The Emmy-winning comedy, Hacks, is back and this season the official podcast has some new hosts! Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber of the popular podcast Who? Weekly are taking over for season 4. But don’t fear, the show’s creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky will be guests on the pod, along with other writers, cast, and crew who will bring you deeper into the drama of this beloved comedy. Hacks season 4 premieres April 10 on Max. The new season of the podcast launches that night.
The Official Hacks Podcast is a production of Max and Pineapple Street Studios.
1:14
Ep. 9: “Bulletproof” with Hannah Einbinder
In this final episode, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky are joined by Ava Daniels herself, Hannah Einbinder. In unpacking the season finale they discuss Ava’s personal ambitions, the pressures of late night, and that final scene.
33:48
Ep. 8 “Yes And?” with Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Johnny Sibilly
In this episode Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky are joined by Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Johnny Sibilly, who play Marcus and Wilson. They recap the episode, unpack their characters’ progressive friendship, Marcus’s backstory, and the nature of fandom.
37:08
Ep. 7: “The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular” with Rose Abdoo and J. Smith-Cameron
In this episode Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky are joined by fan favorite Rose Abdoo, who plays house manager Josefina. They recap the episode and discuss Rose’s history in comedy coming with Second City. Then, actor J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) joins the pod to talk about her guest turn as Deborah’s estranged younger sister Kathy.
38:07
Ep. 6 “Par for the Course” with Kathleen Felix-Hager
In this episode Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky are joined by Kathleen Felix-Hager, the show’s Emmy-award winning costume designer. In unpacking the episode they discuss Kathleen’s real-life inspiration for Deborah, Ava’s class hang-ups, and Christina Hendricks as a kinky Republican.
