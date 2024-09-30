Emma mops a hell of a lot on this week’s Below Deck Sailing. Oh wait. Sorry. Emma mopes a whole lot on this week’s Below Deck Sailing after almost crashing the tender. My bad. Also, Gary tries to teach people things without his penis out and Danni gets rejected by the most boring man on Earth before the boat almost crashes. To watch this recap on video, listen to all of our bonus episodes, and join in our new community chat, go to Patreon.com/watchwhatcrappensSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:10:06
#2624 Crappy Hour 11/18/24: Kempire Guests to Talk RHOP, RHOC, RHOSLC and Teddi’s Cheating Heart
We are blessed with the presence of Kempire on tonight's Crappy Hour Live! Follow this handsome devil on all of his links below. We're talking Teddi's cheating scandal, RHOC and RHOP drama, and adding in a dash of Lisa Barlow's meltdown and a drop of Southern Charm. Enjoy! Follow KempireTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thekempireYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KempireInsta: https://www.instagram.com/thekempire/ Join us live every other Monday at 5:30PT on YouTube Live (Youtube.com/watchwhatcrappens) or Instagram (@watchwhatcrappens)
--------
1:03:51
#2623 RHOP 0907: Short, Stop!
Gordon takes a stance against Mia's short king on this week's Real Housewives of Potomac and the ladies gather to celebrate some football stuff and stop mentioning any gossip about Jassi's man after checking out the size of his arms. To watch this recap on video, listen to all of our bonus episodes, and join in our new community chat, go to Patreon.com/watchwhatcrappens. You can now gift Patreon to friends and family. And is there a better gift than these faces? IS THERE?
--------
1:26:24
#2622 RHOC S18E19 Reunion 2 Part Two: A Star Was Born (?)
This is part 2 of a two-parter!The Real Housewives of Orange County delivers the second part of its three part reunion. Will Emily, Tamra and Gina fall even flatter on their faces or will there be some redemption tonight? Only one way to find out. Oh also, Alexis Smellino shows up and tries to convince us that she's been a star on television for 15 years. Watch this recap as a video and get all of our bonus episodes including our Sold on SLC Trailer Trash over at Patreon.com/watchwhatcrappens
--------
46:34
#2621 RHOC S18E19 Reunion 2: A Star Was Born (?)
The Real Housewives of Orange County delivers the second part of its three part reunion. Will Emily, Tamra and Gina fall even flatter on their faces or will there be some redemption tonight? Only one way to find out. Oh also, Alexis Smellino shows up and tries to convince us that she's been a star on television for 15 years. Watch this recap as a video and get all of our bonus episodes including our Sold on SLC Trailer Trash over at Patreon.com/watchwhatcrappens
A daily podcast that revels in all things Bravo (and beyond!). Join Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam as they praise, ridicule, and eviscerate the Real Housewives, Below Deck, and whatever other crap Bravo throws at us. We mock because we love. Support us at www.patreon.com/watchwhatcrappens for bonus episodes, video recaps, and exclusive access to our Discord server.