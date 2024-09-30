#2622 RHOC S18E19 Reunion 2 Part Two: A Star Was Born (?)

This is part 2 of a two-parter!The Real Housewives of Orange County delivers the second part of its three part reunion. Will Emily, Tamra and Gina fall even flatter on their faces or will there be some redemption tonight? Only one way to find out. Oh also, Alexis Smellino shows up and tries to convince us that she's been a star on television for 15 years. Watch this recap as a video and get all of our bonus episodes including our Sold on SLC Trailer Trash over at Patreon.com/watchwhatcrappens