Are you afraid to be alone with your own thoughts? Would you rather hear stories and conversations from three idiots stumbling through womanhood? Well, you’re i... More
Available Episodes
5 of 600
LG QUICKIE: Get Ready With Us
With a busy day ahead, the ladies must podcast while doing their own makeup. Find out their favorite products and best tips to look your best.
Check out our amazing sponsors!!!
Nutrafol: Grow thicker, healthier hair by going to Nutrafol.com and use code LGPOD to save $10 off your first month’s subscription!
ThirdLove: Visit ThirdLove.com to get $15 off your first purchase!
5/11/2023
30:09
Jenny McCarthy
TV personality, model and actress, Jenny McCarthy is giving the inspo we all need! Find out what prepped this icon for Hollywood, if there’s a tell-all in her future and how she’s changing the beauty world with her newest line, Formless Beauty.
Check out our amazing sponsors!!!
Just Thrive: Get 20% off a 90 day bottle of Just Thrive probiotic and Just Calm at JustThriveHealth.com with promo code: LADYGANG
Mud-Wtr: Go to mudwtr.com/ladygang to support the show and use code LADYGANG for 15% off
ThirdLove: Visit ThirdLove.com to get $15 off your first purchase!
Angi: Download the free Angi mobile app today or visit Angi.com to get professional help on your next project!
Progressive: Quote at Progressive.com to join the over 29 million drivers who trust Progressive!
5/9/2023
54:25
LG QUICKIE: Weird News
As an ode to Jac, things are about to get very weird in this quickie. Just like her job at Old Navy, one celeb had a job for only two weeks. Plus, a teen got stuck in a claw machine while another woman decided to spend 500 days in a cave… was it Keltie?
Check out our amazing sponsors!!!
Athletic Greens: Get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase at athleticgreens.com/ladygang
Stamps: Go to Stamps.com and sign up with code LADYGANG for a special offer that includes a 4-week trial, plus free postage, and a free digital scale!
ThirdLove: Visit ThirdLove.com to get $15 off your first purchase!
5/4/2023
25:35
Derek Hough
Dance icon Derek Hough is taking a break from the tango to catch up with the ladies. From his wedding plans, to upcoming tour and Dancing with the Stars, this may be his busiest year yet.
Check out our amazing sponsors!!!
Mud-Wtr: Go to mudwtr.com/ladygang to support the show and use code LADYGANG for 15% off
StoryWorth: Save $10 on your first purchase when you go to StoryWorth.com/lady
ThirdLove: Visit ThirdLove.com to get $15 off your first purchase!
Angi: Download the free Angi mobile app today or visit Angi.com to get professional help on your next project!
Progressive: Quote at Progressive.com to join the over 29 million drivers who trust Progressive!
5/2/2023
48:55
LG QUICKIE: Allegedly Wassa Happening Really Quick
As summer approaches, celeb couples are heating up! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared a Coachella kiss, MGK and Megan Fox have a love life filled with “general mayhem,” and Scandoval its still the hottest headline.
Check out our amazing sponsors!!!
Mud-Wtr: Go to mudwtr.com/ladygang and use code LADYG ANG for 15% off
Just Thrive: Get 20% off a 90 day bottle of Just Thrive probiotic and Just Calm at JustThriveHealth.com with promo code: LADYGANG
Hyundai: The HYUNDAI TUCSON with America's Best Warranty! Test drive the Tucson at your nearest Hyundai dealer or learn more at HyundaiUSA.com - Call 562.314.4603 for complete details
Are you afraid to be alone with your own thoughts? Would you rather hear stories and conversations from three idiots stumbling through womanhood? Well, you’re in the right place! From the minds and mouths of Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, and Becca Tobin, the LADYGANG podcast intends to make women feel less alone. Each week the ladies welcome celebrity guests, experts, or chat amongst themselves about all things lady.