSleepOfficial
Film HistoryTV & Film
Boring History For Sleep | Gentle Storytelling And Ambient Sounds (Official)
Latest episode

430 episodes

  • Boring History For Sleep | Gentle Storytelling And Ambient Sounds (Official)

    What Shaped the Mind of Edgar Allan Poe | Boring History For Sleep

    07/12/2026 | 5h 50 mins.
    Tonight, let the steady rhythm of falling rain and the familiar hum of a fan soften the edges of a busy day as we quietly step into the world of one of literature's most fascinating minds. There is no mystery to solve tonight—only a remarkable life to gently explore.
    This extended black-screen sleep experience blends soothing rain ambience with the comforting sound of a fan and calm, immersive narration—exploring what shaped the mind of Edgar Allan Poe through the experiences, influences, and quiet moments that inspired his unforgettable works.
    Rather than dwelling on darkness or sensational stories, tonight's journey lingers on the people, places, and ideas that helped shape Poe's imagination. Wander through nineteenth-century streets, quiet libraries, candlelit writing desks, literary gatherings, and the changing cities he called home. Along the way, we'll discover the books he loved, the challenges he faced, and the creative spark that transformed everyday experiences into timeless literature.
    The narration unfolds at a slow, thoughtful pace, allowing each chapter to breathe naturally. The gentle rainfall and constant fan noise create a peaceful backdrop, making it easy to relax whether you follow every detail or simply let the story drift quietly into your dreams.
    This is part of a carefully curated historical sleep experience, thoughtfully researched using Poe's letters, contemporary accounts, historical records, literary scholarship, and documented biographies surrounding his life and enduring legacy. Every section has been reviewed for accuracy and carefully adapted into a calm, sleep-friendly format intended for deep relaxation and restful nighttime listening.
    With the soothing blend of rain ambience, the steady comfort of fan noise, a warm and conversational narration style, and a tranquil atmosphere throughout, this experience is perfect for sleep, relaxation, meditation, or unwinding after a long day. Close your eyes, take a slow breath, and let the gentle rain, the quiet hum of the fan, and the story of a brilliant literary mind carry you peacefully into rest. Tonight, the pages turn softly, the rain continues to fall, and sleep arrives one story at a time.

    If this podcast helps you relax or fall asleep, we’d love your support. Leaving a 5 ⭐ review on Spotify helps more people discover these calm stories and keeps us creating more for you.

    Patreon—https://www.buymeacoffee.com/historyandsleep - If you guys ever want to support me further, you can buy me a coffee here or simply donate if you're feeling generous. :) Love you all. 💛

    Timestamps:
    What Shaped the Mind of Edgar Allan Poe: 00:00:00
    The Rise and Fall of the Three Kingdoms Powers: 01:11:55
    How The Crusades Changed Medieval Life For Good: 02:24:41How Classical Education Shaped Early America: 03:41:31
    What Was It Like to Eat in an Old English Pub (and How People Dined Long Ago): 05:03:24

    Copyright © 2025 HistoryAndSleepOfficial. All rights reserved.
  • Boring History For Sleep | Gentle Storytelling And Ambient Sounds (Official)

    The Wildest Backstory of the Roman Empire | Boring History

    07/11/2026 | 6h 38 mins.
    Unwind tonight with a calming sleep story designed to settle your thoughts and ease you into deep, restorative rest. This 6-hour black-screen sleep experience combines rain sounds with soft, immersive storytelling—featuring quiet tales from history, reflective wartime moments, and hidden stories from the past. Let the steady rhythm of rain, peaceful narration, and serene atmosphere carry you into sleep. Perfect for adults seeking rain for relaxation, sleep meditation, or simply drifting into a peaceful night. Close your eyes, breathe deeply, and sink into the soothing world of calm rain, quiet history, and deep rest. Tonight, the past whispers softly—and the rain will do the rest.

    Thanks for recommending more content, everyone!

    Chapters for Tonight's Lineup:
    Intro/Unwind Into The Best Sleep Pod: 00:00:00
    Why Alcatraz Was Impossible to Escape: 01:15:17
    How the ILIAD and ODYSSEY Shaped ANCIENT GREECE: 02:22:42
    Inside the Lost Franklin Expedition Story Of 1845: 03:31:05
    The Event Of Operation Paul Bunyan: 04:50:08
    The Story Of Alexander Hamilton: 06:00:31

    If this podcast helps you relax or fall asleep, we’d love your support. Leaving a 5 ⭐ review on Spotify helps more people discover these calm stories and keeps us creating more for you.

    Patreon—https://www.buymeacoffee.com/historyandsleep - If you guys ever want to support me further, you can buy me a coffee here or simply donate if you're feeling generous. :) Love you all. 💛

    Copyright © 2025 HistoryAndSleepOfficial. All rights reserved.
  • Boring History For Sleep | Gentle Storytelling And Ambient Sounds (Official)

    How We Learned to Predict the Sky (The History Of Meteorology) | Boring History For Sleep

    07/10/2026 | 5h 54 mins.
    Unwind tonight with a calming sleep story designed to settle your thoughts and ease you into deep, restorative rest. This 5-hour black-screen sleep experience combines gentle rain sounds with soft, immersive storytelling—featuring quiet tales from history, reflective wartime moments, and hidden stories from the past. Let the steady rhythm of rain, peaceful narration, and serene atmosphere carry you into sleep. Perfect for adults seeking rain for relaxation, sleep meditation, or simply drifting into a peaceful night. Close your eyes, breathe deeply, and sink into the soothing world of calm rain, quiet history, and deep rest. Tonight, the past whispers softly—and the rain will do the rest.

