Moulin Rouge, Bennifer 1.0, & Bill Clinton on Arsenio!
It's another gaotic week of nostalgia with Justin & Blakely! THIS WEEK: Kurt Loder is 80, Madonna vs Courtney Love, The first iteration of JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK, Race & power in celebrity couples, THE DEBUT OF THE FX NETWORK, Is Ryan Murphy still edgy? Why wasn't Nip/Tuck on HBO? How Justin and Blakely came out to their parents, BILL CLINTON'S ARSENIO HALL APPEARANCE, Pink vs Christina Aguilera, Justin picks his new lineup to sing Lady Marmalade, AND WHY BLAKELY HAS NEVER SEEN MOULIN ROUGE!!!Follow Justin & Blakely!@justinasylvester@blakelyth
55:09
Meet Justin & Blakely!
Meet Justin Sylvester and Blakely Thornton - your new pop culture guides to the historic moments that excited the queers of yesteryears! THIS WEEK: Justin and Blakely discuss how Saved by the Bell and 90210 spawned their sexual awakenings, should Tom Cruise have known better than to jump on Oprah's couch? the infamous bag from the Sex & the City movie, how Dr Phil revealed to the world that white people are ghetto, Glen Powell's condiment line, nepo babies in Hollywood, and what it means when someone steals your question on the red carpet!
52:56
Introducing Yestergays!
Yestergays is coming Tuesday, May 27th wherever you listen to podcasts and on YouTube!Strap in and dial-up! Yestergays with Justin Sylvester and Blakely Thonton rewinds to the juiciest pop culture moments that defined a generation. From AIM obsessions and Brangelina's breakup to Napster's rebellion and Ricky Martin's brave reveal, we revisit the chaos, glory, and glitter of yesteryear. Each episode spotlights 2–3 unforgettable events from this week in history, filtered through Justin & Blakely's hilarious, unfiltered memories. It's not just nostalgia! It's a riotous romp through the moments that made us who we are (for better or worse).
About Yestergays with Justin Sylvester and Blakely Thornton
Strap in and dial-up! Yestergays with Justin Sylvester and Blakely Thonton rewinds to the juiciest pop culture moments that defined a generation. From AIM obsessions and Brangelina’s breakup to Napster's rebellion and Ricky Martin’s brave reveal, we revisit the chaos, glory, and glitter of yesteryear. Each episode spotlights 2–3 unforgettable events from this week in history, filtered through Justin & Blakely's hilarious, unfiltered memories. It’s not just nostalgia! It’s a riotous romp through the moments that made us who we are (for better or worse).