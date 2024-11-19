Now Playing - The Movie Review Podcast

Book Review: Hollywood Monster: A Walk Down Elm Street with the Man of Your Dreams by Robert Englund and Adam Goldsher

Would you dream of reading 300 pages about the actor who played Freddy? This year the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise turns 40 years old, and Now Playing host Arnie has been celebrating all month by revisiting the classic slasher series. As part of that personal retrospective he has read and reviewed Freddy Krueger star Robert Englund's 2009 autobiography: Hollywood Monster: A Walk Down Elm Street with the Man of Your Dreams. Does Englund dream up new tales to entertain people who have been fans for decades? Is there more to the man than just the makeup? You can find out by hearing Arnie's bonus Halloween book review now!