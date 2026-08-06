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1074 episodes
- Becca pops back on to give the gang a real-time update from the NICU, where baby Meyer is stable and making steady progress but still has to ace her final test: 16 bottles in a row. Becca gets honest about the highs and lows of it all — finding her daily "glimmers" (an underrated Jimmy John's sub, a newly perfected Starbucks order), making herself a Babylist registry, a raw mama-bear moment that left her wrestling with guilt, and how Zach and big brother Ford are holding up. Keltie and Jac hold space for her to feel the hard parts, drop the strong act for a minute, and soak up all the love pouring in from the Lady Gang community.
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- Stassi Schroeder is back on our reality TV screens with her new Hulu show House of Stassi (premiering July 29). The queen of the OOTD walks us through the wild three-and-a-half-year hustle to get the show greenlit — funding her own sizzle reel, storming the Hulu building, and filming without an official green light. She spills on being an executive producer AND co-star, why her friends are "scared" of her, and breaking the fourth wall to change reality TV history. Plus an OOTD trend rundown: low-rise jeans, clogs, jorts, and jelly shoes. See you next Tuesday!
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- Becca's on surprise baby leave (welcome, baby Meyer 🤍), so Keltie and Jac go two-thirds strong. This week they Freaky Friday'd their weekends: Jac hit the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere (from the PIT), Keltie chased her emo roots at Warped Tour. The debrief — the Kevin-vs-AJ Riz debate, a stunning William Beckett redemption arc, elder emo bands dressed like dads at a barbecue, and the enduring hotness of 61-year-old Stephen Jenkins. It was never a phase.
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- Becca's on baby leave (welcome to the world, little one!), so it's just Keltie and Jac holding down a chaotic, no-holds-barred solo episode. After a quick "good week, bad week"—featuring Jac's backyard glow-up and pergola pride, plus Keltie's ongoing war with her possibly-fraudulent pool guy—Keltie shares a mortifying photo-shoot bathroom disaster that has to be heard to be believed. Then the girls get into their half-yearly manifesting check-in, unpacking everything from being brutally hard on yourself to why chasing "Happiness Mountain" never ends. Keltie opens up about her Today Show appearance, her new book and its nerve-wracking pre-order numbers, her TED talk dream ("what if it's actually good to be bad?"), turning Calle into a traveling dog, and the K-Type Collective. Plus, a pitch for Jac's dream emo-scene spinoff podcast. It's messy, honest, and very, very real.
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- Plot twist: Becca's daughter decided she was done waiting. In this episode, Becca is podcasting live from the NICU — hospital bracelet and all — to give us every single detail of the birth that nobody saw coming. The contractions she thought were nothing. The drive. The moment everything got real. What the NICU is actually like, how her tiny girl is doing, and the parts of early delivery nobody warns you about. Plus, after all the guessing and gatekeeping, Becca finally tells us the name. We are sobbing. Get in here.
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About LadyGang
Are you afraid to be alone with your own thoughts? Would you rather hear stories and conversations from three idiots stumbling through womanhood? Well, you’re in the right place! From the minds and mouths of Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, and Becca Tobin, the LADYGANG podcast intends to make women feel less alone. Each week the ladies welcome celebrity guests, experts, or chat amongst themselves about all things lady.Podcast website
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