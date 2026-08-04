Gilmore To Say: A Gilmore Girls Podcast

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316 episodes
- How do Lorelai and Rory afford eat take out every single day? Are the Gilmores really THAT wealthy? And how much money is Richard putting in those envelopes?? We got the stats from the early 2000s and beyond to try and answer some of the biggest questions surrounding the Gilmore girls and their financial habits. Grab a cup of coffee and get comfortable because Tara and Haley have more to say!
Join us on Thursday September 10th at 7 PM for An Evening With Kelly Bishop (in conversation with Tara and Haley from Gilmore to Say!!!) in Rockville Center, NY!! Tickets can be purchased here: https://madisontheatreny.org/event/in-conversation-with-kelly-bishop/
Our new “Thank You and Good Night” tee is now available at www.gilmoretosay.com <3
Our podcast, A Marvelous Time: A Marvelous Maisel Recap Podcast, is underway exclusively on Patreon. Be sure to join the Super Cool Party People tier or the Vicious Trollops tier to receive weekly episodes!
But if you’re still rewatching our favorite series, now you can watch with us! Join us for The Rewatch Club by visiting our Patreon to rewatch the entire series with us OR you can also stream our entire recap catalog of Gilmore Revisited only on Patreon <3
Want to be on our next GTC? Call in with your thoughts at 860-578-4653!!!!
Now you can watch the girlies every week by subscribing to us on YouTube!
Where you lead I will follow...us @gilmoretosaypodcast
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/gts for a great deal! https://www.quince.com
* Check out Shopify and use my code shopify.com/gts for a great deal: https://www.shopify.com
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- We’re having a slumber party!!! Tara and Haley are together this week at Haley’s House to talk about all the slumber parties on Gilmore Girls. What makes a great slumber party? What are our faves? And what are we taking from each of them to build the ultimate Gilmore Girls slumber party? Grab a cup of coffee and get comfortable because Tara and Haley have more to say!
Our new “Thank You and Good Night” tee is now available at www.gilmoretosay.com <3
Our podcast, A Marvelous Time: A Marvelous Maisel Recap Podcast, is underway exclusively on Patreon. Be sure to join the Super Cool Party People tier or the Vicious Trollops tier to receive weekly episodes!
But if you’re still rewatching our favorite series, now you can watch with us! Join us for The Rewatch Club by visiting our Patreon to rewatch the entire series with us OR you can also stream our entire recap catalog of Gilmore Revisited only on Patreon <3
Want to be on our next GTC? Call in with your thoughts at 860-578-4653!!!!
Now you can watch the girlies every week by subscribing to us on YouTube!
Where you lead I will follow...us @gilmoretosaypodcast
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/gts for a great deal! https://www.quince.com
* Check out Shopify and use my code shopify.com/gts for a great deal: https://www.shopify.com
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- BREAKING NEWS!!! In case you missed it, we are going to be moderating the conversation for Kelly Bishop’s paperback release of The Third Gilmore Girl with none other than Kelly Bishop herself!!! How did this come about??? Grab a cup of coffee and get comfortable because Tara and Haley have more to say!
Join us on Thursday September 10th at 7 PM for An Evening With Kelly Bishop (in conversation with Tara and Haley from Gilmore to Say!!!) in Rockville Center, NY!! Tickets can be purchased here: https://madisontheatreny.org/event/in-conversation-with-kelly-bishop/
Our new “Thank You and Good Night” tee is now available at www.gilmoretosay.com <3
Our podcast, A Marvelous Time: A Marvelous Maisel Recap Podcast, is underway exclusively on Patreon. Be sure to join the Super Cool Party People tier or the Vicious Trollops tier to receive weekly episodes!
But if you’re still rewatching our favorite series, now you can watch with us! Join us for The Rewatch Club by visiting our Patreon to rewatch the entire series with us OR you can also stream our entire recap catalog of Gilmore Revisited only on Patreon <3
Want to be on our next GTC? Call in with your thoughts at 860-578-4653!!!!
Now you can watch the girlies every week by subscribing to us on YouTube!
Where you lead I will follow...us @gilmoretosaypodcast
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/gts for a great deal! https://www.quince.com
* Check out Shopify and use my code shopify.com/gts for a great deal: https://www.shopify.com
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Gilmore Girls lovers, on Wednesdays, we talk books!!!
