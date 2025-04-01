Coming Soon: The Official Hacks Podcast

The Emmy-winning comedy, Hacks, is back and this season the official podcast has some new hosts! Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber of the popular podcast Who? Weekly are taking over for season 4. But don't fear, the show's creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky will be guests on the pod, along with other writers, cast, and crew who will bring you deeper into the drama of this beloved comedy. Hacks season 4 premieres April 10 on Max. The new season of the podcast launches that night. The Official Hacks Podcast is a production of Max and Pineapple Street Studios.