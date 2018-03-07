Yestergays with Justin Sylvester and Blakely Thornton

Meet Justin & Blakely!

Meet Justin Sylvester and Blakely Thornton - your new pop culture guides to the historic moments that excited the queers of yesteryears! THIS WEEK: Justin and Blakely discuss how Saved by the Bell and 90210 spawned their sexual awakenings, should Tom Cruise have known better than to jump on Oprah's couch? the infamous bag from the Sex & the City movie, how Dr Phil revealed to the world that white people are ghetto, Glen Powell's condiment line, nepo babies in Hollywood, and what it means when someone steals your question on the red carpet!