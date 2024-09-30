On this podcast, Seth Abramovitch, senior writer at The Hollywood Reporter, takes you behind the scenes of the indelible pop culture moments that shaped Hollywo...

The Clerks director stops by for a hilarious episode about the making of his 1997 queer(ish) indie rom-com starring Ben Affleck. Music Credits: Damian Souder The Supercell

The fight coordinator turned A-list action director reveals all about the film that launched his career — and a billion-dollar franchise.

The screenwriter of 1985's biggest box-office hit stops by the podcast to regale us with the making of a time-travel classic.

The star of Billy Wilder's Hollywood-skewering noir from 1950 regales with tales of the making of the classic film.

About It Happened In Hollywood

On this podcast, Seth Abramovitch, senior writer at The Hollywood Reporter, takes you behind the scenes of the indelible pop culture moments that shaped Hollywood history — with special guests who were actually there. In a town where everything old is eventually new again, Seth gives listeners a front-row seat to the way things were. Welcome to IT HAPPENED IN HOLLYWOOD! Theme music composed by: Paul Masvidal and Sean Malone