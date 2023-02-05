Gilmore To Say: A Gilmore Girls Podcast

Oy with the recap podcasts already! Your favorite Gilmore Girls TikTokers, Tara (@tarallew) and Haley (@gilmoregirlygirl), have been watching this show since be... More
Available Episodes
5 of 84
Gilmore To Read: @chamberofsecretbooks Thinks Pedro Pascal Should Play Mr. Darcy
Hi book besties! Today is the first full episode of Gilmore To Read. After sharing how much I loved Seven Days In June by Tia Williams, I'm joined by Cameron (@chamberofsecretbooks) where we chatted all things BookTok before diving into her thoughts on Gilmore Girls (Team Tristan rise!) and then finally talking Pride & Prejudice. Tara will be back with us on Tuesday for our regularly scheduled programming! If you want to join our book club, join us on Fable where you can read Happy Place by Emily Henry or The Idiot by Elif Batuman. Or both! Always both!Follow us @gilmoretoread for all book club updates and endless bookish Gilmore Girls memes.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
5/4/2023
1:12:17
Gilmore To Consider #23: The Roast of Lorelai Gilmore
Last week, we had a bit of a toast for Lorelai Gilmore, but this week some besties gave us some roasts ("Boom roasted!"-Michael Scott) Plus two voicemails about Lorelai's codependence with Rory and her collegiate dreams and holding Christopher accountable. Let us know what you think besties 860-578-4653Where you lead, I will follow... us @gilmoretosaypodcastIf you want more Gilmore To Say, join our patreon for our spoilerFULL rewatch podcast Gilmore Revisited. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
5/2/2023
34:33
Lorelai's Birthday Parties
Happy Lorelai Gilmore's birthday! Today is a toast to our favorite mom! We're celebrating all the outfits, hairstyles, and eras we love of Lorelai Gilmore before we share with each other a birthday party we each planned for her in season 4 and season 5. A little birthday fanfiction!!!Be sure to call in for next week's episode when we roast Lorelai on Gilmore To Consider-- 860-578-4653Join our book clubs on Fable! In May, Reading Is Sexy club is reading Happy Place by Emily Henry and Where You Read I Will Follow club is reading The Idiot by Elif Batuman.Where you read, I will follow... us @gilmoretosaypodcastAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/25/2023
50:46
They Recap Gilmore, Don't They?
We've reached the big one (not The Big One) on Patreon! Everyone's favorite episode: They Shoot Gilmores, Don't They? So we decided to bring the recap to Gilmore To Say this week as we deep dive into Tara's favorite episode in the entire series. Everyone's got a dance partner and a love interest it seems. What time is it? Where is Lorelai? And which one of us is sympathizing hard with Dean? The answer will surprise you.If you want more episodes like this one, join us on Patreon for our spoiler FULL rewatch podcast, Gilmore Revisited! Where you lead, I will follow... us @gilmoretosaypodcastJoin our book clubs on Fable! Next month, we're reading Happy Place by Emily Henry and The Idiot by Elif Batuman. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/18/2023
1:34:49
Gilmore To Consider #22: Gilmore-isms on Maisel & Amy's Untitled Ballet Project
We're continuing our conversation about Amy this week with a little tease about her newest show, but we've also got some questions and suggestions from our besties! We found out a little bit more about her wedding, which had an Easter egg on the show. Plus one bestie asked what the crossover of Maisel & Gilmore is while another wondered what Amy's family life is like! If you have more to say, call into our voicemail 860-578-4653Where you lead, I will follow...us @gilmoretosaypodcast Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Oy with the recap podcasts already! Your favorite Gilmore Girls TikTokers, Tara (@tarallew) and Haley (@gilmoregirlygirl), have been watching this show since before they were old enough to attend Chilton. Nearly two decades, multiple rewatches, and several cups of coffee later, their babbling capabilities are still infinite. Come hang out with them as they discuss the writing, the relationships, the parallels, and who is the father of that baby. This show stopped airing years ago, but Tara and Haley always have more to say.
Where you lead? I will follow... us on instagram @gilmoretosaypodcast