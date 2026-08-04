Gilmore To Say: A Gilmore Girls Podcast

Gilmore Girls lovers, on Wednesdays, we talk books!!!

USA Today Bestseller Edward Schmit is here to explain how tennis is the perfect metaphor for Gilmore girls and his debut novel THE OPEN ERA. If you haven't read it, Austin Hardy is the first openly gay male tennis player to compete in a Grand Slam where he not only must battle his opponents across the court, but also his mental health and media attention he doesn't want. Not to mention a rather handsome new rival that takes an interest in him after an incident during a practice session. Will Austin be able to handle all of this and more? Well, he has his comfort show to help him throughout: Gilmore girls, of course!

In this episode, Edward shares what he was like in high school (was he a Rory?) how his screenwriting era helped build a cinematic novel, why tennis is the perfect back drop for a romance, and why he thinks high school Dean is Rory's best boyfriend. I KNOW! Hear him out, hear him out. I see his point, y'all!

Want more Gilmore Girls inspired book recommendations? Join our book club, @gilmoretoread.

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Our newest podcast, A Marvelous Time: A Marvelous Maisel Recap Podcast, has arrived! Exclusively on Patreon. Be sure to join the Super Cool Party People tier or the Vicious Trollops tier to receive weekly episodes!

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