    Timestamps:
    Introduction: 00:00:00
    Main Topic: 00:00:55
    How the First Psychologists Almost Got the Human Mind Mixed Up: 01:15:47
    The Story Of King Henry VIII: 02:38:16
    How Carl Jung's Research Changed The World: 03:54:09
    What Victorian England Winters Were Really Like: 05:28:05

    If this podcast helps you relax or fall asleep, we’d love your support. Leaving a 5 ⭐ review on Spotify helps more people discover these calm stories and keeps us creating more for you.

    Patreon—https://www.buymeacoffee.com/historyandsleep - If you guys ever want to support me further, you can buy me a coffee here or simply donate if you're feeling generous. :) Love you all. 💛

    Copyright © 2025 HistoryAndSleepOfficial. All rights reserved.
  • Boring History For Sleep | Gentle Storytelling And Ambient Sounds (Official)

    What It Was Like to Live Through the Summer of Darkness in 1816 | Boring History

    07/09/2026 | 6h
    Unwind tonight with a calming sleep story created to settle your thoughts and ease you into deep, restorative rest. This 6-hour black-screen sleep experience combines steady rain sounds with the soft crackle of a warm fire, surrounding gentle historical storytelling with a peaceful nighttime atmosphere.
    Drift through quiet moments from the past, reflective wartime stories, and overlooked pieces of history while rain falls beyond the window and the fire glows nearby. The slow narration and comforting blend of rain and fireplace sounds are designed to help your mind soften without asking you to stay focused.
    Perfect for adults seeking rain and fire sounds for sleeping, black-screen relaxation, calming history, sleep meditation, or cozy bedtime storytelling. Close your eyes, get comfortable, and let the warmth of the fire and the rhythm of the rain carry you gently into the night.
    Chapters:
    Intro Into Main Story: 00:00:00
    The ENTIRE History of Earth’s 4.5-Billion-Year Evolution: 01:13:18
    The Origin of Fireworks and How They Changed Through History: 02:22:37
    The Book Of The Great Snow of 1717: The Winter New England Will Never Forget: 03:33:43
    The Life And Legacy Of Marcus Picasso: 04:33:46
    The History Lecture Of Albert Einstein: 05:25:32

    If this podcast helps you relax or fall asleep, we’d love your support. Leaving a 5 ⭐ review on Spotify helps more people discover these calm stories and keeps us creating more for you.

    Patreon—https://www.buymeacoffee.com/historyandsleep - If you guys ever want to support me further, you can buy me a coffee here or simply donate if you're feeling generous. :) Love you all. 💛

    Copyright © 2025 HistoryAndSleepOfficial. All rights reserved.
  • Boring History For Sleep | Gentle Storytelling And Ambient Sounds (Official)

    What It Would Be Like To Time Travel To Medieval England | Boring History For Sleep

    07/09/2026 | 5h 54 mins.
    Unwind tonight with a calming sleep story designed to settle your thoughts and ease you into deep, restorative rest. This 5-hour black-screen sleep experience combines gentle rain sounds with soft, immersive storytelling—featuring quiet tales from history, reflective wartime moments, and hidden stories from the past. Let the steady rhythm of rain, peaceful narration, and serene atmosphere carry you into sleep. Perfect for adults seeking rain for relaxation, sleep meditation, or simply drifting into a peaceful night. Close your eyes, breathe deeply, and sink into the soothing world of calm rain, quiet history, and deep rest. Tonight, the past whispers softly—and the rain will do the rest.
    Chapters:
    Intro Into Main Story: 00:00:00
    The Entire Backstory of How Chess Was Created and Used Through the Ages: 01:10:02
    What Norway Looked Like Before the Vikings Rose: 02:21:44
    The Story Of Joan Of Arc: 03:23:34
    How Tea Became a Quiet Ritual in Old England: 04:30:15
    The Bizarre Ancient Rome Hygiene Habits People Followed: 05:21:04

    If this podcast helps you relax or fall asleep, we’d love your support. Leaving a 5 ⭐ review on Spotify helps more people discover these calm stories and keeps us creating more for you.

    Patreon—https://www.buymeacoffee.com/historyandsleep - If you guys ever want to support me further, you can buy me a coffee here or simply donate if you're feeling generous. :) Love you all. 💛

    Copyright © 2025 HistoryAndSleepOfficial. All rights reserved.
More Film History podcasts
Trending Film History podcasts
About Boring History For Sleep | Gentle Storytelling And Ambient Sounds (Official)
Unwind tonight with an ad-free sleep story experience, designed to calm your mind and guide you into deep relaxation. This 7-hour sleep video blends rain sounds for sleep with soothing storytelling, featuring adult war stories and history stories with rain. Explore hidden war secrets, mysteries, and thought-provoking moments from the past, all set to the gentle rhythm of calming rain for relaxation. https://buymeacoffee.com/historyandsleep?new=1 If you guys ever want to support me further until I get my channel memberships set up, you can buy me or the crew a coffee here :) Thanks!
Podcast website
Film HistoryTV & Film

Listen to Boring History For Sleep | Gentle Storytelling And Ambient Sounds (Official), Deep Blue Sea - The Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:46:53 PM
A company fromMADSACK