USA Today Bestseller Edward Schmit is here to explain how tennis is the perfect metaphor for Gilmore girls and his debut novel THE OPEN ERA. If you haven't read it, Austin Hardy is the first openly gay male tennis player to compete in a Grand Slam where he not only must battle his opponents across the court, but also his mental health and media attention he doesn't want. Not to mention a rather handsome new rival that takes an interest in him after an incident during a practice session. Will Austin be able to handle all of this and more? Well, he has his comfort show to help him throughout: Gilmore girls, of course!
In this episode, Edward shares what he was like in high school (was he a Rory?) how his screenwriting era helped build a cinematic novel, why tennis is the perfect back drop for a romance, and why he thinks high school Dean is Rory's best boyfriend. I KNOW! Hear him out, hear him out. I see his point, y'all!
Want more Gilmore Girls inspired book recommendations? Join our book club, @gilmoretoread.
--
Our newest podcast, A Marvelous Time: A Marvelous Maisel Recap Podcast, has arrived! Exclusively on Patreon. Be sure to join the Super Cool Party People tier or the Vicious Trollops tier to receive weekly episodes!
But if you’re still rewatching our favorite series, now you can watch with us! Join us for The Rewatch Club by visiting our Patreon to rewatch the entire series with us OR you can also stream our entire recap catalog of Gilmore Revisited only on Patreon <3
Want to be on our next GTC? Call in with your thoughts at 860-578-4653!!!!
This one’s for the girls! Our newest stamps collection has dropped and is all yours to shoppe now at www.gilmoretosay.com <3
Now you can watch the girlies every week by subscribing to us on YouTube!
Where you lead I will follow...us @gilmoretosaypodcast
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/gts for a great deal! https://www.quince.com
* Check out Shopify and use my code shopify.com/gts for a great deal: https://www.shopify.com
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- “Don’t you think this is funny?” “You know, I don’t…” -John Stephens, Gilmore Girls S1E13 Concert Interruptus. Except he does think it’s funny, he wrote on the show!!! Gilmore Girls Writer (and cameo actor) John Stephens sits down with us today to talk about his time in the writers room on Seasons 1-4 of our favorite series. How did he land the job (and what was he wearing when he met Amy???)? What characters did he love writing? And what iconic line did he pen that still brings a smile to his face every so often? Grab a cup of coffee and get comfortable because Tara, Haley and John have more to say!
And be sure to preorder John’s upcoming book The Age of Fury, available on October 20, 2026.
Our new “Thank You and Good Night” tee is now available at www.gilmoretosay.com <3
Our podcast, A Marvelous Time: A Marvelous Maisel Recap Podcast, is underway exclusively on Patreon. Be sure to join the Super Cool Party People tier or the Vicious Trollops tier to receive weekly episodes!
But if you’re still rewatching our favorite series, now you can watch with us! Join us for The Rewatch Club by visiting our Patreon to rewatch the entire series with us OR you can also stream our entire recap catalog of Gilmore Revisited only on Patreon <3
Want to be on our next GTC? Call in with your thoughts at 860-578-4653!!!!
Now you can watch the girlies every week by subscribing to us on YouTube!
Where you lead I will follow...us @gilmoretosaypodcast
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Kensington Publishing: https://www.kensingtonbooks.com
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/gts for a great deal! https://www.quince.com
* Check out Shopify and use my code shopify.com/gts for a great deal: https://www.shopify.com
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Gilmore To Say: A Gilmore Girls Podcast
Oy with the recap podcasts already! Tara’s on Team Jess, Haley’s on Team Logan, but every week they come together to take you beyond the recap to discuss everything Gilmore: from themes and characters to parallels and plot holes and every cup of coffee in between.Gilmore To Say is a love letter to a show that everyone is still binge-watching almost 25 autumns later. Whether you've watched Gilmore Girls once, every fall, or fall asleep to it every night, Gilmore To Say is for you. Follow along and they’ll lead you to aha moments, disagreements over boyfriends, cry fests about well-written storylines, and unending laughter that sometimes starts before Tara and Haley even introduce themselves.These girlies have been watching this show since before they were old enough to attend Chilton, but now that they’re Lorelai’s age, they’ve realized they have more to say.Where you lead? I will follow... us on Instagram @gilmoretosaypodcastPodcast website
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