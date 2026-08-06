Becca's on baby leave (welcome to the world, little one!), so it's just Keltie and Jac holding down a chaotic, no-holds-barred solo episode. After a quick "good week, bad week"—featuring Jac's backyard glow-up and pergola pride, plus Keltie's ongoing war with her possibly-fraudulent pool guy—Keltie shares a mortifying photo-shoot bathroom disaster that has to be heard to be believed. Then the girls get into their half-yearly manifesting check-in, unpacking everything from being brutally hard on yourself to why chasing "Happiness Mountain" never ends. Keltie opens up about her Today Show appearance, her new book and its nerve-wracking pre-order numbers, her TED talk dream ("what if it's actually good to be bad?"), turning Calle into a traveling dog, and the K-Type Collective. Plus, a pitch for Jac's dream emo-scene spinoff podcast. It's messy, honest, and very, very real.

Thank you for supporting our sponsors!

Boll & Branch: Need new sheets? Get 15% off your first order PLUS free shipping at https://BollAndBranch.com/ladygang with code "ladygang"

Poshmark: Hunting for the perfect piece? Download the Poshmark app and use code "ladygang" when you sign up for $10 off your first purchase!

Fodzyme: Enjoy your favorite foods without the pain! Get 30% off your first order at https://ICanEatAgain.com/ladygang

Amazon Music: Get your music, podcasts, and audiobooks ALL IN ONE APP! Subscribe to Amazon Music today!

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.