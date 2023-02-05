Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
LadyGang

LadyGang

Podcast LadyGang
Podcast LadyGang

LadyGang

Are you afraid to be alone with your own thoughts? Would you rather hear stories and conversations from three idiots stumbling through womanhood?
Are you afraid to be alone with your own thoughts? Would you rather hear stories and conversations from three idiots stumbling through womanhood? Well, you’re i... More

  • LG QUICKIE: Get Ready With Us
    With a busy day ahead, the ladies must podcast while doing their own makeup. Find out their favorite products and best tips to look your best.
    5/11/2023
    30:09
  • Jenny McCarthy
    TV personality, model and actress, Jenny McCarthy is giving the inspo we all need! Find out what prepped this icon for Hollywood, if there's a tell-all in her future and how she's changing the beauty world with her newest line, Formless Beauty.
    5/9/2023
    54:25
  • LG QUICKIE: Weird News
    As an ode to Jac, things are about to get very weird in this quickie. Just like her job at Old Navy, one celeb had a job for only two weeks. Plus, a teen got stuck in a claw machine while another woman decided to spend 500 days in a cave… was it Keltie? 
    5/4/2023
    25:35
  • Derek Hough
    Dance icon Derek Hough is taking a break from the tango to catch up with the ladies. From his wedding plans, to upcoming tour and Dancing with the Stars, this may be his busiest year yet.
    5/2/2023
    48:55
  • LG QUICKIE: Allegedly Wassa Happening Really Quick
    As summer approaches, celeb couples are heating up! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared a Coachella kiss, MGK and Megan Fox have a love life filled with "general mayhem," and Scandoval its still the hottest headline.
    4/27/2023
    28:08

About LadyGang

Are you afraid to be alone with your own thoughts? Would you rather hear stories and conversations from three idiots stumbling through womanhood? Well, you’re in the right place! From the minds and mouths of Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, and Becca Tobin, the LADYGANG podcast intends to make women feel less alone. Each week the ladies welcome celebrity guests, experts, or chat amongst themselves about all things lady.
