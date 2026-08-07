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552 episodes
- One Night Only is set in an alternate universe where premarital sex has been outlawed, except for one 12-hour window a year. The film stars Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner as two beautiful New Yorkers looking to have sex when the mandate is temporarily lifted. But does the film deliver on its sexy premise, or is it more chaste than it seems?
Looking for other conversations about rom-coms? Try these episodes:
‘Office Romance’ stars J.Lo as a CEO with a bad case of Brett Goldstein
‘You, Me & Tuscany' has got us lost in the pasta sauce
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- Ariana Grande has been omnipresent the last few years. Discussions of her relationships and her weight have made Grande an internet fixture in recent years. She’s coming off a long run promoting and starring in the two Wicked films, and her hit song “Hate That I Made You Love Me” has been everywhere this summer. She’s also announced she’s taking a step back from public life after her current tour. So with the release of her new album, Petal, what do we make of Grande’s latest batch of songs, and do they successfully capture this moment in her life?
Looking for more buzzy pop music conversations? Check out:
Olivia Rodrigo seems pretty sad, but does she still generate bangers?
On 'Arirang,' BTS nods to K-pop's past, present and future
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- Whether they're lightly perspiring, gently glowing, or soaked through from sweltering, people in the movies sweat a lot. But what movie has had people sweat the very most? With another summer underway, we are revisiting our debate about what is the sweatiest movie of all time — including Do the Right Thing, Dog Day Afternoon, Y tu mamá también, and Body Heat.
If you like need more summery suggestions, check out these episodes:
The summer blockbusters we finally watched
‘Jaws’ is still stuck in our teeth, 50 years later
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has drama, romance and the music of Taylor Swift
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- Sex is back, baby! In the fun new movie I Want Your Sex, Olivia Wilde plays Erika, a mixed-media artist who enters into a very consensual, very kinky, but very unprofessional sub/dom relationship with her assistant Elliot (Cooper Hoffman). Elliot’s having the time of his life, but Erika is a lot, and soon his life starts to fall apart. I Want Your Sex is directed by Gregg Araki and the film doubles down on his brand of fun, in-your-face sexuality he’s known for.
If you want more great films about sex, check out:
‘The Invite’ is a marriage comedy with sex and heart
In ‘Pillion,’ submission is the mission
What makes a good sex scene?
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- Zendaya and Tom Holland are back in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the movie has a more grounded tone than we’ve seen from the franchise. But does it strike the right balance of fun and darkness? Directed by Daniel Destin Cretton, the film also features Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, and Sadie Sink.
Looking for more spectacular Spider-episodes? Check out:
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' mixes fun and fan service
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' thrills in every dimension
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About Pop Culture Happy Hour
Trying to keep up with the latest in pop culture? We’ve got you covered. The Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast helps you find the best new binge-worthy tv shows, movies, music, and videogames.Join hosts Linda Holmes, Aisha Harris, Stephen Thompson, and Glen Weldon four episodes a week - plus a rotating cast of guest pop culture enthusiasts. It’s your fix for reviews, recommendations, and recaps of the pop culture everyone is talking about. From lowbrow reality TV to Oscar-winning movies to the stuff in between, we take it all with a shot of cheer. On the Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast, we watch everything so that you never miss anything. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Pop Culture Happy Hour.Podcast website
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