Join “Prom King” Patrick Wilson for an episode all about
laundry room trysts and suburban ennui.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
42:24
Nancy Olson: ‘Sunset Boulevard’
The star of Billy Wilder’s Hollywood-skewering noir from 1950 regales with
tales of the making of the classic film.
--------
52:18
Bob Gale: 'Back to the Future'
The screenwriter of 1985’s biggest box-office hit stops by the podcast to regale us with the making of a time-travel classic.
--------
1:05:36
Chad Stahelski: 'John Wick'
The fight coordinator turned A-list action director reveals all about the film that launched his career — and a billion-dollar franchise.
--------
48:19
Kevin Smith: 'Chasing Amy'
The Clerks director stops by for a hilarious episode about the making of his 1997 queer(ish) indie rom-com starring Ben Affleck.
Music Credits: Damian Souder The Supercell
On this podcast, Seth Abramovitch, senior writer at The Hollywood Reporter, takes you behind the scenes of the indelible pop culture moments that shaped Hollywood history — with special guests who were actually there. In a town where everything old is eventually new again, Seth gives listeners a front-row seat to the way things were. Welcome to IT HAPPENED IN HOLLYWOOD!
Theme music composed by: Paul Masvidal and Sean Malone